The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Madewell Extra 40% off final sale styles w/ SALEONSALE (exp 11/11)

Blue dial, brown leather strap, automatic movement, and a sweet-spot 40mm case diameter. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Full review can be found here of the champagne dial version.

Via: Target 30% off clothes & shoes for all (exp 11/9)

They are what you think they are, and that’s mighty fine for a nudge over twenty bucks. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, tons of colors and a few different fits.

Via: Extra 20% off Todd Snyder Sale items w/ SALE20 (exp 11/11)

Expect these to be a step up in quality from J. Crew’s famous MacAlister, but still casual. Those flat black laces + the olive green suede is a nice combination. Review of the first generation Todd Synder Nomad boot can be found here. Pretty sure these are second gen. (Or is it third now?) So those observations from the first go-round might not still hold true. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

All the old-school-cool looks of a shawl collar cardigan, at a way more affordable price than what a wool one would cost. A menswear standard for the cool/cold seasons. Looks great over a t-shirt, henley, button up, etc. 60% cotton / 40% poly.

Via: Amazon. It’s just randomly on sale at Amazon, who is the seller and shipper at post time.

Full review here. The current champ of watches which look like they cost a zillion bucks, without actually costing a zillion bucks. Perfect for any upcoming holiday parties where you’ll need to dress up a little, or a lot.

Via: Banana Republic Factory 60% off (exp 11/12)

Banana Republic Factory just extended their 50% + additional 20% off most event through the weekend. That makes sense. Which makes it a good time to pick up a pair of super comfortable extra stretchy jeans if that’s your thing. Arguably better than the mainline, more texture-prominent “2.0” version. That may please some, but if you prefer the original soft and super flexible Traveler Jeans (my appendages are raised), then these Factory versions are the real deal. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. Size shown above is a 32×32 on 5’10″/185 and checks in a touch longer than some of their other pants. I’ve obviously cuffed the above, but for regular non-cuffed wear, I ordered another pair in the 30″ inseam and they fit just fine without cuffs.

Via: J. Crew Up to 50% off Men’s Sweater and Coats (exp 11/12)

In terms of styling… it’s a (much) more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets. For those keeping track at home, that price is now 42.34% off. So it’s hovering around that 40% off floor. Price is good on either the classic navy, or the black which is shown above.

Via: Target 30% off clothes & shoes for all (exp 11/9)

Part of a just launched 30% off select clothes deal at Target. Downright cheap. Cotton/poly blend. Looks shorter in the tail, but that’s not unusual for “swazers” as they’re more casual than a standard blazer, sportcoat, or suit jacket. A perfect extra layer to dress up a t-shirt or polo or crewneck sweater when you want to dress up, but don’t want to look too dressed up. Sale ends Saturday.

Via: 40% off full price at Banana Republic (exp 11/11)

Overpriced at $250 but brilliant at $150. They’re like an affordable, blucher version of the oxford Park Avenue boot from Allen Edmonds, and unlike the Park Avenue boots, these have a subtle rubber studded sole for traction in the more adventurous weather seasons. Made in Portugal and leather lined. Fit seems true. Whereas other recent shoes and boots from BR have suffered from a too-long/too-lean problem, these have a more traditional (but not stumpy) almond toe shape. My borderline wide 10.5D feet fit and feel great in these right out of the box. The dark brown textured leather is a huge plus too, as it’ll go great with everything from dark blue jeans to gray suits… (even charcoal gray suits/trousers, as the brown is deep and dark enough and the soles are black). Granted it’s not the thickest most luxurious feeling leather, but it looks good, feels nice and pliable from the get-go, and the price is right.

Via: J. Crew Factory 50% off + additional 25% off $125+ w/ BESTEVER (exp 11/12)

Full review here. As low of a price as it goes for. $150 is a tough trick to pull for a do-anything, wheelhouse, navy wool blend blazer these days. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/185. And it’s fresh out of the box. No tailoring has been done to the blazer shown.