In Review (and win it): The Timex MK1 Mechanical 36mm Field Watch

The roll Timex has been on just. keeps. going.

Or, ticking along. Which seems more appropriate considering the subject matter.

The Q. The Marlin. The Milano. The M79 automatic (would be nice to get a restock on those). And now? These super-classic, MK1 Mechanical field watches. Once again, a simple design pulled from their achieves, and once again, they immediately and understandably sell out as soon as they go up for sale.

Yes. That is a field watch.

Field watches are casual, military inspired, rugged looking (and hopefully acting) no-nonsense timepieces that are hugely versatile stylistically. This thing should go with all kinds of casual wear, and quickly become a daily partner for those who spend most of their time dressed down.

20 jewel mechanical movement. Lots of archive good looks.

Sticking true to it’s roots, this thing is powered by a hand-wound (mechanical) movement. It’s not quartz. And it’s not an automatic. There’s no oscillating weight inside spinning about, winding the main spring as you move. Nope, this thing runs on the old fashioned juice. Namely, you winding it until you juuuuust feel a bit of resistance at the crown, every night before you go to bed. It’s a little wrist clock. Not a digital “beep beep!” time keeper.

Domed crystal. Pretty sure it’s acrylic.

Continuing on with the archive tradition, it’s sized classically. At just 36mm in diameter, it’ll excite many since the bigger-ain’t-better crowd is currently having their day in the watch world. That said, if you’re a bigger fella, you might find it to be a touch on the daintily-sized side. The rugged looks go a long way, but for a lot of guys, 36mm is just too small.

36mm diameter and 18mm lugs. On the small side. Or, “classically sized” if you prefer the look.

Lugs are an appropriate 18mm wide. So finding replacement straps shouldn’t be too hard. And you might want to. because as cool as the olive and gray stock strap is, it is STIFF. It doesn’t cut into your skin or anything, but, some will want to opt for a softer NATO. If you do stick with the stock strap, the inclusion of quick-release pins is a nice addition, and will make for quick and easy strap change outs.

Quick release strap pins are a nice addition.

Water resistance is a plenty fine 50m. Case is lighter in weight but not flimsy. Crown feels good and solid, snaps in and out, and the winding action is surprisingly solid and zippy. The crystal is… acrylic? Guessing acrylic, but that info doesn’t seem to be available anywhere. Nicely domed. It’ll scratch, but that’s also part of the authenticity to its roots. You should be able to buff out light scratches with a bit of toothpaste.

It’s another win from Timex. Just wish they’d make more, since along with the M-79 automatic, these feel like they’re gonna be perpetually out of stock for a while.

Enter here to win the Timex MK1 Mechanical shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 7/30/20. Good luck!