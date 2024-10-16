The J Crew Dock Peacoat has returned to its previous style form

Top Image: Know that that’s a Dock Peacoat from 2021, which was the year before they chopped the tail for 2022 and ’23. Fit may or may not have been tweaked since (they just hit their site) …but the new ’24 sure looks to be back to the classic ’21 and before.

Welcome back to J. Crew’s previous, classic, timeless Peacoat design.

For the past two years J. Crew has inexplicably chopped the length of their bestselling Dock Peacoats. It was short enough that comfortably covering a blazer or suit jacket was a no-go. Short enough that they had to change it to a six button front instead of eight. And short enough that they had to do away with the really nice to have and just plain good looking traditional lower flap pockets.

The chopped peacoats of 2022/2023 eventually got dumped into J. Crew’s final sale section and would get marked down like no other Dock Peacoat had before. If memory serves, even then they didn’t move quick. But it looks like the design team recognized the switch wasn’t really all that appreciated, and we’re back to where we were with an eight button front, chest high hand warmer pockets AND lower flaps, and a length that looks good both with casual wear like sweaters and jeans, but also looks great with suits and sportcoats.

Shown here is a 2021 model.

Same pocket layout. Same eight button front & corresponding length.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Fabric is 80% wool / 20% Polyamide. Should have some thickness to it but not be overly bulky or stiff. In the past these had been insulated with Primaloft, but there is yet to be a mention of that in the details section on this year’s peacoat’s product page. Expect an authentic straight fit, because it’s a coat and you’re supposed to be able to layer over thick sweaters, sportcoats, or suit jackets.

Pricing note: J. Crew is running an “up to” $150 off outerwear promotion, and the just-in Dock Peacoats are $100 off. That’s about ~25% off for those doing the math at home. Of course you could always try your local Army/Navy surplus store. They might have the real things for much less.

Available in navy or black.

That’s all.

Carry on.