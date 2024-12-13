Banana Republic 40% off Full Price Holiday Event

If (and that’s the key word) this upcoming year is like this past year, then this may be the last significant discount on full-price stuff until their Friends and Family event in March. They really put the promotional pedal to the 30% – 40% off metal once Halloween is over. But once we get past this final run up to the shipping deadlines for Christmas, their promotional crew tends to go into hibernation.

Know that this 40% off doesn’t work on stuff in their regular clearance/sale section (where prices end in $.99 or $.97), but it does stack on items in this quiet “limited time exclusive” markdowns section. Confused? You’re not alone. No code necessary for the 40% off. Discount should happen in your cart. Let’s get to the picks…

When is a half-zip not just another half-zip? When it’s made from really nice Italian merino wool, and not crummy cheap cotton. These 100% Italian Merino half zips in navy, gray, or black are in that quietly on sale but somehow not excluded section. Limited time price of $80, and the 40% off stacks dropping them to $45.

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/185.

Sold as separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other:

Year-round-appropriate as icy blues are an underrated shade for the holidays. That’s also a really good suit at a really great price (see the full review of the gray option here). One of those limited-time-exclusive deals and the 40% off drops it to $270. Recently featured over here in this holiday party style scenario, and it could look really good at a spring or summer wedding as well.

A basic, but a really well-executed basic. Responsible Wool Standard certified. 100% merino. Note that these have actually come down in price from last year. Last year they were $90 MSRP. This year $80. Nice!

Responsible Wool Certified merino knitted by Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill. Soft but strong, temperature regulating merino wool. There are a lot of cheap, crummy feeling sweaters out there. These aren’t those.

A double-dip. One of the items in that quiet “limited time” prices section which somehow don’t qualify as sale prices yet are marked down anyway, and the 40% off applies at checkout. Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Four colors are at this price (three of which are shown above), with the other 14 colors at full price, and then dropping to $66 in your cart. If that makes any sense. It probably makes zero sense.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Banana Republic’s cold-weather outerwear department has excelled for years. This year is just as impressive. They use nice fabrics, the overall quality is there, and they’re not priced into the stratosphere (especially when on sale). Fabric on these is a 75% wool / 25% nylon melton from Italy’s Manifattura Emmetex. Purposefully cut with a little extra room so you can layer it over a blazer or heavy sweater.

We’re a quarter of the way through the 21st century, staring down the barrel of the singularity, and earthy woolen blazers are having a real style moment? Maybe we’re all a little nostalgic for the times when computers weren’t gearing up to eat our faces.

A lot of us tend to stick to simple solids. If that’s you, then always remember that accessories are where you can get a little loud. A plaid scarf in winter does just that.

Another on-sale but not excluded double-dip. For those who want something more substantial than what you’d find at Target or Old Navy. Double Knit = a bit thicker, but not bulky like a sweatshirt. Word is they run a bit large, so if you prefer a slimmer fit, consider sizing down.

The Final Boss of reusable grocery bags. People in line at Aldi & Trader Joe’s will whisper in reverence.

“Should auld acquaintance be… ensconced…”

Stocking stuffer? Tis the season. Ribbed texture. Italian wool blend. A few different colors.

These are the cool/cold weather version of BR’s bestselling Italian Stretch Cotton Five pockets. Same theory (super comfortable 5-pocket style pants to wear when you want to wear jeans but maybe don’t want to wear jeans) only in a super soft brushed Italian moleskin.

And the slightly dressier (notice the crease down the legs) “chino” version. Still made from super soft brushed Italian chino, but this time in a smarter looking chino/dress pant pocket layout with two slash pockets and a couple of welts at the back. In terms of seasonal trousers, these seem like they could be a steal at this price.

That’s quite the texture. Mid gray, navy, black, or camel.

Leather apparel is excluded, but it looks like some accessories are in. Nubuck = suede with a shorter nap, very matte, and something you’ll probably get plenty of use out of. Would look really good with a pair of dark wash denim.

BR’s flagship chinos. Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temp pants, but that’s preferred by those who like more of a “true” chino feel. Yet they’re still engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

Black and cognac. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

Four button placket, six colors, and BR’s super-soft wash fabric that feels like a favorite from the very beginning. Won’t be as thick as the double-knit option. These are the year-round version.

Flannels that aren’t dependent on plaids, although they’ve got a couple of those too. Button down collar so the points don’t go flapping up and carrying off uncontrolled.

Wool blend fabric from Italy’s Manifattura Tessile mill. That dark olive green color is something that’s just different enough from the usual gray/navy/camel colors most outerwear comes in.

100% cotton luxury-touch jersey knit fabric. Lots of colors. Long sleeves for fall/winter. Just be careful with them in the washer/dryer so you don’t shrink them.

Some people go all out on New Year’s And then there are those of us who are in bed by 10 (okay, 9) and are up the next day like it’s just another day. This one’s for the prior type, who might still be up when us in “camp latter” are rolling out of bed to start the new year. Tuxedo shirts (concealed placket, french cuffs) can be found here for $60 if you’re interested.

The 40% off Banana Republic holiday event is set to end on Monday 12/16.