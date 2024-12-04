Style Scenario: What to Wear to a Dressed Up Holiday Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s holiday party season, and we’re going to tackle three different style scenarios in the coming days, each depending on how swanky the party you’re headed to happens to be. This one isn’t tuxedo-fancy, but the occasion calls for getting dressed up. Protip: If you’re buying a new suit (or sportcoat) for a party this year: be sure to leave plenty of time to get it tailored. Most tailors are pretty swamped right before the holidays. (Top Photo by Juliana Malta on Unsplash)

The Suit: Banana Republic Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $270 ($600). Icy blues are an underrated color-set for the holidays. Everyone else is probably gonna be in dark gray or black. So a cool blue is a stylish move. That’s also a really good suit at a really great price (see the full review of the gray option here). Extra 40% off expires today, 12/4/24.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80). As we’re in the BR “neighborhood,” and these are also 40% off… might as well.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Vitale Barberis Italian Wool Blend Arlecchino Tie – $33.60 ($48). Seasonally appropriate. Italian wool fabric. Does not light up or sing a carol if you press a secret button.

The Watch: Baltic HMS 002 Black Dial w/ Chocolate Brown Strap – $385ish USD. 38mm, Miyota automatic movement, 60 hrs of power reserve, and drilled lugs make for easier strap swap outs. Going with a black dial on a brown strap to mix it up a bit. Give it a shot sometime. It’s not the norm but it can look great. Price is listed in Euros as they ship from France. You’ll also have to select your preferred watch strap color (chocolate or otherwise) as you put the watch in your cart.

The Socks: USA Made Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Navy – $26. Midweight for warmth, all merino for breathability and moisture wicking. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty six dollars.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Ellis Chelseas in Dark Brown – $248. Studded rubber sole for traction on winter streets, platforms, and sidewalks. Dark brown keeps it sleek for the season. There’s enough color to your suit, so keep your browns toned down with your shoes. The more affordable option: Anthony Veer Jefferson Boot – $149.99

The Belt: Banana Republic Dark Brown Dress Belt – $35.99 ($75). Or whatever dark brown dress belt you have on hand to match your shoes. Extra 40% off this particular belt expires today, 12/4/24.