25% off Huckberry Swim, adidas $30 off Ultraboosts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s now officially summer, and to celebrate Huckberry is knocking 25% off swimwear. Or at least they say “up to” but it looks like most are actually 25% off if not more. A couple of exclusions, but just a couple.

This is out of the norm. Stacks on some of the already marked down stuff too. And to see it apply on the UltraBoost 22s (even if they are still pegged to full price) is a surprise. Full review of the UltraBoosts can be found here.

A few additional picks that didn’t make it into yesterday’s one store (or in this case, one sale-section) 5 outfits post. The Brooks Brothers sale section is a bit of a mess right now. Maybe it’s their site, but there’s a lot of stuff showing up as full price? At least at post time.

For those that love the warmth and character bronze delivers. Also available with a blue dial and bezel. Assembled in the USA. Japanese Miyota 9015 automatic movement. If bronze isn’t your thing, know that the stainless options (review here) are set to be restocked this Wednesday.

Because who doesn’t want a long sleeve crewneck sweater while much of the hemisphere swelters under an early summer heatwave? All kidding aside, since it’s 100% extra fine merino wool, and UNIQLO is famous for the thinness (yet strength) of their Extra Fine Merino sweaters, it’s probably a terrific choice in terms of something to pack along to the beach or keep on hand in a cold office. Thin doesn’t always = bad. UNIQLO’s sweaters are great for year-round wear, and they layer super easy.

Worth another mention since BR is still sticking to the almost-no-sales-no-codes-ever. Those wingtips have been part of their lineup for years, and for good reason. They’re not gonna last you a lifetime, but they’ll get the job done for plenty of us smart casual/business casual/sometimes but not always suit-wearing worker-bees. Would look great with a summery suit at a wedding too, since the warm weather = more casual, and you’re not necessarily stuck wearing true oxfords (closed lacing) at summer weddings. Part of their select “style spotlight” quiet sale section.

The Home Depot regularly runs “special” buys of the week. Some weeks are better than others, and there were a few good picks worth pointing out this week. Some of those organizational items might come in handy for a home office, or upcoming school year. And that wall-mounted convertible desk is perfect for a small kitchen or office space. It’s also offered in dark brown or black, but the white version works with the still popular farmhouse vibe.

Also worth a mention: