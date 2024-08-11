Steal Alert: 50% off Old Navy Tech Hybrid Shorts and 5 Pocket Pants

Let’s cut to the chase. Old Navy’s pure performance Tech Hybrid Chino Shorts and 5-Pocket pants are not quite as good as lululemon’s famous ABC warpstreme options.

But considering their similarities (see below), the Old Navy stuff costs absurdly less. I mean… with this 50% off sale the Old Navy pants are literally $100 less than lululemon’s ABC.

$128 lululemon warpstreme ABCs layered under Old Navy’s Tech Hybrid Chino.

The performance twill fabric feels and looks awfully similar.

Same metal shank up front.

And when it comes to the shorts option, they even have the same snaps in the rear.



But for the sake of accuracy, here’s what you may notice looks and feels different:

Old Navy’s “Tech Hybrid Chino” shorts and 5-pocket pants do not have a gusset in the crotch. That’s key for many. Here’s what a gusset is and why it matters.

The fabric for the Old Navy shorts and pants also feel a teeny bit lighter in weight. But not as lightweight as Target’s All in Motion Golf Pants.

Finally, and this is a hard thing to prove, the Old Navy shorts and pants may feel not as well constructed as lululemon’s ABC warpstreme fabric pants and shorts. At least, that’s how I feel. They may stretch out a little more as you wear them and tighten up a touch more in the washer/dryer.

But overall they feel and act so similar to the spendy lululemon options that once you get them on, you’d be forgiven forgetting there’s much of a difference.

Ready? Let’s get to some picks from this quick, 48-hour/ends Monday 50% off activewear sale:

Size shown: 32×32 Slim fit on 5’10″/185

Full performance material. Not a cotton blend. They move great and feel great even in super hot weather. They’re the closest thing to lululemon’s ABC out there. Even a step closer to lululemon than Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets. But there are some key differences: There’s no gusseted undercarriage for ease of movement. The fabric might be a touch lighter in weight (but not as lightweight as Target’s All in Motion golf pants). And they run a little longer in the legs than lululemon. Some may feel the need to flip up the cuffs or get them hemmed. There’s also no chino/trouser pocket layout option. Just 5-pocket styles (patch pockets on each cheek in the rear, scoops up front like a pair of Jeans).

Same fabric and pocket(s) setup as the slim fits, only in a more accommodating/athletic straight fit.

Size Shown: 32″ waist/8″ inseam on 5’10″/185

Full review here. These are the purchase that got this entire “wow these are a lot like lululemon” party started. Note that while the term “hybrid” is often used to indicate that there’s some sort of swimsuit-style-liner, these don’t have that and are not intended for swimming. They’re not some swim/hike/workout/lounge short. They’re made to be styled like what most of us would consider a “normal” pair of shorts.

And now some bonus, non “tech hybrid” picks. Because this sale is a lot more than just their lululemon-competing 5-pocket pants and shorts…

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Surprisingly great. Impressively soft. Significant stretch. Fabric makeup is 47% recycled poly / 46% poly / 7% spandex. That’s a lot of spandex, and the result is a t-shirt that really moves with you. They’re labeled as a “performance” tee, and sure you could work out in them, but they wear more like a “nice” t-shirt. Y’know, the ones you reach for when you want to look put-together but still relaxed/dressed down.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Same super soft fabric as the tees, only in polo form. Think of these as cheaper, even lighter weight (like, feather weight) alternatives to the Target All in Motion polo. 93% poly / 7% spandex performance fabric delivers stretch and wicking properties. Soft. Has an almost brushed-like finish in the hand. So lightweight that the collar doesn’t feel all that sturdy. Might not look the crispest as the day wears on. But if it’s boiling hot and you want to wear something more than a tee yet you’re still keeping it casual, then these are the ticket. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Always a plus.

Huge thanks to reader Alex C. who says these Performance Vent tees have much more of a workout t-shirt feel to the fabric when compared to the CloudSoft line. They’re also tighter under the arms. So know that for a fit and feel perspective. Very ventilated and perfectly perforated. Raglan style sleeves and 12% spandex should mean these move well. Nice potential here.

The 50% off activewear sale at Old Navy is set to expire tomorrow, Monday 8/12/24.

That’s all.

Carry on.