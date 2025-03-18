Steal(ish) Alert: 25% off J. Crew’s Unconstructed Irish Cotton Linen Suit Separates

Note: As these are sold as suit separates (and many may just want the sportcoat to pair with chinos or performance pants for the upcoming warmer weather) here are the product pages for the jackets and trousers, separately:

J. Crew has been pretty quiet on the sales front to start early spring. And while it still may be awhile until anyone thinks “y’know it’s boiling out, so I’ll wear a super breezy cotton/linen suit today…” these rarely go on sale, and they’re one of their bestsellers:

Deep Water, Cream, Grey Glen Plaid, and Dark Navy

Yes you could play the waiting game to see if they go on sale for 30% off (40% off might be pushing it). But wedding season is approaching fast, and getting something new over to a tailor to get it dialed in before the rush is often worth it.

Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning, so that’ll be cheap to adjust, and they’re sold as separates so you get to pick a more precise waist and inseam length compared to traditionally “nested” suits. But these are made for warm weather. So you might be surprised by how “flowy” (read: slightly generous) the fit can be, depending on your body type.

The jackets also look great when worn as a sportcoat.

Maybe that’s the solution for your warm weather dressed up needs this year.

Also be warned that these are totally unstructured. They are NOT a smart, sharp, formal suit.

What they are, is a slightly dressed down, relaxed and breathable fabric, pair of suit separates which looks dressy-casual when worn together… OR looks quite good when broken up and each piece is worn separately with other things. Say, if you were to wear the jacket with chinos or breathable and wicking performance fabric pants. Meanwhile, the trousers will play nicely with a polo or even a t-shirt and some old-school court-style sneakers.

More than a few of us have purchased “just” the jacket, and worn it often as a go-to three-season lightweight sportcoat. It looks pretty good with everything from jeans to stone-white chinos:

Excels in both cool and warm weather.

Nifty, eh?

They’re currently part of a quiet 25% off select linen and cashmere event. No code needed. Looks like those prices are set to expire on Monday.

Got all that? It’s a lot of “that.”

But “that,” is in fact… all.

Carry on.