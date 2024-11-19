Banana Republic Factory 60% off + additional 20% off Black Friday Preview

Banana Republic’s more affordable brand BR Factory has been on a roll. Their styles and fits can often be up there with their big (and spendy) brother Banana Republic. But like many “factory” styled brands, they’ve got some misses amongst their hits… and their state of perpetual SALE SALE SALE can make it hard to determine when something’s a deal.

One way to determine if an item is at a “good” price is by comparing it to the (rarely if ever priced at) full MSRP. There are always exceptions, but here’s how BRF seems to stack up more often than not:

30% off MSRP… Not good. Usually where some new arrivals can start.

40% off MSRP… Standard non-holiday-rush discount. Can feel like the “usual” sale price.

50% – 60% off… Good to very good. Often requires a stacking tiered code.

60% off or more… Excellent.

Got all that? Bottom line: this is a significant sale. Total percent off MSRP for context is noted for each pick below…

Size shown: Off-the-rack/un-tailored 40R on 5’10″/185

Well? What the hell. That’s quite the low asking price. So sure it’s mostly poly, but there’s a good amount of wool in the blend. Surprisingly substantial. A true fall/winter weight fabric = 50% polyester, 40% wool, 10% other fibers. So yes, it’s mainly poly, but that’s how they keep the cost down. And you wouldn’t know it by looking at it.

Seems to be the same blazer as the dark gray, only in navy. Wear it with jeans, chinos, cords, even wool flannel trousers. Specifics are: 50% polyester, 42% recycled wool, 6% nylon, 2% other fibers. Under $100 for a blazer you’d want to wear is tough to do these days.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away ala Saturday Night Fever/1970s style.

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long. Notice the flip-up cuffs.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

Will they feel as nice as something from Spier or Suitsupply? No. But these have a shot to be a real steal. 50% polyester, 40% recycled wool, 5% rayon, 5% acrylic. Camel, black, or a gray plaid. They’ve got a suspiciously similar fabric blend to the blazers (50% poly/40% wool/10% other stuff)… and if they feel, wear, and look similar, then they’ll be a good colder weather weight topcoat which doesn’t look cheap and moves well. For under $70. Which is really hard to replicate in retail right now.

A menswear standard for the cool/cold seasons. Looks great over a t-shirt, henley, button up, etc. 64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester.

If you’re tired of hoodies, try one of these. It’s a heavier layer than a standard merino crewneck, and it provides the flexibility of a snap front so you don’t have to pull it over your head if you get warm.

Soft, stretch-infused, saturated in fall colors, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

“Lightweight” might feel cheap to some… but if your body runs warmer than most, then a lighter weight might be just what you’re looking for.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/185 and checks in a touch longer than the already mentioned Traveler Cords.

Excellent. Super comfortable with lots of stretch. Mainline Banana Republic recently updated their Traveler Jeans to a more texture-prominent “2.0” version. That may please some, but if you prefer the original soft and super flexible Traveler Jeans (my hand is raised), then these Factory versions are the real deal. The fact that they’re under forty bucks feels nuts. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. I’ve obviously cuffed the 32×32 on my 5’10” frame above, but for regular non-cuffed wear, I’ll probably be ordering a new 32×30, as well as…

… the more generous athletic fit version.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185.

The great thing about corduroy is that it can often mimic a little of what suede or nubuck would bring visually. And it’s a heck of a lot cheaper. One drawback is that if you like wearing corduroy pants… then this jacket wouldn’t go well with those. That’d be a lot of corduroy. Too much corduroy to wear all at once.

Bringing some texture to the standard Family Thanksgiving/Water Cooler sweater. 78% cotton, 22% polyester. And these are a perfect example of BRF’s pricing structure. $90 full price feels absurd. $35ish-$40? Yeah maybe. Under $30? Now we’re talking.

BRF’s take on the “dressy” t-shirt “thing.” Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth.

There’s hardly anything more versatile in all of menswear than a navy mac style jacket. Unlike trench coats (which are great in their own way)… there’s no belt or shoulder epaulets. These are also single breasted to keep things sleek. 100% poly shell, which isn’t unexpected as it’s a raincoat.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185.

Very nice price for 100% merino sweaters. Again, full MSRP of $80 is steep, but that’s not how BRF does business. A “usual” 40% off discount would land them at $48, and half off is easy-math forty bucks. All the colors you’d expect, and some stripes as well. They’re comfortable enough to wear without a tee underneath.

NOTE: For some reason a few of these sweaters are on clearance, including the striped one shown above. Price drops on the clearance sweaters to ~$32, which strangely and obviously is more than the solids. Figured the in-person fit perspective was worth showing it anyways.

And the v-necks. They say they’re washable, and that may be true. But being that merino is naturally breathable and anti-microbial, they won’t need to be laundered nearly as often as cotton would. Bottom line: Take them to the dry cleaner every so often. Better not to risk it. You’ll be surprised how long you can go without washing a wool sweater.

The Banana Republic Factory 68% – 76% off most event is scheduled to end Thursday 11/21/24. And a reminder to try and dodge any fully-synthetic stuff (see this blazer here.) Stick to the items that are at least a blend with natural fibers like wool and cotton. All synthetic garments have come a lonnnng way in the last decade (see the bestselling/legendary lululemon ABC pants) but when it comes to cheaper brands, it’s still best to (mostly) steer clear of all synthetic suits, blazers, etc. Hope that makes sense.