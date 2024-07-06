6 Types of Pants Cool Enough for Summer

Sometimes you just can’t wear shorts. But when it’s blazing hot, picking the wrong pair of trousers could leave you cooked. Not all pants are made for the high temps of the hottest season, but here are six types to look for, with examples of each in various price ranges.

Performance Fabric

A lifesaver for those of us that run warm. These are made from engineered fibers (polyester) that have been specifically formulated to breathe, wick away sweat, stretch like crazy, and dry quickly. These are not the cheap, plasticky “microfiber” trousers of eras gone by. They feel great. They wear great. They are, for many of us, epiphanies in trouser form. Most can even be dressed up with dress shirts and sportcoats, as shown above by lululemon’s (expensive) ABC trousers.

Linen or Linen / Cotton Blends

Quick, think of a fabric that gets worn almost exclusively in warm weather. You probably thought of linen. Linen’s almost translucent airiness is the choice for many who live year round in tropical climates. The one drawback is that it wrinkles like crazy. But that’s part of the appeal. It’s summer, it’s hot, so who cares about a few wrinkles? One way to mitigate that wrinkling is by weaving some cotton into the mix. Usually right around a 50/50 ratio, cotton/linen pants are a great choice for someone who likes the look and texture of linen, but doesn’t want that many wrinkles. Linen trousers can span the entire formality scale. They can be super dressed up, extremely casual, and everywhere in between.

Lightweight Chino

All cotton or a cotton-based blend, these are chinos with a lighter fabric weight which has been woven specifically to be breezier in the heat. These are not thick, heavy chinos. They might wrinkle a bit easier due to the thinner fabric, but your body will appreciate the airy crispness to the material.

Oxford Cloth

Made in the same pindot-looking oxford weave your favorite OCBD shirt comes in. While they are comfortable, they don’t wick like a tech/performance fabric pant will, or breathe quite as well as linen in suffocating heat and humidity. Great for drier climates, and they certainly LOOK summery.

Seersucker

Seersucker’s definitive puckered texture (see where the arrow is pointing above) was created to specifically move air easier across your skin. That helps keep you cool, and prevents the fabric from sticking/gluing itself to you when you sweat. Usually found in a dandy-ish blue and white stripe, these days there are thankfully more subtle options available. Grays, taupes, and even darker options like the navy shown above.

Tropical Wool

The granddaddy of em’ all. Wool is the king of all fabrics. It breathes like crazy, regulates temperature, and has anti-microbial properties. That all makes for a perfect pair of pants in the warmest months. Tropical wool is the exact opposite of the shaggy winter sweaters you wear on the coldest of days. This is a lean, mean, lightweight, crisp wool that almost feels cool to the touch. A bit spendy, but again… well worth it.

Final Tips: