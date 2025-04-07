Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Shawl Collars sale, Brooks Bros Free Shipping, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Brooks Brothers: New Items Added to Sale + Free Shipping NO min.
- Washed Stretch Chino Pants – $59.99 ($118)
- Embroidered Leather Tab D-Ring Belt – $49.99 ($98)
- Suede Camp Chukkas – $124.99 ($248)
- Japanese Knit Button-up Shirt – $79.99 ($198)
- Knit Wool Blend Sportcoat – $299.99 ($548)
The free shipping no minimum deal is an eye-catcher. Usually free shipping at Brooks Brothers kicks in at $200. Which is clearly, a lot. Not for today though. They’ve also added a decent amount of fresh stock into their sale section. Free shipping no minimum offer ends today, 4/7/25.
Spier: Spring Cleaning Sale + addit. 20% off select items
The Pick: Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans – $118.40 ($198)
This sale is mostly cool or cold weather stuff (hence “Spring Cleaning” sale). Highlight has to be their chunky merino shawl collar cardigans. They’re a favorite for many. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/185.
J. Crew: Up to 30% off Suit Separates & more (exp 4/7)
- Italian (Loro Piana) Wool Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $569 ($800)
- Portuguese Cotton Oxford Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $389 ($546)
- Worsted Italian Wool Ludlow Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $569 ($800)
- Camden Loafers with Leather Soles – $179.50 ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Black Cap Toe Oxfords – $174.50 ($248)
- Very top of post: Unstructured Suit Jackets in Irish Cotton-Linen Blend – $209.50 ($298)
Ends today. No code needed. Full original picks here and a One Sale Five Outfits post is over here.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: New items have been added to their sale section. Must be mid-season clearance time?
- BR Factory: 60% off most (50% + additional 20% off). Not quite as good as Sunday’s 24 hour sale, but still quite good.
- J. Crew: Extra 30% off Final Sale Styles w/ SALETIME
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 20% off $100+ w/ BESTDRESSED