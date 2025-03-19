In Review: adidas Barreda Decode Sneakers

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething business analyst in the construction industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

*Pricing Note: This is the price on Nordstrom Rack at post time, which is where we purchased our review pair. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89 over there. The Decode is also very much available via adidas direct, albeit not in the white/black/grey reviewed in this post. They do have a very similar version with a leather side panel with perforated stripes for $90 though.

Top: The Nordstrom Rack pair we ordered for review.

Bottom: adidas options for $60 ($80) (lots of colors)…

and the upgraded leather panel style for $90 (3 colors)

From the indoor soccer courts to the city streets, adidas continues to redefine casual athletic footwear with an impressive variety of new or interesting silhouettes, colors, and a remarkable level of versatility. Today we’re taking a look at the adidas Barreda Decode sneakers, which perfectly exemplify the Three Stripes brand’s signature fusion of style and functionality which has made them a staple in wardrobes worldwide, regardless of gender. This pair’s distinctive blend of nylon and suede sitting atop a chunky rubber outsole carries forward the adidas tradition of creating footwear that’s both casual and sporty, appealing to men and women who seek stylish, yet comfortable everyday options. As we explore this design and highlight its distinctive details, we’ll see how adidas has once again successfully balanced performance heritage with contemporary street style in a way that resonates with our diverse fashion sensibilities.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: adidas

Style: Court/Indoor Sneakers

Size: 11

Last: N/A

Construction: Glued/Bonwelted

Upper: Nylon and suede

Sole: Translucent rubber cupsole

Details: Cushioned midsole, removable sockliner

Extras: N/A

Price: $63 via Nordstrom Rack

The brand with three stripes is synonymous with sport-style sneakers

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

My pair of white and black adidas was ordered on a sunny Tuesday morning in February via Nordstrom Rack’s website. They shipped out the following day from a warehouse in New Jersey via LaserShip “Ground” and were delivered to my stoop later that Friday afternoon.

FYI: Nordstrom Rack’s return policy states that items purchased online must be returned via mail or to any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location by 40 days after the order date for a full refund to the original method of payment. Items purchased in stores must be returned by 30 days after purchase. Eligible “late” returns up to 60 days after the order or purchase date will be credited to a Nordstrom gift card.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Easy ordering, quick shipping, and a generous return policy.

Packaging/Unboxing

This pair arrived in the standard black and white adidas sneaker cardboard box. The box itself was smashed and falling apart; I can’t tell if this was damage done during transit or if someone at the Nordstrom Rack warehouse was reenacting a scene from Rocky I with Apollo Creed.

Inside, there was a single layer of tissue paper protecting the sneakers from damage. Each sneaker was stuffed with a single fistfull of tissue paper to help keep the shoes in shape.

While this unboxing experience wasn’t anything to write home about, I suppose that this low amount of effort is probably to be expected at this sub-$75 retail price point. Still, one can hope for a better experience where the box can at least be saved and used as sneaker storage.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Average at best, but for the price you pay, acceptable I suppose.

The box took a beating in transit

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, these sneakers remind me of an interesting hybrid. The Barreda Decode design is what you’d get if you crossbred the classic adidas Sambas with the more modern Iniki/I-5923s. If anything, The Barreda Decode is simply a new or updated take on the I-5923 silhouette; you take a softer, more relaxed multi-material upper and attach it to a full length, highly supportive outsole. As a big fan of the Iniki/I-5923, I’m already in love with this design.

adidas calls this model a “sport-inspired” shoe with their classic T-Toe silhouette. While I might categorize the Barreda Decode model as more of a lifestyle sneaker, its combination of suede and nylon on the upper offer a modern spin on their classic suede and leather styles. As a bonus, these softer uppers are much more flexible and welcoming; there is little to no break-in required with these sneakers, so they are immediately comfortable right out of the box.

(Note: adidas also offers an all-leather and suede pair of the Barreda Decode for $10 more MSRP.)

Well executed combination of materials and textures

On this specific pair, we have a white nylon upper that’s accented by a light grey or bone suede at the toe, around the lace eyestays, and around back at the heel cup. The white nylon has a bit of a brightness to it as compared to the more muted and flat suede. This nylon fabric also makes that fun “record scratch” sound when you scratch it. My fellow ‘80s and ‘90s kids will remember this sound from those fun lenticulars!

The quintessential adidas stripes are cut from an inexpensive selection of black leather (or pleather) with a bit of faux grain or texture to them. The stripes look to be backed with some sort of recycled felt material to help them appear thicker so that they stand off against the background, creating depth and shadow. Around back, the black leather heel tab has a similar faux grain or texture and is adorned with white applied letters that spell out the brand’s name.

The chunky and slightly translucent cupsole

There are some interesting details with this pair, too. Starting with the laces, they’re rather thin and tend to fold and twist when lacing up. Inside, the tongue is backed with a mesh-like 3D knit material that looks like it will breathe well. The sockliner is removable and offers a U.S. half dollar coin’s thickness of padding for squish and rebound comfort. Underneath the sockliner, there’s a soft midsole layer but it is definitely not as soft or compressible as adidas Boost foam. There’s very little lining or structure to speak of internally, which is great for ventilation but not so hot for long term durability. If you want to prevent these sneakers from getting the dreaded toe curl, make sure you invest in a pair of inexpensive plastic or cedar shoe trees.

The chunky and slightly translucent cupsole is probably the highlight of this silhouette. It not only provides visual interest with its subtle see-through effect, but it also delivers exceptional comfort through cushioning and impact absorption. While I haven’t spent a full day in them yet, I can imagine that this thoughtfully engineered foundation will ensure that each step feels supported and comforted whether you’re navigating urban environments or enjoying a casual weekend outing to the overly expensive and ridiculously hot theme park of your choice.

Score: 4/5 Stars – For sub-$75 sneakers, the design and comfort are pretty solid.

T-Toe meets Cup-Sole

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches) but usually take a size 11 in adidas sneakers. I tried this pair in my normal adidas size of 11 and… they felt slightly too long. I had a bit of extra space behind my heel that started to cause some heel slip and had 1.5-2.0x finger widths ahead of my toes. I plan on trying another pair in a size 10.5, which would be my “true” Brannock size, to see if that half-size down will help reduce the heel slip and excess space.

Go with your true to size Brannock measurement.

If you normally size up in sneakers, skip that this time, as they risk running long.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Comfort is always subjective, but these sneakers offer a level of comfort that belies their affordable price point. The nylon and suede upper combination hugs your foot to provide some support without feeling constrictive, yet it’s soft and flexible enough that you won’t feel fatigued. The softer midsole and cushioning is good enough and feels lightweight. As I mentioned earlier, the overall construction and layers of materials aren’t quite as nice or as comfortable as adidas sneakers with a Boost midsole, I find the Barreda Decode sneakers to be perfectly comfortable for everyday wear. No major complaints here.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Fits slightly long for me, but comfort is great right out of the box.

Comfortable. Good bounce-to-the- ounc e-dollar

Final Thoughts

Overall, the adidas Barreda Decode nylon and suede sneakers represent an exceptional value proposition in today’s footwear market. For under $70, these sneakers deliver a compelling combination of retro-inspired style, all-day comfort, and versatile wearability that’s difficult to match at this price point. Whether paired with a tee and jeans for casual outings or activewear for light exercise (aka walking around Target with a coffee), the Barreda Decode proves that adidas continues to excel at creating accessible footwear that doesn’t compromise on quality or aesthetic appeal. If you’re seeking affordable sneakers that punch well above their weight class in both form and function, these deserve serious consideration. Personally, I plan on picking up another pair or two in some brighter colors. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 4/5 – Stylish, comfortable, and versatile. Highly recommended for under $70.