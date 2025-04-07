Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Shawl Collars sale, Brooks Bros Free Shipping, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The free shipping no minimum deal is an eye-catcher. Usually free shipping at Brooks Brothers kicks in at $200. Which is clearly, a lot. Not for today though. They’ve also added a decent amount of fresh stock into their sale section. Free shipping no minimum offer ends today, 4/7/25.

The Pick: Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans – $118.40 ($198)

This sale is mostly cool or cold weather stuff (hence “Spring Cleaning” sale). Highlight has to be their chunky merino shawl collar cardigans. They’re a favorite for many. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/185.

Ends today. No code needed. Full original picks here and a One Sale Five Outfits post is over here.

Also worth a mention: