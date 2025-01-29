Style Scenarios: Fighting the Winter Doldrums

Welcome to what is often labeled the unhappiest time of the year. (Pseudo) Science says so! Late January/Early February is often cold, dark, dreary, sloppy, messy, and bleak. Which means it’s a perfect time to dress well, as there’s absolutely no reason at all to do so. Everyone is miserable! Which means a little bit of intentional (but not obnoxious) color can brighten a room, and possibly someone’s mood. Maybe that mood is yours. Maybe it’s your partner’s. Maybe it’s some public-facing worker who has had 27 schlubs be rude to them that day. A little effort and mutual respect can go a long way.
Dressed Up
Blazer: Suitsupply Italian Wool Jacket – $499 (part of a suit)
(Cheaper final sale option: BR Italian Wool Jacket – $179.97 FINAL)
Shirt: BR Slim Button-Down Dress Shirt – $59.99 ($80)
Pocket Square: BR Silk Pocket Square – $24.99 ($50)
Trousers: BR Factory Navy Windowpane – $32 ($100)
Watch: Timex Marlin Chrono – $107
Socks: Darn Tough “Duck Duck Moose” – $25
Shoes: Nordstrom Dane – $69.97 ($100) review here
Sunglasses: Carfia Sunglasses – $22
Smart Casual
Blazer: Brooks Brothers Shetland Tweed – $399.99 ($698)
(Cheaper final sale solid option: Madewell – $129.99 FINAL ($328)
Sweater Polo: BR Factory – $32.48 FINAL ($59)
Pants: Target Goodfellow Olive Stretch Jeans – $40
Watch: Seiko GMT Automatic – $355 (review here)
Socks: Darn Tough The Standard – $25
Boots: BR Italian Leather Cap-Toe Boots – $179.99 ($250)
Sunglasses: Kent Wang – $55
Athleisure
Half Zip: lululemon Merino Blend – $74 FINAL ($168)
(Cheaper option: Old Navy Textured Performance Jacket – $30ish)
Joggers: Target All in Motion Tricot – $32
Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $120 (review here)
Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $32
Backpack: Nike Sportswear RPM – $66.97 ($102)
Sneakers: Nike Killshot 2 – $90
Hat: BR Merino Blend – $40 ($60)