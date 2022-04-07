Style Alert: USA Made Victory Sportswear Huckberry Exclusive Sneakers are Back

In what is the 2nd tastiest sneaker drop of the day, Huckberry’s new, Victory Sportswear Speed Runner exclusive colorway has landed.

No syrup needed.

Yes they’re expensive. But man alive are they something.

Cut, sewn, lasted, and trimmed by hand in Massachusetts. High-quality pigskin suede uppers are the real deal. Resoleable up to 4 times by Victory. And what a sole it is, that gum colored, nubby, Vibram number.

They are quite possibly the pinnacle of super-quality retro-runners.

No blue this time (OG blue look can be seen here). They went with a neutral, grey on grey setup for maximum versatility.

Ships and returns for free. Has a tendency to sell fast, so, heads up.

That’s all.

Carry on.