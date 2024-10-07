In Review: J. Crew Field Boots in Suede

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething business analyst in the construction industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Looking for the perfect blend of style and functionality for this fall and winter? The J.Crew Field Boots in this dark brown suede might just be what you need. With a timeless design that easily transitions from casual weekend outings to more polished outfits for those special occasions, these boots promise versatility for any occasion that doesn’t require your business formalwear. However, can they deliver on comfort and durability? In this initial impressions review, we’ll dive into the details to see if they live up to their hype and if they’re worth your hard-earned cash.

Available in dark brown suede (reviewed in the post you’re presently reading,)

or a chestnut brown or black smooth leather from C.F. Stead.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: J.Crew

Style: Plain toe “field” service boots

Size: 10.5

Last: N/A

Construction: Goodyear welted

Upper: Alfamex Bentley suede in “brunette” brown

Sole: Vibram #700 V-Bar rubber outsole w/ rubber stacked heel

Details: Leather binding on the shaft, four eyelets + three speed hooks, waxed laces

Extras: Set of heavy cotton flannel shoe bags, lots of tissue paper for the holiday gifts

Country of Origin: El Salvidor

Price: $328 USD

Timeless and versatile design. Rich suede uppers.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

My pair of boots was ordered one lazy Sunday in September via J.Crew’s website. They shipped out from J.Crew’s Lynchburg, VA warehouse on Tuesday via UPS SurePost and were delivered on Friday around lunch time. Shipping is usually free for J.Crew Rewards members.

FYI: J.Crew will usually accept returns for a full refund (minus $7.50 for a return shipping label) or exchange within 30 days of the original purchase. Note that these boots shipped with a little cardboard postcard detailing that they will not accept returns for shoes that were worn outside. If you have a main line J.Crew store near you, they will also accept returns for no extra fee.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Simple online ordering, reasonable shipping, and simple returns.

Easy ordering, straightforward return policy.

In-store returns are free. Sending them back through the mail/UPS will set you back a $7.50 label.

Packaging/Unboxing

Unboxing these boots was a bit underwhelming. As I opened the traditional J.Crew boot box, I was met with the familiar scent of tanned leather/suede, which I love, but the excitement quickly faded. The boots were packed tightly with an excess of tissue paper stuffing that felt more like a hassle than a protective measure. To boot (hah!), both boots had some very light scuffing on the suede uppers from rattling around against each other in shipping. This disappeared after a few passes with a suede brush, but it doesn’t leave me feeling warm and fuzzy inside about this suede’s long term durability. While there were a couple of cotton flannel shoe bags included, they didn’t do much to elevate the overall experience. At this price point, it all felt a bit lackluster when you consider the unboxing experience from competing brands.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Average at best, but fine I suppose if you ignore the minor scuffing.

Cotton flannel storage bags included.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, you’ll notice that the J.Crew Field boots boast a somewhat luxurious cut of Alfamex’s Bentley water resistant suede, which is tanned and finished in León, Mexico. This selection of suede has a wonderful nap height that gives it a soft, velour-like feel that instantly elevates their visual texture and style appeal. The color of this rich suede is called “brunette” but it reminds me of high percentage cacao chocolate or freshly roasted coffee grounds.

Soft, leather lined interiors.

The suede uppers are complemented by fully lined interiors of buttery soft cow (calf?) leather, providing an exceptionally comfortable and malleable fit right from the start. I will note here that the right boot arrived with a few minor glue dots that took some effort to cleanly remove.

Rich suede with a nice nap.

These boots also feature rounded and waxed laces in a similar shade of brown that loop through four pairs of antique brass eyelets and three pairs of speed hooks, which add a touch of classic elegance and help ensure a secure lace-up. Personally, I prefer this hook and eye lacing arrangement to boots with all eyelets because they’re a bit faster and feel more secure.

Antique brass eyelets and speed hooks.

Rounded and waxed laces.

Traditional “field” boots like these feature a clean, plain toe design that enhances their versatility across various menswear styles. This minimalist approach sans brogueing or other stylish details actually makes them easier to pair with everything from casual flannels and jeans to more polished looks that include sport coats, button-down collar shirts, and cuffed khaki chinos or textured tweed trousers. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out with your partner or keeping it relaxed on the weekend while heading to the pumpkin patch, the understated elegance of a plain toe boot adds a refined touch without being overly flashy. This adaptability ensures that these boots can easily become a staple in your wardrobe, ready for any occasion. This versatility allows for seamless transitions between these different looks, which is especially important if you’re a fan of capsule collections or have limited closet space in your apartment. When every item takes up that important closet space, it pays to be flexible and easy to wear.

Internal construction raises some concerns about longevity, as their components

are cost-effective alternatives to traditional vegetable-tanned leather found on higher quality builds

While the J.Crew Field Boots offer a stylish look, their internal construction raises some concerns about longevity. Featuring a leather and dual layer foam sockliner, a hidden paper (cardboard) heel pad, and an almost invisible fiberboard insole unit, these components are cost-effective alternatives to traditional vegetable-tanned leather found on higher quality builds. Unfortunately, this means the J.Crew boots may not stand the test of time as well, leading to potential durability issues down the line. Foam insoles inevitably break down and deflate, stacked paper layers crumble when they get wet, and fiberboard insoles are never quite as comfortable or as malleable as vegetable-tanned leather and cork filler. For those who might be seeking boots that can withstand heavy wear, this might be a consideration worth noting.

Goodyear welted. Vibram #700 V-bar rubber outsoles.

These boots come equipped with hearty and durable Vibram #700 V-bar rubber outsoles and are complemented by matching solid rubber heel blocks/toplifts, making them a practical choice for various indoor and outdoor conditions. These outsoles are oil-resistant and provide excellent traction, ensuring you stay steady even in foul weather situations when navigating slippery or uneven terrain. Personally, I choose these outsoles for almost all of my boots when their original leather or thin rubber soles wear out and I have them resoled by a cobbler.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Decent suede uppers, hearty rubber soles, but suboptimal internals.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, these boots run small. I recommend trying a half-size larger than your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in a neutral (for me) 10.5 and they feel both too short and too narrow. Moving up to a size 11 would solve this issue for me, but if you know you need an E width or wider, you’re going to be out of luck with this design.

They run small. Try a half size up.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Comfort is always subjective, but initial comfort seems like it would be pretty good. The suede uppers and leather linings are soft and forgiving enough that, assuming you get the correct size, your break-in period should be quick. The leather and foam sockliner insert might be glued down to the fiberboard insole, but it does give a substantial amount of comfort, too.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Boots run smaller than average, but initial comfort should be good.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, I will cautiously recommend these boots to any of you who might be in the market. While I really liked their style, initial comfort, and potential versatility, the less-than-ideal internal construction materials give me pause at this $300+ MSRP price point. While they will look great with smart casual outfits and felt good on my feet (in the correct size), the paperboard heel pad, leather and foam sockliner, and fiberboard insole are three items where J.Crew’s designers skimped to maximize profits when they could have used higher quality materials.

Brands such as Grant Stone and Caswell Boot Company also operate in this ~$300-$400 price tier and they offer a better, more robust product for a similar amount of money. Unfortunately, J.Crew’s cheaper parts and pieces make me question their long term durability and that’s a shame, because they had the potential to be a go-to staple for a lot of folks this fall and winter.

With that said, if you’re in the market for a new pair of boots this year and you’re looking for a less expensive upgrade path from your current fast fashion boots (typically glued, not welted), then the J.Crew Field boots might be the ticket if you can catch them on a deep 40% off sale.

Avg. Score: 3.75/5.00 – Recommended, but with sizing and long term durability caveats.