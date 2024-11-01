1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic 40% off Holiday Preview Event

Banana Republic: 40% off select full price (ends Fri.)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the 40% off holiday-preview event going on at Banana Republic. Sale is scheduled to expire on Friday 11/8. Head here for the original, easy to scroll and tap picks post.
Fancy/Festive Holiday Party
BR:
Dark Green Velvet Suit Jacket – $210 ($350)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Slim Brushed Stretch Chino – $66 ($110)
Leather Dress Belt – $48 ($80)
Others:
Bambino 38.4mm small seconds automatic – $216.01 (review here in white)
The Tie Bar Merino Cable Knit Dress Socks – $22
Factory 2nds Allen Edmonds Liverpool – $349*
*note: $25 re-stocking fee on returned Factory 2nds
Cold Weather Colors & Textures
BR:
Wool Blend Sherpa Chore Coat – $108 ($180)
Italian Merino Crewneck – $48 ($80)
Brushed Traveler Pants – $66 ($110)
Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $24 ($40)
Reversible Merino Blend Beanie – $36 ($60)
Others:
Citizen Field Watch – $150ish
Golden Fox Boondocker Boots in “Fudge 2” – $100ish (review here in brown)
Smart Casual
BR:
Italian Melton Wool-Blend Topcoat – $240 ($400)
Italian Wool-Blend Sportcoat – $240 ($400)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Leather Belt – $48 ($80)
Slim Brushed Stretch Chino – $66 ($110)
Lace Up Italian Leather Boots – $150 ($250)
Others:
Invicta 1953 Automatic Watch – $120 (review here)
Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Weight Cushioned Socks – $26
Carfia Sunglasses – $24
Upgraded Athleisure
BR:
Italian Merino Sweater Bomber – $150 ($250)
Double Knit Sweatshirt – $36 ($60)
Ponte Knit Cargo Jogger – $72 ($120)
Italian Merino Blend Beanie – $36 ($60)
Others:
Timex Harborside Coast – $90ish
Nike C1TY “Surplus” Sneakers – $100
Jordan Monogram Duffle Bag – $93.75 w/ TREATYOURSELF ($125)
Delivering a Christmas Tree… by Boat?
(as shown at the very top of post)
BR:
Alpaca Wool Blend Sweater – $72 ($120)
Brushed Jogger with Wool – $78 ($130)
Wool Plaid Scarf – $48 ($80)
Breathe Merino Socks (2-pack) – $24 ($40)
Others:
Inflatable Life Jacket – $100 (*SAFETY FIRST*)
Orient Ray Automatic Dive Watch – $180ish
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Striped Strap – $34
USA Made Rancourt Chukkas w/ Slip Resistant Soles – $253.50 w/ Autumn25 ($338)
The 40% off Banana Republic Friends Holiday Preview event is set to end Friday, 11/8.