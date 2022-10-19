Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $800

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

The Baltic Aquascaphe is the rare social media favorite which actually lives up to the hype. Assembled in France, powered by one of Miyota’s hacking and hand-windable premium automatic movements (9039), and sized in a pleasing to many 39mm diameter. The in-person look and feel genuinely outclasses the relatively reasonable price of 580 euros. (+ free worldwide shipping!) The case is a solid hunk of brushed stainless steel, but doesn’t feel clunky or cumbersome. The dial and bezel are simple, classy, and inspired by decades past without looking out of place in the 21st century. And the textured, “grainy finish” dial is a unique characteristic that’s not overdone or obtrusive. The total package combines for a less-fortunate (but still fortunate) man’s version of the Omega Seamaster 300. Just wish the Baltic had an additional, less jewelry-y bracelet option. At post time, it’s only available in the rubber strap shown, or a currently on-trend “Beads of Rice” stainless bracelet for an additional eighty euros. Give us a fully brushed oyster-style bracelet, and you could wear it with everything.

Pure class. Incredible retro-influenced style, yet it looks fantastic up against a modern suit and tie look… or with a trousers/dress-shirt/sportcoat combo… or with chinos and a polo. You get the idea. 37mm is on trend but looks and wears noticeably bigger. Not big, but bigger than the 37mm specs would indicate. It’s got a bit of presence thanks to the cushioned shape case. Tall domed crystal. Mercury-silver-tone face. Very subtle texture to that dial too. And it DOESN’T have the loud Timex “tick” almost all their other quartz watches have. That’s a major plus for many. Does go on sale every so often. So keeping an eye out for a code or promo can save you 20% or more. Full review here.

Total Cost: $749 (ish… depending on exchange rate)

Got a wristwatch duo you’d like to recommend for Double Time? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Want to see the entire series? Head here for the growing archive of our Double Time posts.