Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: adidas Stan Smith for $74 (reg $95)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

adidas Stan Smith ($95) + some socks ($9) = $74 w/ SAVINGS ($104)

Somehow missed this in Thursday’s handful.

please forgive me.

The adidas Stan Smith is one of those timeless sneakers that looks great with just about everything in warm weather. Shorts and a t-shirt, chinos and a polo, even a linen suit for those who are more adventurous. The issue is that adidas has been excluding them from almost all sales for months now. Yet that’s currently not the case with their at-present running $30 off $100 code SAVINGS.

TL;DR: Add some cheap socks to trip the threshold.
Save money (and get socks)

But the Stan Smith now retails for $95. A measly “fin” below the threshold. Which is… irritating. So what to do?

  1. Go to the “All Men’s” products page.
  2. Sort by “low to high
  3. See that they have some socks on sale for $9.
  4. Add socks to cart with Stan Smiths
  5. Apply the $30 off $100 code, SAVINGS
  6. Save $21 on the Stan Smiths and get a “free” pair of socks.

Works out to about 22% off if we’re just considering the shoes. Which is a hell of a lot more than the usual “this item is excluded from all promos and discounts” message you’d see during previous sales.

Do know that these are no longer made from leather, but instead have a “primegreen” upper, which is allegedly more eco-friendly.

If you create an account with adidas, you’ll also get free shipping.

And no you don’t have to wear the socks with the new sneakers.

In fact,

don’t wear those socks with the sneakers.

Or do. Whatever.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »