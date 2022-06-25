Steal Alert: adidas Stan Smith for $74 (reg $95)

Somehow missed this in Thursday’s handful.

… please forgive me.

The adidas Stan Smith is one of those timeless sneakers that looks great with just about everything in warm weather. Shorts and a t-shirt, chinos and a polo, even a linen suit for those who are more adventurous. The issue is that adidas has been excluding them from almost all sales for months now. Yet that’s currently not the case with their at-present running $30 off $100 code SAVINGS.

TL;DR: Add some cheap socks to trip the threshold.

Save money (and get socks)

But the Stan Smith now retails for $95. A measly “fin” below the threshold. Which is… irritating. So what to do?

Works out to about 22% off if we’re just considering the shoes. Which is a hell of a lot more than the usual “this item is excluded from all promos and discounts” message you’d see during previous sales.

Do know that these are no longer made from leather, but instead have a “primegreen” upper, which is allegedly more eco-friendly.

If you create an account with adidas, you’ll also get free shipping.

And no you don’t have to wear the socks with the new sneakers.

In fact,

don’t wear those socks with the sneakers.

Or do. Whatever.

That’s all.

Carry on.