Black Friday 2024 Deals for Men – 40% off Banana Republic, Bonobos 30% off, & More

NOTE: We’ll be updating daily all this week as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back if so inclined.



Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. These things might change on a dime, but we’ll do our best to keep up.

As generous an offer BR does all year long. This time they’re even including cashmere. Usually cashmere and cashmere blends are excluded. Now that that stuff is included, there’s some fun holiday splurges in there (like those Italian wool/cashmere donegal scarves.) If you want some outfit ideas for this stuff, you can see a 1 Sale 5 Outfits post here. 40% off is scheduled to run all week, so you’ve got to think they’ve got something planned (probably similar) for Cyber Monday.

Feels measurably better than the last couple of years. Surprisingly so. Here’s how this works: Huckberry runs a few flash-sale style periods during this week featuring some of their bestsellers + a bunch of other stuff. But they’re for limited times. Prices should be set to go back up on this first batch of goods Wednesday night, midnight PT. We’ll update Thanksgiving morning with the new round. Note that some of these items are on sale depending on the color. So if you click around to different colors, those might be stuck at full price. Not all, but some items.

Key words are “up to.” Not everything is getting the full 20% off. Some of it is 15% off, some of it is 10% off. But being that Spier is already high value for the dollar, any sort of discount is “something.” Especially on those chunky merino shawl collar cardigans. Size shown above for the sweater is a medium on 5’10” 185, whereas the suit is a 40R on the same frame.

Now updated with some more models. But Fifth Avenue Oxfords for under $200 are truly a steal-alert-worthy deal. $199 for either the classic leather sole, or the ready-for-weather studded rubber sole. Handcrafted in Wisconsin. Goodyear welted. Recraftable. And they ship and return for free.

Tees for five bucks and an absolute haystack of stuff getting various levels of cuts? Sounds like Target on Black Friday all right. In person review of those comfort wear/super stretch jeans can be found here, although they don’t sell them in the dark blue/rinse color anymore.

Yes Charles Tyrwhitt is known for their affordable/constantly on sale shirts. But if you’ve ever been curious about trying their sportcoats, shoes, or sweaters… now’s a pretty good time. Just remember that shipping is expensive as they send this stuff from the U.K.

It’s one of the rare times of the year that Rhone will toss a discount “bone” our way and you don’t have to buy in bulk if you don’t want to. Should be exclusion free. Commuter shirts, polos, all of it.

Biggest sale of the year for these folks. Includes their premium line as well. Know that free shipping kicks in at $75, so that kinda stinks, as the 35% off drops the premium line under that free shipping threshold.

The pick: The Roebling Two-Button Blazer in Italian Wool-Blend Fabric – $196.80 ($328)

Exclusions apply of course, but those Italian fabric blazers are included. They also claim the body length is 31″. That should indicate they’re NOT chopped, which is good for those of us with long torsos and those who are on the average to taller side (or just prefer a more classically styled sportcoat). No personal experience with these though.

Clothes too. Not just shoes. So if you need to gear up for cold weather outdoor workouts, now’s maybe not a bad time if you’re a fan of Nike stuff. Winter can be a slog for those of us who workout outside. A little bit of new, well performing gear made for the elements can go a long way.

Runs allll the bloomin’ way through Tuesday December 3rd. LL Bean doesn’t do perpetual promos or codes, so to get any sort of discount on their USA made classic Bean Boots is worth a mention.

RE Bean Boot Sizing: Here’s a few tips from our in-person review:

Sizing is a bit wonky and can be confusing:

With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8)

With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.)

Full picks here. J. Crew was one of the first out of the gates but they also might have something else up their sleeve for later this week. Fine print says this “Black Friday Event” is set to end Wednesday. Which is the day before Thanksgiving. Which itself is the day before Black Friday. So if you read the fine print literally, then that means their big Black Friday event is scheduled to end the day before the day before Black Friday. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Usual exclusions seem to apply: “Excludes Empire Super 150s Suits, The Bowery Leather Bomber, The Suede Bomber Jacket, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.” Also be aware that there have been some scattered reports of Bonobos customer service struggling in the last couple of months. Maybe they’ve righted the ship, but their legendary customer service “ninjas” may have gone the way of the dodo as they try to emerge from bankruptcy.

Ends Monday 11/25… not sure if they’re gonna do something specific for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Excludes stuff already on sale, cordovan items, and select new styles. But there’s a lot that’s getting a hefty-for-them 30% off. Made in Maine of course. Sizes are moving pretty quick.

The combo:

It’s the one(?) time of the year one can save quite a bit on the iconic Bond peacoat. Made in Italy, calfskin leather under the collar, horn buttons… the works. It’s something. Protip for the Peacoat: Make sure you get something less expensive to trigger that 30% off at $800 threshold. The Bond Peacoat is priced at just two bucks under. So if you keep that secondary “something” on the less-expensive side, you could actually pay less than if you hadn’t thrown that mathematical “cherry” on top of the coat. For example, 20% off the Bond peacoat would land it at $638.40. So if you get the (almost $6o!!) bandana, you’ll actually pay $39.20 less than if you hadn’t.

They’ve been running this for a bit now (full original picks post here) but that doesn’t mean it’s not well better than average for them. Also know that GAP Inc. cardmembers get an additional 30% off w/ BRCARDVIP.

If you’re the type who breaks or loses sunglasses frequently, then cover your eyes. Because these stylish eye-covers, even on sale, will make your pupils pop. But boy are they something. And rarely on sale like this. Seems like their entire inventory or just about is getting some sort of markdown.

Works on select 3rd party too. Red Wing is up for the 30% off. That’s a surprise. Alden is excluded. That is not a surprise.

The combo pick(s) (to trip the $400 balance):

Yes you can add something small (like shoe care) from their accessories department to trip that $400 threshold. No code needed. Also worth noting is that it works on stuff that’s already on sale too.

Entire site is at least 50% off, which is above average but not as good as it can get for JCF. There is a section that’s 60% – 70% off, which is where the real savings are… but do be careful in there as they’ve snuck some final sale goods into that pile. Anything tagged as final sale CAN’T be returned or exchanged.

