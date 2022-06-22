Style Scenario: Casual & Colorful (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Men’s fashion is LOUD right now. Bold patterns and bright colors are “in.” But even those who prefer to dress on the quiet side can participate without going overboard. How? Don’t combine the two. Pick either bright colors OR a (one, single) bold pattern. Don’t cross the streams. Here’s one way to do the former, in a casual sense, on a budget.

The T-Shirt: GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt in Sailor Blue – $23.97 w/ GAPDEAL ($39.95). Probably the t-shirt(s) of the year because they walk the line between active-tee and classic-tee. Fabric is a smooth and soft, 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex blend. Breathes and wicks decently too. Raglan style sleeves for ease of movement. “Sailor blue” shade, as shown at the very top of the post (it’s the same t-shirt) brings some color without going full-neon. Currently 40% off with that code, and drops an additional 10% off for members by stacking the code GOOD at checkout.

The Pants: J. Crew 484 slim or 770 straight stretch chino in Lamppost Green – $35.99 FINAL w/ FLASH ($79.50). A rare sale on J. Crew’s stretch chinos. But it’s just this and one other summery color. The other color is salmon-pink “clay sand.” Stick with the green. The green is quieter, cooler, and immensely more versatile. Pants at the very top of the post are actually a pair of green 5-pockets, but J. Crew’s stretch chinos will work just fine here.

The Belt: GAP Factory Webbed Belt – $12.49 ($24.99). Inexpensive and summery.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Polarized Weekender Sunglasses in Clear w/ Forest Lens – $35. Can one consider “clear” to be colorful? Because it’s not your average black or tortoise frame. A bit trendy, but not a major investment thanks to the in-house Huckberry brand price. Their Weekender Sunglasses are a favorite around these parts because they’re cheap and they look good.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish on a Crown & Buckle’s “Repp” Supreme NATO – $34. Yes, this is what you were probably expecting. I mean the watch was just going for $40. The rubber strap it comes on is just fine, but swapping that out for a more colorful, super comfortable NATO from Crown & Buckle is tough to beat.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Cushioned No Show Sock 4-Pack – $47.50 ($50). Getting stocked up for summer with a 4 pack of Bombas no-shows. Works out to just under $12 per pair.

The Sneakers: Puma Super Liga Low – $58.34. White sneakers are tough to beat in the warmer months. These come with a gold foil logo, green accent on the tongue, gum sole, and black puma swoop. Ships fast with Amazon Prime. Sneakers at the very top of the post are actually the On Roger Advantage in navy blue. But those are more than $100, so they’re dead to us! At least for the parameters of this post.

This concludes our style scenario which could also be described as the “inverted Luigi.”