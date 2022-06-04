4th of July Sales for Men: – 50% off J. Crew Summer Styles, Gustin USA Made Stock Sale, & More

It’s not just a handful. It’s a Hoedown. Why hoedown? Too much to be called a handful. This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. Enjoy the long Weekend. Stay safe.
J. Crew: 50% off select Swim/Shorts/Tees, 25% off select full price, Free OVERNIGHT Shipping on $150+ (6/28 only) for rewards members w/ GOFOURTH
- 10.5″ stretch chino short – $34.75 ($69.50) four colors
- 9″ stretch chino short – $34.75 ($69.50) six colors
- 10.5″ tech short – $34.75 ($69.50) five colors
- 6″ dock short in stretch chino – $29.75 ($59.50) three colors
- Slub jersey T-shirt in deck stripe – $19.75 ($39.50)
- 8″ stretch swim trunk – $34.75 ($69.50) seven colors/patterns
- Garment-dyed slub cotton short-sleeve henley – $19.75 ($39.50) seven colors
- Organic cotton cable-knit shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $64 ($128)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in Suede – $118.50 ($158) restocked!
- Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in Leather – $126 ($168) restocked! full review here
J. Crew is back with 50% off plenty of basic but good looking, preppy goods just in time for the long weekend. And the free overnight(!) shipping at $150 for rewards club members (a simple email sign up) is pretty enticing. Try on your suits, but also try on your swim-suits. The pandemic and all that time stuck at home played havoc with some of our waistlines.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% off + extra 20% off at checkout (exclusions apply)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $39.99 ($99.99) five colors
- Slim Traveler Jeans – $39.99 ($99.99)
- Core Temp Chino – $39.99 ($99.99) six colors
- Slim Untucked Shirt – $21.99 ($54.99) lots of colors/patterns
- Luxe Touch T-Shirt – $14.79 ($36.99) six colors
- Indigo Shirt – $21.99 ($54.99) eight patterns/colors
For those playing the BR Factory home game, that adds up to a total of 60% off “retail” price. And with Factory-style companies, “retail” is always… optimistic. But 60% off is actually pretty solid. Just know that it’s the step-down version of Banana Republic. Fabrics and fits won’t be quite as nice as mainline BR. Head here for a review big round up of BR Factory stuff from a couple of months back. Should help you get a handle on the brand. 50% off runs through 7/6, while the extra 20% off “only” runs through the 4th.
Todd Snyder: UP TO 40% off w/ new items added to sale
- Made in Canada Italian Wool Navy Suit Jacket – $299 ($398)
- Made in Canada Italian Wool Navy Suit Trouser $149 ($198 ) dang, not many sizes for the trousers
- Italian Merino Wool Long Sleeve Polo – $124 FINAL ($248)
- LL Bean x Todd Snyder Blucher Mocs – $279 ($349)
- Mismo M/S office Briefcase – $349 ($475)
- Made in Canada Colorblock Football Tee – $44 FINAL ($88)
Dear promotions copy writers for Todd Snyder: Don’t send out emails that say “40% OFF STARTS NOW” when it’s an “up to” 40% off sale. It’s misleading. Hate to be critical, but much of what’s in the sale section isn’t anywhere near 40% off. Yet on the other hand, some items are MORE than 40% off. So…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Anyway, still a really nice sale from Todd Snyder. Lots of final sale items are lurking about. No returns on those. So be careful there.
Nike: Even more items added to their summer sale
- Nike Waffle Trainer 2 – $54.97 ($90)
- Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 – $94.97 ($120)
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage – $80.97 ($100)
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV Techknit Ultra – $40.97 ($70)
- Nike Dri-FIT ReLuxe – $29.97 ($40)
Geeze this Nike sale keeps rolling along. It’s a “select items” sale, so prices are dependent on item and color. But it’s a doozy all the same.
Gustin: Summer Stock Event
- Made in the USA T-shirt 2 pack – $19
- Made in the USA French Terry Bomber in Black – $60 ($69)
- Made in the USA Horween Weekender in Nut Brown Dublin – $352 ($549)
No waiting with this one. They’re a pre-order model. One of the original pre-order models. And usually the wait is a month or months. So to be able to order something in stock, and have it ship relatively soon, is a bit of a treat. Sizes can be scattered depending on the item, but at post time there’s actually a pretty wide range of sizes available across a bunch of wheelhouse goods. Big thanks to Dominic R. for the tip on this one!
Nodus: Avalon II in stainless steel restock = Wednesday at 11am ET
Assembled in the USA. Micro adjusting clasp. 300m (1000 feet) water resistance rating. Movement is a made in Japan, Miyota 9015 automatic. Full review here.
Taylor Stitch: Up to 30% off Summer Sale
- The Chukka in Weatherproof Loden Suede – $208.60 ($298)
- The Slim Foundation Pant – $93.75 ($125)
- The Tulum short sleeve shirt in Rust Stripe – $87.50 ($125)
- Made in Italy Merino Blend Socks – $18 ($22)
One of the highlights of the weekend. Taylor Stitch isn’t running perpetual sales like some other brands. It’s not never with them. It’s just not always. So a sale? A sale is good. Quite good when it comes to Taylor Stitch. Free shipping and free returns helps too. 19% off their 60% Merino wool, 30% Nylon, 10% Elastane Made in Italy socks.
Banana Republic: Style Spotlight Prices (non-final sale) | Up to 50% off FINAL Sale
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogues – $90 ($158)
- Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $39.97 FINAL ($79.95)
- Italian leather belt – $40 ($59.95)
- 8″ Ombra Short – $40 ($70)
- 9″ Lino Short – $35 ($60)
BR continues to stick to their almost-no-codes or promos strategy. Some new items in their final sale section though, and a handful (footfull?) of their shoes are getting some significant price reductions in the non-final-sale but still on sale section. I know, confusing. Also note that BR seems to have redesigned their website, and now everything is HUGE when you browse. Gives it more of a magazine feel. But their product catalog is so large, that it makes it a little cumbersome to scroll through all that.
adidas: Up to 50% off End of Season Sale + $30 off $100 select w/ SAVINGS
- UltraBoost 22 – $160 w/ SAVINGS ($190) lots of colors
- Terrex Trailmaker Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes – $90 w/ SAVINGS ($150)
- adidas Stan Smith ($95) + some socks to trip the threshold ($9) = $74 w/ SAVINGS ($104)
Still rolling. This is more than a bit out of the norm. Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are usually excluded from codes. And the $30 off $100 code SAVINGS also stacks on some of the already marked down stuff. Full review of the UltraBoosts can be found here.
Brooks Brothers: 40% – 70% off during their summer sale with new items added
- Regent Regular-Fit Linen Sport Coat – $358.80 ($598)
- Slim, Regular, or Relaxed Fit Seersucker Sportcoat – $298.80 ($498)
- Stretch Seersucker Sport Coat – $298 ($498) & Matching Trousers – $70.80 ($118)
A few additional picks which didn’t make it into our one store (or in this case, one sale-section) 5 outfits post.
Allen Edmonds: New summer items added to sale
- Courtside Signature Sneaker – $199.97 ($275) imported
- Randolph Slip-On Signature Suede Sneaker – $199.97 ($275) imported
- Strand Suede Sneaker in “caper” – $129.97 ($295) imported
- Strand Suede Sneaker in “turmeric” – $199.97 ($295) imported
Allen Edmonds has been quiet for a bit. Wondering if they’ll launch something closer to the weekend? Total speculation on my part, but for now, they’ve got some of their (weird to some, acknowledged) summery styles in their sale section. Now… the Park Ave or Strand smooth leather sneakers are a hard-pass for many of us. But strand, suede, and very, very much on sale? I mean… maybe. MAYBE.
Madewell: 40% off shorts, tees, swim, + 25% off almost everything w/ SUNSHINE
- Athletic Slim Jeans in Delray Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition – $96 ($128)
- Athletic Slim Jeans in Leeward Wash: COOLMAX Denim Edition – $103.50 ($138)
- Slim Jeans in Delray Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition – $96 ($128)
- Acetate Danford Sunglasses – $43.50 ($58)
- Court Sneakers in Leather & Suede – $73.50 ($98)
3rd party is not surprisingly excluded. Those sunglasses could be relatively inexpensive winners.
GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ SALE
The Pick: GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt – $14.99 ($39.95) select colors
Look for the items that end in $.99 or $.97. GAP’s inventory is almost perpetually “on sale,” but the extra 50% off only works on stuff that’s been permanently marked down. Those GapFit Active Tees are terrific. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185, and the image is from this style scenario.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Preview begin tomorrow
Nordstrom releases a preview of the big Anniversary Sale tomorrow, so we’ll finally get to see (some of?) the goods they’re putting on sale for their big annual extravaganza (*jazz hands*). BUT. Doesn’t mean we can fully participate (read: buy the stuff) tomorrow. Once again it’s a slow rollout. Different tiers of Norstrom’s customer base get access at different times. First up is the very highest level of cardmembers (the real big spenders). With their access starting on July 6th. It’s all a bit confusing, and no I don’t know what makes what in regards to an “Icon” vs an “Ambassador” vs an “Influencer.” Bottom line: It starts July 15th for the vast majority of us.
Also worth a mention:
- Target: 30% off outdoor furniture and decor
- UNIQLO: Their Summer Sale is on
- Old Navy: 35% off