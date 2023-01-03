Best Affordable Style of 2022 – The Watch

The end of one year and the start of another means it’s time to hand out some awards. No there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

No, our pick for watch of the year is not the Omega x Swatch “MoonSwatch.” Because while nothing about the wristwatch world makes much sense, the robust Seiko 5KX makes more sense than most. Especially when compared to the MoonSwatch, which ended up feeling like Omega’s shot at making a Happy Meal toy… a plastic tchotchke which many well-meaning folks stood in line hours for, only to fork over a quarter of a grand, and end up with a sinking feeling they’d been unwittingly cast in the horological version of the Emperor’s New Clothes.

(burn)

Never meet your heroes.

Anyway, on to the Seiko…

The Seiko 5 Sports dive-style is basically a baby Planet Ocean for a measly 3% of the P.O.’s price. It’s easy to read, it feels rugged and well built, and the 42.5mm case brings some tool-watch “presence”… yet should wear great for most. The exhibition caseback shows off the hacking, hand-winding, Japanese-made 4R36 movement. Bracelet is terrific with its comfortable, brushed links (just the edges are polished) which avoids the jangly/overly-intricate/shiny “jewelry” look. 100m resistance is plenty, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels incredibly solid.

This is the sort of watch that balances solid quality, timeless good looks, and an accessible price. That seems awfully rare in the $200ish watch market these days. Yes you have to play the sale game, but Macy’s and Kohl’s will run codes and promos every so often that drops the new-ish 5KX, dive style, “5 Sports” line down to right about $200 (or thereabouts… $225 or under is a good to great price).

Full review can be found here, and you can see it featured in our double time series here as well as here.

Also Receiving Votes: