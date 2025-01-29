Dappered

Style Scenarios: Fighting the Winter Doldrums

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Welcome to what is often labeled the unhappiest time of the year. (Pseudo) Science says so! Late January/Early February is often cold, dark, dreary, sloppy, messy, and bleak. Which means it’s a perfect time to dress well, as there’s absolutely no reason at all to do so. Everyone is miserable! Which means a little bit of intentional (but not obnoxious) color can brighten a room, and possibly someone’s mood. Maybe that mood is yours. Maybe it’s your partner’s. Maybe it’s some public-facing worker who has had 27 schlubs be rude to them that day. A little effort and mutual respect can go a long way.

 

Dressed Up

Blazer: Suitsupply Italian Wool Jacket – $499 (part of a suit)
(Cheaper final sale option: BR Italian Wool Jacket – $179.97 FINAL)
Shirt: BR Slim Button-Down Dress Shirt – $59.99 ($80)
Pocket Square: BR Silk Pocket Square – $24.99 ($50)
Trousers: BR Factory Navy Windowpane – $32 ($100)
Watch: Timex Marlin Chrono – $107
Socks: Darn Tough “Duck Duck Moose” – $25
Shoes: Nordstrom Dane – $69.97 ($100) review here
Sunglasses: Carfia Sunglasses – $22

 

Smart Casual

Blazer: Brooks Brothers Shetland Tweed – $399.99 ($698)
(Cheaper final sale solid option: Madewell – $129.99 FINAL ($328)
Sweater Polo: BR Factory – $32.48 FINAL ($59)
Pants: Target Goodfellow Olive Stretch Jeans – $40
Watch: Seiko GMT Automatic – $355 (review here)
Socks: Darn Tough The Standard – $25
Boots: BR Italian Leather Cap-Toe Boots – $179.99 ($250)
Sunglasses: Kent Wang – $55

 

Athleisure

Half Zip: lululemon Merino Blend – $74 FINAL ($168)
(Cheaper option: Old Navy Textured Performance Jacket – $30ish)
Joggers: Target All in Motion Tricot – $32
Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $120 (review here)
Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $32
Backpack: Nike Sportswear RPM – $66.97 ($102)
Sneakers: Nike Killshot 2 – $90
Hat: BR Merino Blend – $40 ($60)