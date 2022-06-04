4th of July Sales for Men: – 50% off J. Crew Summer Styles, Gustin USA Made Stock Sale, & More

It’s not just a handful. It’s a Hoedown. Why hoedown? Too much to be called a handful. This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. Enjoy the long Weekend. Stay safe.

J. Crew is back with 50% off plenty of basic but good looking, preppy goods just in time for the long weekend. And the free overnight(!) shipping at $150 for rewards club members (a simple email sign up) is pretty enticing. Try on your suits, but also try on your swim-suits. The pandemic and all that time stuck at home played havoc with some of our waistlines.

For those playing the BR Factory home game, that adds up to a total of 60% off “retail” price. And with Factory-style companies, “retail” is always… optimistic. But 60% off is actually pretty solid. Just know that it’s the step-down version of Banana Republic. Fabrics and fits won’t be quite as nice as mainline BR. Head here for a review big round up of BR Factory stuff from a couple of months back. Should help you get a handle on the brand. 50% off runs through 7/6, while the extra 20% off “only” runs through the 4th.

Dear promotions copy writers for Todd Snyder: Don’t send out emails that say “40% OFF STARTS NOW” when it’s an “up to” 40% off sale. It’s misleading. Hate to be critical, but much of what’s in the sale section isn’t anywhere near 40% off. Yet on the other hand, some items are MORE than 40% off. So…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Anyway, still a really nice sale from Todd Snyder. Lots of final sale items are lurking about. No returns on those. So be careful there.

Geeze this Nike sale keeps rolling along. It’s a “select items” sale, so prices are dependent on item and color. But it’s a doozy all the same.

No waiting with this one. They’re a pre-order model. One of the original pre-order models. And usually the wait is a month or months. So to be able to order something in stock, and have it ship relatively soon, is a bit of a treat. Sizes can be scattered depending on the item, but at post time there’s actually a pretty wide range of sizes available across a bunch of wheelhouse goods. Big thanks to Dominic R. for the tip on this one!

Assembled in the USA. Micro adjusting clasp. 300m (1000 feet) water resistance rating. Movement is a made in Japan, Miyota 9015 automatic. Full review here.

One of the highlights of the weekend. Taylor Stitch isn’t running perpetual sales like some other brands. It’s not never with them. It’s just not always. So a sale? A sale is good. Quite good when it comes to Taylor Stitch. Free shipping and free returns helps too. 19% off their 60% Merino wool, 30% Nylon, 10% Elastane Made in Italy socks.

BR continues to stick to their almost-no-codes or promos strategy. Some new items in their final sale section though, and a handful (footfull?) of their shoes are getting some significant price reductions in the non-final-sale but still on sale section. I know, confusing. Also note that BR seems to have redesigned their website, and now everything is HUGE when you browse. Gives it more of a magazine feel. But their product catalog is so large, that it makes it a little cumbersome to scroll through all that.

Still rolling. This is more than a bit out of the norm. Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are usually excluded from codes. And the $30 off $100 code SAVINGS also stacks on some of the already marked down stuff. Full review of the UltraBoosts can be found here.

A few additional picks which didn’t make it into our one store (or in this case, one sale-section) 5 outfits post.

Allen Edmonds has been quiet for a bit. Wondering if they’ll launch something closer to the weekend? Total speculation on my part, but for now, they’ve got some of their (weird to some, acknowledged) summery styles in their sale section. Now… the Park Ave or Strand smooth leather sneakers are a hard-pass for many of us. But strand, suede, and very, very much on sale? I mean… maybe. MAYBE.

3rd party is not surprisingly excluded. Those sunglasses could be relatively inexpensive winners.

The Pick: GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt – $14.99 ($39.95) select colors

Look for the items that end in $.99 or $.97. GAP’s inventory is almost perpetually “on sale,” but the extra 50% off only works on stuff that’s been permanently marked down. Those GapFit Active Tees are terrific. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185, and the image is from this style scenario.

Nordstrom releases a preview of the big Anniversary Sale tomorrow, so we’ll finally get to see (some of?) the goods they’re putting on sale for their big annual extravaganza (*jazz hands*). BUT. Doesn’t mean we can fully participate (read: buy the stuff) tomorrow. Once again it’s a slow rollout. Different tiers of Norstrom’s customer base get access at different times. First up is the very highest level of cardmembers (the real big spenders). With their access starting on July 6th. It’s all a bit confusing, and no I don’t know what makes what in regards to an “Icon” vs an “Ambassador” vs an “Influencer.” Bottom line: It starts July 15th for the vast majority of us.

Also worth a mention: