Style Scenario: How to do Athleisure, and not look sloppy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions and then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The problem with athleisure is that when it’s done poorly, it looks sloppy. It looks like you’ve given up. But when you get the fit (trim), the fabrics (skip cotton sweats), and avoid any overt elastic scrunchiness (you’re not a toddler) and you look like you’re actually either going to, or coming from, an athletic activity (because you are,right?), then it can look pretty good.

The Jacket: Lululemon Down for it All Jacket – $198. Not cheap, but in terms of fit and execution, a step above your standard puffer. Makes you look athletic instead of, y’know, puffy. Super easy to move in too. It’s like they’re a company built around movement or something. Size shown at the top of the post is a large on 5’10″/195.

The Pants: adidas Tiro training pants – $35. These are, frankly, terrific. I refuse to call them “joggers.” Why? Because they’re made from a breathable tech fabric instead of squishy, gross cotton, and the use of elastic has been kept to an minimum. Zippers at the ankles (instead of elastic cuffs) make for easy on/off before and after your workout. Size shown top of post is a medium.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Polarized Topekas – $68. I know these get mentioned a lot, but they really are the perfect sunglasses here. Lightweight but sturdy, and the no-slip nosepads are perfect for getting active. Super comfortable.

The Watch: Seiko PADI Samurai Wave Dial “Soda” – $343. Or, whatever your favorite dive or sport watch happens to be. If you wear a Garmin or an Ironman or something during your workouts, treat it like your shoes. When the workout is done, switch to something cleaner and a little better looking. Maybe it’s about compartmentalizing. But, good habits are easier to build when they have a defined beginning and end. Less distractions that way.

The Sweater: EXPRESS Merino Hoodie – $45ish ($79.90). No kangaroo pocket. Trim fit. Lightweight but still thermal insulating merino blend fabric. It’s a hoodie for the 21st century. The only hoodies I’ll wear. You can have the rest. Five colors to choose from.

The Shoes: Saucony Originals Jazz Low Pro in Charcoal/Red – $50.51 ($59.99). If you’re headed for a bite to eat after your workout or to run a few errands, you don’t want to be wearing the sweaty shoes you just busted your butt in. Wet feet = you’ll be uncomfortable the entire time. So wear some clean, well cushioned kicks. Retro styling is a plus. If you just wrecked your legs with box jumps, you’ll appreciate the extra squish. Shoes shown at the very top are actually the outstanding, spendy but worth it, sold out (dang) Made in the USA Victory “Speed” runners. But any classic looking sneakers, such as the affordable Sauconys, should do.

The Bag: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag – $44.98 ($90). A gym bag purpose built with a pocket for those sweaty shoes. Now half off. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Socks: Innotree Merino Wool Men’s Hiking Socks, 2 Pairs – $18. A personal go-to. 45% merino wool. Mid to light weight, so, perfect for daily use. These aren’t thick, scratchy winter socks. They can be worn year round, and yes, you could work out in them too if you’d like.

The Fitness Panacea: Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle – $9.99. 95% of the stupid fad diets and wellness “hacks” could be eliminated by one strategy:

When you wake up, drink 16-20 oz of water. Mid day, drink another 16 oz. Early evening, drink another 16 oz.

Whether you want to or not, do it. You won’t be as “hungry” (thirst is often confused for hunger by the brain), your mind will be sharper, and your body will perform better when you ask it to do hard things. Yes you’ll pee a lot. Deal with it. Go ahead and laugh at the simplicity of this idea. But in a few months when you’ve bailed on your New Year’s resolution and you’re paying out the rear end for magic powders and reading books on intermittent starving or cellular-level nutrition hacks, know that you could have (and still can) do the ultra-cheap thing that solves most fitness problems. Drink. more. water.