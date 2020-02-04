What would you pay? – Timex Teases their M79 Automatic Watch

That, is something.

Riding high off the success of their Q Reissue, Timex has taken that design, slightly enlarged the case to 40mm, thrown a blue and black “Batman” style color scheme on it, and has chosen to power the entire thing by a Japanese automatic movement instead of quartz.

And now we have to wait.

40mm case. Japanese auto. movement. No word on price yet.

Because it’s not available for purchase yet. No word on how much it’ll cost yet either. For the sake of comparison though, their Navi XL Automatic goes for $259. Their Waterbury autos go for around the same.

The M79 is water resistant to 50m, has an exhibition caseback, and the bezel does in fact rotate. Big fan of that red seconds hand. That’s a terrific detail. Nice work there.

Again, no price though. Not yet. Just an email signup list, to get notified of when it DOES launch. We’ll keep you updated.

So, be honest. What would you pay?

What would you pay for the Timex M79 Automatic? $250ish sounds fair. And it looks GREAT.

$199 or less. I like it, but I'd wait for a sale.

$100ish or under. It's still a Timex.

Not for me Clive.

I like turtles. View Results