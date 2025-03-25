Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 Picks for Men

Above photo credit for the daisies goes to Günter Hoffmann on Unsplash. But “Boxy” (who is our unofficial Amazon Mascot)… he’s all ours.

Ah yes, springtime. The birds, the bees, the flowers, the trees… Boxy the Box Head looking through your open window at you while you sleep…

And a new Amazon sale. So now that’s three big Amazon sales per year, yes? Prime Day, Prime Day 2 – Buy Hard with a Vengeance, and now this one. Which unlike the other two big ‘Zon sales, it does not appear you need a Prime membership to participate this time. At least for some of the deals. Some deals are still, in fact, Prime member exclusives. We’ll make note of those if/when necessary.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets a little random. That’s Amazon for you.

“The heck does that have to do with style?” Almost nothing. Except that caring about how you present yourself to the world can eat up time. Enough time that you (read: we) will get to the end of the day and there’s just not enough time or energy to make a decent meal. So yes, sometimes leaning on door dash is just what the shoe-shining & shirt-ironing person could use. It’s one of their lightning deals, so scroll down and you should see it… until they sell through and the percent-claimed bar reaches 100%.

Quick, picture a dress watch. That’s probably not too far off from what you pictured. 37mm case diameter is dress-watch appropriate (read not a big clunky sports watch).

An oft-mentioned favorite. For the price, they’re great. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo.

Because it’s vest-season. All the colors you’d expect (navy, black, gray, olive, etc.) Already cheap at the usual price, but now under $23 depending on the color and size you’re after.

And the hooded jackets for those living in areas where it’s still cold.

Yes, Amazon and GAP partnered up a while back. And they’ve got them in the iconic Kornacki khaki “Palamino Brown” shade (center) no less. Twenty five bucks and change for a pair of timeless chinos, shipped fast to your door. What a time to be alive.

More GAP on Amazon. Basic, 100% cotton tees. Soft jersey knit. Nothing complicated. Pretty much every color you can think of. Price depends on what color and size you’re after.

Classic pilot watch styling, a GMT hand (so you can tell the time across separate time zones), and an E6B circular slide rule. Yes, a slide rule. Movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch under $500. It has solid end-links, and a very secure precision machined clasp.

If it’s anything like their double-zip Haskell briefcase, then it should be surprisingly good. Single zip on this Asher model, rich looking brown leather, and warm hardware. Minimal visible branding.

What’s that brand name? “BFWood” sounds like something that if you experience it for more than four hours, you should call your doctor. Terrible brand-name aside, this is as cheap as you’ll find for a boar-bristle clothes brush. No personal experience with the brand (Kent makes great clothes brushes) but the theory is that a clothes brush should gently lift and pull lint, hair, and dirt up and out and away from nice clothes like suits, sportcoats, and dress trousers. Basically anything you want to minimize dry cleaning. Those sticky-rollers can leave behind sticky residue and break down the fabric over time. Gently brush off your suits/blazers every once in awhile, steam them, and you’ll be surprised how much less you can send them through the hot-chemical-hell that is dry-cleaning and pressing. But again, no experience with this brand, so test it out on something less expensive and do so carefully once you get it in-house.

“C’mon man, almost five bucks per bar of soap? That’s just fancy marketing. Generic grocery-store bar soap is just fine.” ….Ehh. Agree to disagree. As someone who recently made some budget cuts and went back to standard cheap bar soap for awhile, this soap truly does seem to be worth it. Dr. Squatch is cold processed in the USA, their scents all smell great and lean masculine (and not like most generic soaps which smells like your Granny’s powder-room), and most importantly they feel like something… y’know, you should actually be using to clean your skin with. Hard to get excited about soap. But a Dr. Squatch bulk deal is a “buy now” button smash for some of us.

Featured in our big and oft-mentioned What to Pack when Traveling Light and In Style post. It’s nice. It looks sleek. It does the job and doesn’t feel like a bargain bin cheap bag from TJ Maxx or wherever.

For those that like the old-school smart look of a rectangular watch, but won’t be shelling out for an old-school heritage luxury name. Looks really good dressed wayyyy up, and also does the “modern Rat Pack” thing extraordinarily well (as shown in the 4th outfit over here).

Pretty well reviewed. Raglan style sleeves should offer a decent range of movement. Less obvious branding compared to their usual left-chest logo emblazoned shirts.

It’s that time of year when we put our sweaters away. Especially those we’ve possibly let grow over the winter around our junk. No need to bust out a bic. Just keep it neat. Increase air flow.

Speaking of that region… It’s gonna get warm. It’s gonna get hot. Avoid cotton underwear at all costs. Ex-Officio’s give-n-go line of boxer briefs are proven around these parts… for all our pieces parts. They wick and dry fast, they stretch, and you only need to pack a few pairs while traveling as long as you wash the just-worn pair in the shower with some bar soap, rinse them out, and set them out to dry for the day while you’re wearing a fresh pair (and then rotate the next day). Never, ever going back to cotton underwear. Ever.

And also available in brief form if you’ve got hungry thighs that chew up the legs on boxer briefs as you wear them. I hear you, I’m in that camp too. I don’t care what any boxer-brief maker says about their “stay-put legs.” Some of us always end up with boxer brief legs bunched up around our junk almost immediately after we put them on.

And an even cheaper option compared to the Ex-Officios. Why the price range on the adidas three-packs? Because it depends on what color and size you’re after. Medium in the black/gray shown above were priced at $18.83 at post time. But that could change.

Told you it was gonna get random. But as a very good friend of Dappered once said, “lighting is everything.” And if you’re throwing a party this spring or summer, having good, not harsh, ambiance-creating outdoor lighting can make or break a, (holds pinky up) soiree. These claim to be waterproof, shatterproof, and are even dimmable if you provide your own dimmer.

Because it’s Spring and windows are now being opened. And if your neighborhood is anything like the Dappered home office’s, you’re lucky to go more than 2 minutes without one of the 10 dogs (I counted) on the block barking bloody murder for an extended period of time. Or maybe it’s the “interesting” neighbors across the alley with their annual spring “Redneck Crawfish Boil” (their words not ours) with incredible outdoor karaoke until the wee hours.

A Dappered Space pick. Because it’s spring cleaning time. An absolute must if you have pets or kids or just like staying on top of keeping your place clean by doing a little vacuuming/freshening up every day. Floor attachment easily pops off to become what amounts to a dust-buster on steroids with upholstery attachments, small space attachments, and brush attachments. We have been using ours multiple times a day for years. Which is why it looks so beat up in the image above.

Clearly it’s a monster splurge, but you’ll pay a heck of a lot more at bigger brand-name stores for something that looks this cool. Usually getting close to $2k, it even ships for free as it’s Amazon fulfilled. They’ll scheduled a time for delivery, and then unboxing and what little assembly is required will be up to you. You’ll need to check the little “apply $200 coupon” box to save that cash checkout.

The Amazon Big Spring sale is set to run through Monday 3/31. But look for lightning deals to come and go, as well as stuff to sell out as they get swamped early on.