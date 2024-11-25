Black Friday 2024 Deals for Men – 40% off Banana Republic, Bonobos 30% off, & More

NOTE: We’ll be updating daily all this week as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back if so inclined.
Banana Republic: 40% off (including cashmere)
- Italian Melton Wool-Blend Topcoats – $240 ($400) size shown: M on 5’10″/185
- 100% Cashmere Sweaters – $90 ($150) 12 gauge knit, “Good Cashmere Standard”
- Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
- Leather Cap-Toe Boots – $150 ($250) mini review at bottom of this post
- Italian Wool-Cashmere Donegal Scarves – $84 ($140)
- Signature Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $300 ($600)
As generous an offer BR does all year long. This time they’re even including cashmere. Usually cashmere and cashmere blends are excluded. Now that that stuff is included, there’s some fun holiday splurges in there (like those Italian wool/cashmere donegal scarves.) If you want some outfit ideas for this stuff, you can see a 1 Sale 5 Outfits post here. 40% off is scheduled to run all week, so you’ve got to think they’ve got something planned (probably similar) for Cyber Monday.
Huckberry: Black Friday Drop 1 (ends Wed.)
- Made in the USA WOOL Lined Waxed Trucker – $304 ($358)
- *note: regular waxed trucker is excluded. Just the “extra toasty” wool lined is on sale.
- Greys Indoor/Outdoor Slipper Boots – $64 ($108)
- Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer – $202 ($238)
- Huckberry Weekender Sunglasses – $23 ($39)
- Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Glasses – $39 ($65)
- Rhodes Blake Chelseas – $187 ($220)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket – $144 ($288)
Feels measurably better than the last couple of years. Surprisingly so. Here’s how this works: Huckberry runs a few flash-sale style periods during this week featuring some of their bestsellers + a bunch of other stuff. But they’re for limited times. Prices should be set to go back up on this first batch of goods Wednesday night, midnight PT. We’ll update Thanksgiving morning with the new round. Note that some of these items are on sale depending on the color. So if you click around to different colors, those might be stuck at full price. Not all, but some items.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off select
- Half Canvas Red Label Suits – $253.30 ($298) 15% off, review here
- Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans – $178.20 ($198) 10% off
Key words are “up to.” Not everything is getting the full 20% off. Some of it is 15% off, some of it is 10% off. But being that Spier is already high value for the dollar, any sort of discount is “something.” Especially on those chunky merino shawl collar cardigans. Size shown above for the sweater is a medium on 5’10” 185, whereas the suit is a 40R on the same frame.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Specials
- Fifth Avenue Dainite Studded Rubber Sole Oxfords – $199 ($450)
- Fifth Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $199 ($425)
- Landon Cap Toe boots – $249 ($495)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford Dress Shoe – $279 ($425)
- Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot – $349 ($495)
- Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot $399 ($495)
- Mid-calf Merino Cool Dress Socks – $15 ($20)
Now updated with some more models. But Fifth Avenue Oxfords for under $200 are truly a steal-alert-worthy deal. $199 for either the classic leather sole, or the ready-for-weather studded rubber sole. Handcrafted in Wisconsin. Goodyear welted. Recraftable. And they ship and return for free.
Target: Up to 40% off select men’s clothes
- Goodfellow 60% Cotton / 40% poly tees – $5 ($8) navy, black, white, gray, white
- Goodfellow Comfort Wear (super stretch) Slim Fit Jeans – $24 ($40) four colors
Tees for five bucks and an absolute haystack of stuff getting various levels of cuts? Sounds like Target on Black Friday all right. In person review of those comfort wear/super stretch jeans can be found here, although they don’t sell them in the dark blue/rinse color anymore.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts/$179, 25% off everything else
- Wool Texture Check Sportcoat – $336.75 ($449)
- Suede Chukkas with studded rubber sole – $209.25 ($279)
- Grain Leather Wingtip Boots with mini lug sole – $209.25 ($275)
Yes Charles Tyrwhitt is known for their affordable/constantly on sale shirts. But if you’ve ever been curious about trying their sportcoats, shoes, or sweaters… now’s a pretty good time. Just remember that shipping is expensive as they send this stuff from the U.K.
Rhone: 25% off or 30% off $300+
- Commuter Performance Fabric Hidden Button Down Shirts – $103.50 ($138)
- Commuter Performance Fabric Hidden Button Down Long Sleeve Polos – $81 ($108)
It’s one of the rare times of the year that Rhone will toss a discount “bone” our way and you don’t have to buy in bulk if you don’t want to. Should be exclusion free. Commuter shirts, polos, all of it.
Sunski: 35% off all sunglasses
Biggest sale of the year for these folks. Includes their premium line as well. Know that free shipping kicks in at $75, so that kinda stinks, as the 35% off drops the premium line under that free shipping threshold.
Madewell: 40% off w/ MADEBETTER
The pick: The Roebling Two-Button Blazer in Italian Wool-Blend Fabric – $196.80 ($328)
Exclusions apply of course, but those Italian fabric blazers are included. They also claim the body length is 31″. That should indicate they’re NOT chopped, which is good for those of us with long torsos and those who are on the average to taller side (or just prefer a more classically styled sportcoat). No personal experience with these though.
Nike: 30% off select w/ BFRIDAY
- Killshot 2 w/ Oil Grey Swoosh – $63 ($90)
- InfinityRN 4 GORE-TEX Waterproof Road Running Shoes – $126 ($180)
- Lunar Roam SE – $98.67 ($165)
- Air Jordan 1 Low – $80.50 ($115)
Clothes too. Not just shoes. So if you need to gear up for cold weather outdoor workouts, now’s maybe not a bad time if you’re a fan of Nike stuff. Winter can be a slog for those of us who workout outside. A little bit of new, well performing gear made for the elements can go a long way.
L.L. Bean: 15% off most everything w/ GIFT15
- 100% Merino Wool Commando Full-Zip Sweater – $92.65 ($109)
- Made in Maine 8″ Bean Boots – $126.65 ($149) review here
- Made in Maine 8″ Flannel-Lined Insulated Bean Boots – $169.15 ($199)
Runs allll the bloomin’ way through Tuesday December 3rd. LL Bean doesn’t do perpetual promos or codes, so to get any sort of discount on their USA made classic Bean Boots is worth a mention.
RE Bean Boot Sizing: Here’s a few tips from our in-person review:
Sizing is a bit wonky and can be confusing:
- With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8)
- With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.)
J. Crew: “Up to” 50% off select
- Dock Peacoat in Wool Blend – $194.50 ($398) 51% off
- 100% Cashmere Hats – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off
- Heritage BRUSHED Rib-Knit Henleys – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
- Sussex Quilted Jacket with PrimaLoft – $94.50 ($198) 52% off
Full picks here. J. Crew was one of the first out of the gates but they also might have something else up their sleeve for later this week. Fine print says this “Black Friday Event” is set to end Wednesday. Which is the day before Thanksgiving. Which itself is the day before Black Friday. So if you read the fine print literally, then that means their big Black Friday event is scheduled to end the day before the day before Black Friday. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Bonobos: 30% off select w/ BFCM30
Usual exclusions seem to apply: “Excludes Empire Super 150s Suits, The Bowery Leather Bomber, The Suede Bomber Jacket, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.” Also be aware that there have been some scattered reports of Bonobos customer service struggling in the last couple of months. Maybe they’ve righted the ship, but their legendary customer service “ninjas” may have gone the way of the dodo as they try to emerge from bankruptcy.
REI: Annual Winter Sale (ends Monday 11/25)
- Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III T-Shirts – $59.99 ($80)
- Darn Tough USA Made Merino Blend Mid-Socks – $20.73 ($27)
- Darn Tough USA Made Merino Blend Oxford Crew Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $17.73 ($23)
- Black Diamond Tour Gloves – $62.99 ($84.95)
- Smarwool Smartloft Hybrid Insulated Jacket – $157.49 ($210)
- REI Magma 850 Down Jacket – $167.29 ($239)
Ends Monday 11/25… not sure if they’re gonna do something specific for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
Rancourt: 30% off select styles w/ Turkey30
- Classic Ranger Mocs – $201.60 ($288)
- Bartlett Oxfords – $306.60 ($438)
Excludes stuff already on sale, cordovan items, and select new styles. But there’s a lot that’s getting a hefty-for-them 30% off. Made in Maine of course. Sizes are moving pretty quick.
Billy Reid: 20% off $400, 30% off $800, and 40% off $1200
The combo:
- Bond Peacoat ($798) +
- An absurdly expensive bandana ($58) =
- $599.20 total for both at 30% off (reg. $856 for both)
It’s the one(?) time of the year one can save quite a bit on the iconic Bond peacoat. Made in Italy, calfskin leather under the collar, horn buttons… the works. It’s something. Protip for the Peacoat: Make sure you get something less expensive to trigger that 30% off at $800 threshold. The Bond Peacoat is priced at just two bucks under. So if you keep that secondary “something” on the less-expensive side, you could actually pay less than if you hadn’t thrown that mathematical “cherry” on top of the coat. For example, 20% off the Bond peacoat would land it at $638.40. So if you get the (almost $6o!!) bandana, you’ll actually pay $39.20 less than if you hadn’t.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 68% – 76% off most
- Tailored Fit Poly/Wool Blend Charcoal Plaid Blazer – $62.40 ($260) 76% off
- Slim Traveler Cords – $32 ($100)
- Corduroy Quilted Jacket – $54.40 ($170)
They’ve been running this for a bit now (full original picks post here) but that doesn’t mean it’s not well better than average for them. Also know that GAP Inc. cardmembers get an additional 30% off w/ BRCARDVIP.
Randolph: Up to $100 off USA Made Sunglasses
- Intruder 58mm Matte Black & American Gray – $159 ($239)
- Aviator 55mm 22k Rose Gold & American Gray – $249 ($339)
If you’re the type who breaks or loses sunglasses frequently, then cover your eyes. Because these stylish eye-covers, even on sale, will make your pupils pop. But boy are they something. And rarely on sale like this. Seems like their entire inventory or just about is getting some sort of markdown.
Todd Snyder: 30% off w/ BLACKFRIDAY30
- Donegal Wool Blend Crewneck – $138.60 ($198)
- Red Wing 6-inch Classic Moc Boots – $210 ($300)
- Nike Cortez Gum sole in Black/Brown Sesame – $63 ($90)
- Hestra Deerskin + Wool Tricot Gloves – $87.50 ($125)
Works on select 3rd party too. Red Wing is up for the 30% off. That’s a surprise. Alden is excluded. That is not a surprise.
Grant Stone: 20% off orders of $400+
The combo pick(s) (to trip the $400 balance):
- Garrison Boots in Color #8 CXL ($395) +
- Saphir Renovateur Leather Care Cream ($25.80) =
- $336.64 total (normally $420.80 for both)
Yes you can add something small (like shoe care) from their accessories department to trip that $400 threshold. No code needed. Also worth noting is that it works on stuff that’s already on sale too.
J. Crew Factory: 60% – 70% off select
- 70% polyamide/30% lambswool shawl collar pullover – $39
- Flex casual shirt in slim, classic, or tall – $35.50
Entire site is at least 50% off, which is above average but not as good as it can get for JCF. There is a section that’s 60% – 70% off, which is where the real savings are… but do be careful in there as they’ve snuck some final sale goods into that pile. Anything tagged as final sale CAN’T be returned or exchanged.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 25% off with the code EXTRA25. Remember that any returned Factory 2nds will incur a $25 restocking fee.
- UNIQLO: Their 40th anniversary “Thank you” event has some specials (ends Thursday)
- Gustin: They’re running one of their stock sales
- Huckberry: Their annual gift guides are live
- Club Monaco: 40% off everything