Steal Alert: Casio Divers down to $40 at Amazon

By |

Amazon Sold & Shipped Casio MDV-106 Dive Watches – $40 ($69.95 – $79.95)

Well that’s undeniably something.

Just in time for summer to really heat up, the somewhat legendary Casio MDV-106 dive watch has dropped in price on Amazon to what was basically an average trip to the ATM circa 2009.

Gather round young dudes. Let grumpy grandpa Joe tell you about something called… “cash.”

Anyway.

The original black bezel on an aftermarket Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO strap

Black. Or Black and Blue. Or Blue and Red. All three of those options have had their prices dropped from the usual $50 – $70 price point, clear down to forty bucks. And (at post time) all three are being sold and fulfilled by Amazon too. No goofy fly-by-night sellers here.

It’s a great watch. 200m water resistance, surprisingly well built, doesn’t feel flimsy or cheap. Full review here.

Stock strap is rubber, but it’s really not bad. Switching that out for a 22mm aftermarket NATO is (obviously from the pictures in this post) recommended though.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Shown above on a $20, Red/Black/Olive “Bond” color-scheme from Moose Strap Co.

