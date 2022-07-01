Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale Styles + new items added

J. Crew just went to Discount Defcon 1.

They’ve loaded up their Final Sale section with a ton of new styles, and upped the discount to an extra 60% off with that GOFOURTH code. But it’s all final sale. No returns. None. It’s yours. Congrats, whether upon arrival it fits or not, it’s yours. So it’s more than a bit of a gamble.

If you’re NOT a fan of final sale, then know they’re also running 50% off select Swim/Shorts/Tees, and 25% off select full price items. Same GOFOURTH code.

I know. Lots of moving parts.

But for the below picks, we’ll focus on the blowouts. The final sale stuff. Off we go. Good luck. Code runs through Tuesday.

Swim season has just started to heat up properly, and J. Crew is like “*bleep* it, take our trunks, please.” Twenty bucks. That’s unheard of outside of, say, Target/Old Navy/Amazon. And some of us are a bit… hesitant to wear super-cheap swim trunks. What if a big wave comes along? Will they just disintegrate upon contact? Figure these J. Crew trunks stand a better chance. Although full disclosure: no personal experience.

Again. It’s all final sale, so no returns on these. But they really are something. Especially for (pounds Texas Instruments calculator from 1992…) seventy three dollars. FFS, man. Full review from Adam can be found over here.

Super tempting. Just know that these are unstructured. So they’re not gonna drape like a normal, fully lined, canvassed suit. Much more casual wearing, but if the model shots are any indication, then they should also be able to easily pull some work dressed up. But that loafers + gingham shirt shot on the left just above? That’s the way to wear it. Sold as separates. Good size selection at post time. Might not last long at this price though.

Their top-of-the-line-for-them dress shirts. Two-ply, 100% cotton yarn. Should be smooth and dressy looking/feeling. Sold in neck/sleeve sizes, instead of the usual ballpark small/medium/large. Which is nice. Lots of sizes (like all the sizes) at post time.

They’d probably sell more of these if they listed some sizing specs. Help your customers out guys. C’mon now. FWIW the Ainslies fit me pretty well, and I have a bit of a big pumpkin head. Lenses were around 50mm, but the frames seem to wear a touch wider. Not wide, wider. Guessing they’ll fit most average sized heads. No idea on the Grants though.

“Who wears short shorts?” Apparently the answer is a lot of people. Because while six inches isn’t a lot of inseam, these are still one of their best-sellers. Cotton-elastane.

Popovers, along with being a delicious pastry, are somewhere between a button down and a polo. They’re usually made from a button-down type of fabric (most often poplin or chambray, here it’s seersucker), with a collar and placket that hits at the sternum. They’re not for everyone. And neither are those patterns. But they’re a home-run for some all the same.

Drivers. The official shoes of the “I don’t like sandals and boat shoes are too preppy for me” crowd.

Quite affordable with that extra 60% off, but a reminder that they’ve got six colors that aren’t final sale which are currently 50% off with the GOFOURTH code. They’re just sitting in the warm-weather-picks section.

Oh hemp and its many uses. Like as a braided necklace worn by insufferable surfer-bro wannabes who worshipped The Dave Matthews Band circa 1998. We get it, Shane. You’re too “cool” for the midwest! But you were born here. Not Encinitas. So shut up, have another slice of colby-jack, and accept your fate.

The nice thing about these separates is that you can easily wear each piece separately with other gear, to greatly tone down the dandiness. Totally unlined back on the jacket. Should keep you nice and cool. Ish. Because sheesh did this summer get serious in a hurry.

Who’s ready to PARTTTTTTY because Fun Guy is here in his Fun Shirt. Jazz hands. In all seriousness (if that shirt can be serious in any way), it’s pretty fun looking. And wearing. Camp collar. Hemp/cotton blend fabric.

Too. Many. Final. Sale. Shoes. Final sale shoes are almost never a good idea. Because a tailor can’t cut and sew a better fit for shoes.

A perfect bit of summertime splash for those of us minimalists. Could look great as part of a wedding outfit. Thinking a pale blue shirt, medium blue or medium gray suit, and some suede oxfords or loafers.

The pocket-free version of their hugely popular slub cotton tees. Classic fit has the sizes. Slims are all but sold out. Limited colors.

A chambray tie is a terrific way to “summerize” one of your suits. See this example. Not bad, right? Simple. Classy. Looks to be a steal at this price. Timeless, 3″ width. 57″ long (busts out tape measure, measures one of his favorite ties)… seems to be the standard length for neckties.

Forty two bucks. What are these, Avia specials? They are noticeably better than that. Full review here, where our man Adam recommends a half size larger than your true to size brannock measurement. They just might be the not nearly as expensive alternative to the Victory Sportswear x Huckberry collaboration, as well as the Todd Snyder Victory Sportswear tango. Sorta.

It’s the green shirt that’s the real winner here. That’d look great with everything from an unstructured hopsack sportcoat, to a full on suit.

A summer standard. But know they run long. I’m a 32″ waist in most pants and the size medium is on the long end of maybe-okay. For a belt-to-belt comparison, it’s approximately the same length as my 34″ basic belt from GAP. If you think you’re in-between sizes, then size down.

The J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale Items Code GOFOURTH runs through Tuesday July 5th