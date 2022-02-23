In Review (and win it): The Timex American Documents 41mm Watch

NOTE: These will rarely come up for a 20% off code. They did a few weeks back, which is when we purchased this one. 20% off will drop the price to an appreciated $396 when they’re on sale. You can enter to win this “game-worn” (for photos & wrist fit perspective only) watch at the bottom of the post.

The feel of this watch is so demonstrably better than a standard, run-of-the-mill Timex, that there’s a case to be made they could/should spin them off into a separate “luxury” brand. (Think Genesis & Kia… or since these watches are assembled in the USA, Cadillac & Chevy).

Maybe more people would drop close to half a grand on one, if it didn’t say TIMEX on the dial.

Assembled in the USA. All materials are sourced from the USA except the Swiss made Quartz movement.

The Timex American Documents series are assembled in Connecticut from almost entirely US-sourced pieces and parts. The only thing that’s not ‘murica is the Swiss Quartz movement. So yes, the beating heart is Swiss, but it’s also accurate, quality, and an acknowledgement that in our global economy, some nations (Switzerland, Japan, China) are better at manufacturing some things (like watch movements) than others.

Coin-style stamped U.S.A. made brass back-plate. Fancy.

Some segments of the watch buying market would have preferred a mechanical or automatic movement. Timex has dabbled a bit in those, but the vast majority of their catalog is quartz. And therefor, you gotta think the vast majority of their baked-in customer base almost certainly prefers quartz’s ease and accuracy. Additionally, who knows what adding a mechanical or automatic movement would do to the end cost. Especially since the rest of the watch’s materials are sourced in the USA, and the thing is put together here too. That can’t be cheap.

Yet that hasn’t stopped a certain type of consumer from loudly proclaiming “I AIN’T BUYIN’ IT!” on social media, and… even in the reviews section on Timex. To clarify, some who have not actually bought the thing are leaving poor reviews of the thing on the manufacturer’s website, saying that they will not, in fact, be buying the thing. Okay. Fine. Those types probably haven’t physically made anything more than toe-nail clippings in their entire lives. We’re a lucky bunch, we who have never set foot in a factory or put on a high-vis vest & hard hat. It’s easy to lose perspective.

The 41mm case is drop forged in US-sourced stainless steel which is brushed, save for the polished top ring, which gives it just enough of a dressy feel. It’s suit worthy, but you could easily wear this with a t-shirt and jeans too. It’s the epitome of an every-day watch. The type of watch your Dad or Granddad would wear every day, with everything, then set it on his nightstand or dresser each night.

The caseback has a coin-style stamped brass back-plate, which is frankly cool as hell. It’s also a reference/nod to 19th century brass clocks their parent company, The Waterbury Clock Company, was cranking out way-back-when.

Case size is 41mm. Should do just fine on average to large builds.

The crown is one of the best feeling (and looking) you’re gonna find in the sub-$1000 market. It feels and operates like something you’d find on a Christopher Ward. The post is more of a piston. Less of a pin. I think we’ve all pulled the crown out on a cheap Timex to set the time, only to be afraid the whole damn thing would rip right out. That’s not happening here. It is solid, sturdy, and nicely finished with a textured edge and TX stamped brass insert.

Crown is solid. Real solid. Nicely finished with a textured edge and TX stamped brass insert.

(Brass oil lamp not included. Sorry.)

Dial is clean and mean, with a recessed small seconds sub-dial at six. All of it is handsome and simple. Timex says the indices are “triple printed to create dimensional markings” but… it just looks printed. It’s sharp and clean for sure. But applied indices woulda been nice (*sheepishly looks at the ghost of a hard hat he never wore*).

Nice strap. Pliable but not flimsy. Hails from Red Wing Minnesota.

Crystal is Gorilla Glass, water resistance is 30m (so don’t get it wet), and even the soft but substantial leather strap is made in the USA out of leather from Red Wing Minnesota’s S.B. Foot Tanning Co.

Haters will, in fact, hate. Especially the ones who have sadly been convinced by social media that their personal consumption is art. No it’s not for everyone. But yes, I think it’s fair to say it’s a pretty great wristwatch. It’s a bit of a unicorn in the watch-producing world. And it’s a well thought out & executed next step for the Timex brand, which has consistently made terrific strides both in design and quality in the last 15 years.

Cherry wood presentation case is also made in the USA. Not flimsy. Not forgotten.

They really went the extra mile, accoutrements (nsfw language) and all.

Good for Timex. Hats off and a solid standing ovation sent in the direction of Middlebury Connecticut.

Enter here to win the Timex American Documents watch shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 2/24/22. Winner will be notified by email. Note that the winner gets the watch we used for photos/review, so it’ll be 99% mint, but not totally new. Good luck!