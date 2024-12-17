How to look like you should be taken seriously – 10 Style tips

It’s truly not fair. Knowing what does and what doesn’t look more appropriate in certain situations doesn’t mean you’re more capable than someone else who happens to be presenting themselves differently. But that doesn’t mean that’s not how it works. Humans are animals. Which means we’re judging machines, consciously or (especially) unconsciously. Whether you’ve got a court date, a date to meet your significant other’s parents, you’re negotiating a raise, or you’re working through some sort of conflict, here are 10 force-multiplying style moves to make. These should give you the advantage, or at the very least not unfairly put you at a disadvantage.

1. Wear dress shoes with a leather or subtle rubber sole. (Not hybrid/sneaker soles)

During a recent jury duty experience (voir dire only,) one of the attorneys was wearing a pair of those hybrid dress shoes with white sneaker-style soles. I’m sure he was comfortable. And he was a hell of a good lawyer (really good with the judge and jury pool.) But it didn’t invoke a true sense of seriousness.

2. Favor a classic, non tech-y or puffy coat

Wool or wool blend topcoat if you live somewhere cold. Water resistant mac or overcoat if you live somewhere warm. Puffers are great. But they’re also puffers.

3. Be proficient at ironing a shirt

So you have a thing coming up and you have to look decent for it. Get out the iron and ironing board. No looking like you slept in your shirt the night before. No curly flapping collars. And no obvious fold-lines from the shirt just being removed from it’s factory packaging minutes before it had to be worn. You don’t have to be a pro with an iron, but knowing how to use one is kinda key.

4. Know when to cover your tattoos

If applicable of course. You may absolutely love having a pinup-style image of your wife tattooed on your arm slaying a scorpion… but without context it can turn a lot of people off. Hell, with context it can turn a lot of people off, sincere meaning to you or not.

5. Wear clothes that are neither baggy nor tight

You have to be able to move, comfortably, while wearing your clothes. They shouldn’t be so trim that they restrict your movement. They shouldn’t be so baggy that they get in your way. Trends come and go which means the overall silhouette of clothing expands and contracts over time. Not to mention our changing bodies. Take it from a guy who just had to spend a lot of money on new pants because he realized whenever he stands up now his trousers get stuck halfway up his calves. (Too much taper!)

6. Wear a simple watch. (Not a smart watch or clunky sports watch.)

This isn’t to say you can’t wear a smart watch or a big clunky sports watch. But having something simple and classic to put on your wrist when you need to look a certain way is an advantage.

7. Have a well fitting, simple suit you’ve practiced wearing.

Yes. Practiced. Because practice doesn’t make perfect, but it does make comfortable and at ease. As casual as our culture has gotten, there is a time when almost all of us will have to wear a suit (or sportcoat and trousers.) Rushing to find something and then feeling uncomfortable in that brand new suit is a sure-fire way to look out of sorts. Because unless you have the irrational gumption of a dragon after three jaeger-bombs, it’s gonna feel weird. Make it feel less weird by getting a suit (or sportcoat and dress trousers,) getting it tailored, and wearing it. Even if you have no reason to wear it. Especially if you have no reason to wear it.

8. Wear simple, proportional sunglasses (not oversized)

Wire framed aviators or simple acetate or plastic wayfarers. Not oversized and not chunky. No mirrored lenses or overly shined up frames. Keep it simple. And absolutely never wear “smart” glasses with a camera on them.

9. Know how to tie a good tie knot

It’s not as easy as some think. It really does require practice. Most will go with a basic and timeless four-in-hand. Others may want to wear a half-Windsor. Whatever knot you choose, just make sure you’re good enough at creating that knot so it stays in place and doesn’t look sloppy or slip down right as you head out the door.

10. Turn off your phone. (And minimalize your social media presence in general)

Smartphones are designed specifically to be habit forming. Social media incentivizes bad behavior. Turn your phone off if you’re headed into some important situation. And well before you get there, make sure your social media presence/history is clean.