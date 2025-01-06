Best Posts of 2024: Series, Lists, and Roundups

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2024, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative and useful posts in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

It might be unfair that dressing and grooming a certain way can create advantages, but our highly judgemental brains get pretty biased pretty quickly. And even though we’re admonished to not judge a book by its cover… we do. So these 10 force-multiplying style moves should give you the advantage, or at the very least not unfairly put you at a disadvantage.

A relative newcomer to Dappered, the Weekly 10 curates 10 of the best individual deals in men’s style from the week before and puts them all in one handy list on the weekend.

If you’ve been reading this site for a while, you’re probably pretty adept at throwing “fits” together, whether dressed up or down. But it can still be useful to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. From military surplus inspired, to nursing a hangover at brunch, to looking like a classic meteorologist (BING!), we covered it in 2024. And a little later this week we’ll run back some of our favorite scenarios of the past year in an additional Best of ’24 posts.

Remember this? We’ve gotta wait until 2045 for the next total solar eclipse to hit the US, but we’re pretty sure the items we rounded up in this forward looking post will still be in style. So in our view, for the next 20 years, don’t stress about purchasing, wearing, or doing any of the 20 things noted in this post. Although depending on your age, 20 years from now you might not give a crap whether something is “in-style”. Or your outdated style might be back in!(background photo credit: Scott Szarapka on Unsplash)

An offshoot of our Style Scenario series, this set of posts are inspired by a particular look Daniel Craig wears in many of his Bond movies. Simple, yet effective, and we continued the series in 2024.

A series that is now 10 years strong. And as long as there are polos, taking a look at the wide variety and figuring out the cream of the crop can be very helpful. For the polo shirt being such a basic staple of men’s style, there sure are a lot of bad ones out there. But these aren’t those. These are not your grandpa’s boxy, logo emblazoned golf shirt. These are slim or athletic, clean, lean and mean.

Sweaters can be one of the easiest ways to elevate an outfit, bridging the gap between casual and formal. This post took a deep dive into the different types of men’s sweaters, along with some of the pros and cons that accompany them. For such a utilitarian garment, there’s a lot of nuance and style considerations to it.

Much like the holidays sneak up on us every year, spring will be here before you know it. As the days brighten and temps warm, motivation for getting extra projects done can heighten. Giving your space a really good once over every year will not only just make the space feel better, but it also helps you avoid having to clean really gross messes if your situation changes and you need to leave said space. This post did, and still will provide you with multiple tips and tools to make deep cleaning a little easier and more tolerable.

Most months this roundup takes a look at some of the best stuff out there in the world of men’s style that can be had for right around $75 or under. Some items qualify because they’re on sale , others are just affordable all the time. Picks also include some of our favorite media offerings, like books and free podcasts, but you’ll find plenty of clothing and accessories in these roundups.

Pants and summer. Not always the most comfortable combination. But sometimes you just can’t wear shorts. And when it’s blazing hot, picking the wrong pair of trousers could leave you cooked. Not all pants are made for the high temps of the hottest season, but we guided you towards 6 different types, with multiple picks from each, to keep you cool on the hottest day in a variety of situations.

How’d we do? Pant fits, A.I., dressing like Kramer… these all had question marks attached to them in early 2024. We gave our two cents about how it would pan out. Maybe you did too. Predictions might not always be accurate, but they can be fun to make.

Coming up tomorrow… day one of reviews, reviews, and more reviews. It’ll be one half of the best reviews that ran on Dappered in 2024.