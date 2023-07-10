In Review: The Fossil Haskel Leather Briefcase

Note: As the Haskel is often on significant sale at Amazon, it’s worth a reminder that Prime Day is tomorrow. No clue if they’ll put these on further discount during their Prime Day(s) event, but they are being sold (not just fulfilled) by Amazon at post time, which is a key factor for any sort of Prime Day Deal. It’s worth keeping an eye on the Haskel at Fossil’s own website, as they have more colors and also run sales.

Black at post time is going for $178.50. Cognac is a noticeably more expensive $240.

The problem with WFH (work from home) is that it’s terrible for developing younger employees. There is an immense amount of formal and informal training, mentoring, and educating that goes on when people put on trousers, lace up nice shoes, and head into a place of work.

Professional looking without requiring upper management-level money.

Clean-looking magnetic snap closure pocket on one side (shown above),

zipper pocket on the other.

If you’re someone who is a few years (or more) beyond entry level and are clinging to your WFH life (me too)… think about it. Would you be where you are without someone farther up the ladder showing you the ropes? Y’know, showing you the ropes on the ladder. Of which you’re both on. Because if there’s nothing that accurately describes the wobbly, unstable experience that is most workplaces in our current day and age, it’s a bleepin’ rope ladder.

“Here young apprentice, take my hand, I shall help you up a rung.”

“Gee whiz Wise Master! Why thank yo…”

“HA HA TOO SLOW!” (*rips hand away*)

(*falls*) “AW OW OH OH OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AWHHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO“

Leather is fine for the price. Soft with a bit of texture.

Hardware is good.

So sometimes you need to go into work.

And sometimes carrying a briefcase would be helpful, and appropriate looking considering the environment. And if you don’t want to spend more than $200 yet still look like you should be taken seriously (because you should), then the Fossil (yes Fossil) Haskel isn’t a half bad choice…

Surprisingly subtle branding. Fossil used to be a little logo-obsessed.

You’d be forgiven for missing the branding on this briefcase.

The Pros

Decent leather exterior. Canvas can sometimes but not always look cheap. The Haskel might not last you a lifetime, but the leather is soft, not plasticky, and has a little texture to it.

Canvas can sometimes but not always look cheap. The Haskel might not last you a lifetime, but the leather is soft, not plasticky, and has a little texture to it. Two top grab handles. True messenger style bags make you look like a bike messenger. You want grab handles and a detachable shoulder strap for longer hauls.

True messenger style bags make you look like a bike messenger. You want grab handles and a detachable shoulder strap for longer hauls. A good amount of space, but not too much space. It’s not razor thin or spartan. It’s not some leviathan either. Dimensions are 16″L x 2.5″W x 12″H. The double-zip setup is nice. Offers room without going overboard.

It’s not razor thin or spartan. It’s not some leviathan either. Dimensions are 16″L x 2.5″W x 12″H. The double-zip setup is nice. Offers room without going overboard. It’s professional without being stuffy. It’s not a hard sided attaché, but it looks miles more professional than cheap non-leather bags.

It’s not a hard sided attaché, but it looks miles more professional than cheap non-leather bags. The branding is minimal. Now that’s an advantage for any bag, but especially for Fossil, which most of us remember as a cheap-ish mall based brand from 2009.

Dimensions are: 16″L x 2.5″W x 12″H

Space, without being a cumbersome beast.

The Cons

The leather is just… fine. The leather looks good, but it’s not thick and durable feeling. If you want really nice leather, try WP Standard or another brand that uses full grain leather. But you’ll pay for it.

The leather looks good, but it’s not thick and durable feeling. If you want really nice leather, try WP Standard or another brand that uses full grain leather. But you’ll pay for it. The interior feels flimsy. It’s a fabric interior and while there’s a few different pockets and dividers, it feels cheap and flimsy. There’s not a lot of padding to the laptop compartment, and the entire lining feels less than well anchored.

It’s a fabric interior and while there’s a few different pockets and dividers, it feels cheap and flimsy. There’s not a lot of padding to the laptop compartment, and the entire lining feels less than well anchored. The fabric strap is cheap. Super cheap. It feels like a true afterthought/way to cut costs. It doesn’t even really look like it belongs on the bag. Like it was stolen from something a third of the price. Also, there’s no padding whatsoever. Get a pad.

Strap looks and feels cheap. Hardware is good,

but the strap itself is cheap and uncomfortable.

So while you’ll have to make a few compromises, with the rise of WFH and the continued bifurcation of men’s style (either cheap garbage or stupidly expensive designer nonsense), the Fossil Haskel is a weirdly good choice…

…when it’s on sale.

