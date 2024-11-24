J. Crew Black Friday: Up to 50% off select

We’re not gonna lie to you (see this post over here as to why trust is paramount with us.) This one from J. Crew feels odd. Here’s why:

According to the fine print, this “Black Friday” offer event ends (wait for it) Wednesday.

It depends on the item, but overall it feels like prices were mostly lower last week during their preview promo.

But let’s make some sense out of it:

RE the event “ending” before Black Friday: Maybe they’ve got some true Black Friday specials on deck. I’d be willing to bet this is the case. We’ll keep an eye on it and update on Thanksgiving if they launch something additional/new for Thursday – Sunday.

Now that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some really solid deals (if not outright steals) in this one. Picks below are limited to what should be seen as good if not great deals by most savvy shoppers and J. Crew fans. Off we go!

Because a little luxury for your noggin’ can go a long way. Even ships free if you’re a member of their rewards club. Certified to “The Good Cashmere Standard.” Six colors to pick from.

Full review of last year’s version can be found here. This year they’ve done away with the previous design’s exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Olive, navy, and black available this year. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earth tones, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

Proof this sale is weird. Because the Sussex jackets cost more. No sleeves = higher price. They are charging you for air. Makes total sense.

The similar-to-the-Sussex but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout.

The winterized version of J. Crew’s henleys. Casual but classic. Lightly brushed for softness.

Textured, breathable, and just enough “oomf” for winter. Shown above in marled hazelnut. Also available in a marled blue.

Size shown at the very top of the post is a medium on 5’10″/185.

In terms of styling, it’s a much more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets. 80% Wool, 20% Polyamide exterior. Interior is quilted/insulated and the lining is 55% poly/45% viscose. Doesn’t feel cheap or scratchy at all. Collar is substantial enough to turn up against the wind/rain/snow, and have it stay there. Insulated with primaloft for warmth, but it’s not super bulky or stiff. It’s comfortable, it’s a good weight, and it looks terrific. Well done J. Crew. Available in navy or black.

Supremely giftable. Even if (especially if) the recipient is you. Solids as well as a couple of plaid options available.

And some dress gloves to go with the already mentioned scarves and hats. Just to complete the look.

Sometimes a pair of simple smooth leather gloves can look a little too dressy with more casual-wear. But suede walks the line between casual and dressy perfectly. So if you find yourself in casual stuff more often than not, but ALSO want a pair of gloves that looks good dressed up, these could be the ticket.

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Something to layer under a rugged sweater or wear on its own. For those who want some texture and softness to their shirts. 28-wale cord, so yes, it’s a fine wale and not some super-thick/plushy upholstery style. Meant to be a pleasure to wear and move around in. Four colors.

97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back. Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king. It’s a place where plenty live.

For when it’s colder than a warlock’s trouser-kazoo. BTW that’s faux fur around the hood. Also know that the hood is removable, so if you don’t want to walk around with faux fur framing your face (say that 5x fast) you don’t have to. “No Kevin! At least take your parka!“

Howdy and yee-haw. That right there appears to be the real deal, and not some shirt that’s been repositioned to be a shacket. This one is lightly insulated, has a quilted jersey lining, and the exterior is even a wool-blend fabric. No hand pockets though, which are usually a hallmark of shirt jackets.

Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc. A favorite basic button down. Sometimes gets excluded from normal sales.

Read the full review here. They seem to run half a size small. And make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions.

A belt that leans more casual but can still be dressed up a little with chinos and a blazer. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

Lots of class in a simple, 95% wool/5% cashmere package. Available in dark charcoal, black, or a lighter-than-camel “heather tan” version.

NOT a cheap all-poly fleece. 54% wool/32% polyester/14% acrylic exterior, although the interior is lined in a soft fleece. Also has poplin lined sleeves for easy on/off.

Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown.

Italian 95% wool/5% cashmere. Only made in navy. That’s your one color option. That coat means business though.

Classic prep Shetland/shaggy wool crew style. 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders.

15 wale stretch corduroy fabric. One of those cool to cold weather essentials a lot of us look forward to putting on every year when the leaves (if not snow) are falling. Four colors, two fits.

An interesting but still subtle and versatile pattern. Tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico should keep you cool during any overzealous HVAC “events”, and the color and pattern are appropriate for year round use. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, trousers are here.

Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, they’re comfortable, and they work.

The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. They’ve been making and selling these for ages.

Could drop further in the coming weeks. For those who live in not super cold climates but still want to bring some seasonal texture to their outerwear.

If you don’t like wearing “outside” shoes inside, yet hate slippers or flimsy “house shoes…” try these over the winter. As they’re chukkas with only two pairs of eyelets, they’re quick to lace up and take off. They’re not a standard pair of boots (or even sneakers) with rows and rows of laces which take a while to loosen up and cinch down. The suede uppers are soft, the natural crepe soles are comfortable, and they look good with lots of outfits. They’re one of the best things J. Crew makes. And while they’re not the best in ice and snow as natural rubber crepe soles can slip and slide more than others, they excel indoors during the cold/wet months, and then do great everywhere once it warms up.

Back for another year. A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

56% wool/18% viscose/14% polyester/12% polyamide fabric that’s brushed on the interior for softness. Casual. For those who love the heritage-rugged “thing.” Looks like something from Filson.

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords under your sweaters and sportcoats. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this one-year wash.

Instead of using woven fabric these use a sweater-like knit to make something more substantial but still “shirty” in appearance. Quiet lumberjack style. Double-knit, flexible, etc. Solids and patterns. 4.8/5 stars after 300+ reviews.

Merino wool. Five colors to pick from. Yes there are cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “while this is of course budget-dependent, I think the J. Crew merino sweaters are worth the extra $20 over Uniqlo ones, as they are thicker and warmer without being too much so. But I only own one from Uniqlo and it’s pushing a decade old, so I can’t speak to the recent ones. I find the UNIQLO one I have both too thin and also not sitting well over a collared shirt, so I mostly wear it more casually. I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.” (Thanks Toby!)

Same 100% merino, only in the ubiquitous half-zip style. Not getting a huge discount though.

Not the best discount/lowest price they’ve gone for, but if you’ve got a dressy event quickly coming up… then here’s your shoes. Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

J. Crew’s Black Friday Event is currently set to expire Wednesday 11/27 (again, whut?) So one would think something slightly different/additional must be on the way. If they tweak it at all this coming week we’ll be sure to update this post.