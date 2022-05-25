Long Weekend Sales Hoedown (Unofficial Start of Summer edition) – Banana Republic, Target, adidas, & More

It’s not just a handful. It’s a Hoedown.
Why hoedown? Too much to be called a handful.
This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in.
Just a reminder though that come Monday we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.
Banana Republic: 30% off w/ BRTHIRTY, 40% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARD40
- Core Temp Chinos – $70 ($100)
- Slim Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt – $63 ($90) review here
- Oxford Dress Shirt 96% cotton / 4% spandex – $63 ($90)
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogues – $110.60 ($158)
- Reace Suede Oxford – $112 ($160) full review here
- Luxury-Touch Performance Polo – $38.50 ($55) reviewed in Polo-Palooza 2022 here
- Core Temp Shorts with 11″, 9″ or 7″ inseams – $38.50 ($70) a rare “double deal“. Code is applying, they’re marked down, and don’t appear to be final sale??
Thank the style gods BR is actually running a sale. Haven’t seen a site-wide-ish (exclusions apply of course) sale since MARCH. 30% off this time, with 40% off if you’ve got a BR, GAP, or Old Navy credit card and use that BRCARD40 code instead. The times, they aren’t just a changin’, they’ve changed. But while the days of 50% or 40% off seem to be gone (for now? forever?) that doesn’t mean to some of us BR still isn’t one of the best style to good-value (not cheap feeling junk) propositions in the menswear world. Core Temps forever!
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Select Sale Styles w/ SALE25
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $224.25 ($395)
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Burnished Copper – $187.47 ($395)
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford – $149.97 ($345)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $73.47 ($275) note that these are “imported”
Okay then. That’ll do. While it doesn’t apply to factory 2nds, that DOES mean these picks should be first quality AND they’ll ship and return for free. RE those Fifth Avenues: If you want a Dainite sole, they have those too and they’ll run you $247 with the SALE25 code.
Huckberry Up to 35% off Long Weekend Sale
- Wills 100% Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck – $98.98 ($248)
- Roark Layover Trail Hybrid Short 3.0 – 7″ – $55.98 ($75) four colors
- Taylor Stitch The Crawford Sweater – $131.98 ($188)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants in Slim, Tapered, or Straight Fit – $75.98 ($108)
- Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket – $65.98 ($188)
- Hestra Utsjo – Elk/Fleece Gloves Huckberry Exclusive – $82.98 ($165)
- Lululemon ABC Warpstreme Fabric Joggers – $95.98 ($128)
Yes they’ve added items to their sale section since Monday’s tripod. Looks like a few hundred extra items. Sizes can be scattered though. Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. Very few final sale items lurk, but there are a few in there. No returns on those. Anything over $98 (and not final sale) ships and returns for free.
adidas: 20% off select w/ MAY20
- Ultraboost Web DNA – $152 ($190)
- Vegan Sambas – $72 ($90) review here
- Ultraboost 4.0 DNA – $144 ($180)
- Terrex Free Hiker Gore Tex – $180 ($225)
- Retropy E5 – $96 ($120)
- Athletic Low Cut Socks – $16 ($20)
There’s actually quite a bit up for that MAY20 code this time around. Fewer exclusions than usual. Yes there are still exclusions of course. But fewer.
Target: 30% off select men’s tops, shorts, and swim
- Goodfellow & Co. 9″ Slim Fit Linden Chino Shorts – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. 8″ Regular Fit Pull-On Shorts – $10.50 ($15)
- Goodfellow & Co. 10″ Slim Fit Linden Chino Shorts – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Short Sleeve Perfect T-Shirt – $4.20 ($6)
- Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $13.99 ($19.99)
No chinos or other pants. Limited to tops/shorts/swim since they’re leaning into the “it’s now summer” vibes. Plenty of basics though. From chino shorts to e-waist shorts to printed button downs to tees.
Nordstrom: Half Yearly Sale is underway
- Bonobos Homestretch Joggers in nightfall – $64.35 ($99)
- Bonobos Homestretch Joggers in gasoline – $62.29 ($99)
- Bonobos Homestretch Joggers in turbulence – $74.25 ($99) … turbulence? WELCOME… TO FLIGHT 909!
- Hestra Jake Leather Gloves – $96 ($160)
- Rodd & Gunn Kingsview Road Chelsea Boot – $142.40 ($178)
- Hestra Utsjo Leather Gloves – $99 ($165)
- Nordstrom Stripe Organic Cotton Blend Sweater – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Nordstrom Trim Straight Leg Stretch Flat Front Chino Trousers – $89.40 ($149)
- Nordstrom Trim Wool & Cashmere Sport Coat – $199.97 – $279.90 ($399) review here
Clearancey. Very Clearance-y. Everything ships and returns for free though, which is terrific.
J. Crew: 30% off select full price (w/ new arrivals), 50% off “Hot Weather Styles,” & Extra 50% off Final sale items w/ SUMMER
- Organic cotton cable-knit shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $89.60 ($128)
- Slub cotton ringer T-shirt – $27.65 ($39.50)
- Ainslie sunglasses – $48.65 ($69.50)
- Kenton driving moccasins in suede – $103.60 ($148)
- Short-sleeve camp-collar shirt in hemp-cotton – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Tech Shorts in 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseam – $48.65 ($69.50)
- 6″ stretch swim trunk in solid or print – $34.75 ($69.50) 50% off
- Slub jersey striped T-shirts – $19.75 ($39.50) 50% off
- SLIM or Classic garment-dyed slub cotton crewneck T-shirt – $14.75 ($29.50) 50% off
More picks here if you’d like them. Pretty much the exact same as the preview sale they ran the other day. They even still have that 50% off select full priced “hot weather styles” section set aside. Final sale items are now an extra 50% off, but it doesn’t look like much has been added. Yet. We’ll keep an eye on that sale section for any fresh infusions of stock. Stretch chinos are excluded. As are their cotton/linen unsuits. Dang. Code SUMMER runs through Monday.
Ledbury: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350
- White Astor Poplin Dress Shirt ($98) + Blue Astor Poplin Dress Shirt ($98) = $156.80 ($196)
- Light Blue Heather Emerick Stripe Casual Shirt ($135) + The Blue Coleman Cotton Linen Gingham Casual Shirt ($135) = $202.50 ($270)
A rare sale at Ledbury. Really, really nice shirts. Terrific fabrics and collars, two fits, and that perfectly placed second button, which has been a complete game changer (and by extension wallet wrecker) for those of us who wear dress shirts a lot without a tie. Still waiting on the fine-twill mid-spreads to come back into stock. Those haven’t landed yet. Fingers crossed that’s in the works. Note that it’s not just their shirts that are on sale. Most of the site is up for these tiers. But there are exclusions: Olivers, Faherty, HELM Boots, Druthers, Patara, SeaVees, Nectar, Metro Modern (furniture), TAFT, Ascot X Charile, Myles Apparel, Pistol Lake, Criquet, Shockoe Atelier, Maho, Nectar, Beltology, Tanner Goods, Tangier Pre-Sale, Made-to-Measure suiting and shirting, Bespoke shirting, gift cards, sleeve shortening, and Year of Shirts.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off w/ MEMORIAL
- Merino Wool Navy Blazer – $224.25 ($299)
- Cotton Stretch Jacket – $171.75 ($229)
- Stripe Cotton/Wool Boating Blazer – $336.75 ($449)
- Goodyear Welted Leather Oxford Brogues – $186.75 ($249)
- Goodyear Welted Suede Oxfords – $186.75 ($249)
- Goodyear Welted Chukkas – $186.75 ($249)
“But doesn’t CT do shirts?” Yes, yes they do. BUT. They do much, much more than shirts. And they’re pretty good at that other stuff. Head here for an in person look at their Goodyear welted shoes (specifically some suede chelsea boots). Orders ship from the UK, shipping is pretty spendy, and returns will cost you an $8.95 return label fee. Which, isn’t half bad, considering it’ll have to eventually head back to the UK.
Madewell: 25% off almost everything w/ LONGWEEKEND
- Athletic Slim Jeans in Delray Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition – $96 ($128)
- Athletic Slim Jeans in Leeward Wash: COOLMAX Denim Edition – $103.50 ($138)
- Slim Jeans in Delray Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition – $96 ($128)
- Acetate Danford Sunglasses – $43.50 ($58)
- Court High-Top Sneakers in Antique White – $96 ($128)
No personal experience with Madewell. Just heard good things, and some people swear by their jeans. 3rd party is not surprisingly excluded. Those sunglasses could be timeless winners.
REI: Up to 30% off during their anniversary sale
The (deal) Pick: 25% off Made in the USA Smartwool Socks $10.73 – $25.83
And you don’t have to be a member to partake. Some items are member exclusives, others are up for anyone to pick up at a discount. Like those USA Made Smartwool socks. No-shows. Athletic socks. Socks that can be used for casual or smart casual wear. Hard not to really like Smartwool.
Zappos: Up to 40% off select
- Clarks Bushacre 3 – $72.92 ($110)
- PUMA Suede Classic XXI – $55.99 ($70)
- adidas Originals Adilette – $33.95 ($45)
- adidas Running Climacool – $75.57 ($100)
- Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Low Ankle 3-Pack – $34.99 ($51.30)
- Smartwool Athletic Light Elite Mini 2-Pack – $19.99 ($26)
Not the most thrilling goods, but those Bushacre 3s are a vast improvement over the old version. Head here for a full review.
Todd Snyder: Over 200 new spring styles added to sale
- Made in Italy Linen Glenplaid Sportcoat – $284 FINAL ($598) they suggest sizing up? Final sale though. Risky.
- Made in Canada Champion Colorblock Tee – $59 ($88)
- Blanket Stripe Knit Chorecoat – $314 FINAL ($598)
- Made in Canada Colorblock Utility Cargos – $99 ($168)
New items added to their sale section here. No additional discounts as of post time. Todd Snyder has a foot in both the timeless and the trendy camps. They just charge a lot. But that’s because their stuff is built really well. Still out of range for a lot of us, but fun to window shop and maybe grab a deal here and or there. Watch out for final sale stuff. No returns on any items tagged as such.
END.clothing: Extra 15% off sale items
- Barbour International Ariel Polarquilt – $123.25 ($300) black, olive, or navy
- adidas Ultraboost 22 – $126.65 ($195)
- Astorflex Bootflex – $135.15 ($215) four colors
- Puma Suede Crepe – $63.75 ($115)
A reminder that END. is based in the UK. So while prices might be lower than you’re expecting, and they might carry items hard to find stateside, you’re on the hook for international returns. Woof. You might want to consider anything above as final sale. That’d be a major a pain in the rear. Outbound international shipping is pretty reasonable though. $9.99 via FedEx, with free shipping on orders over $250. Lots of shoes. They go by UK sizes with the shoes, so use those conversion charts.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off, no code needed, some exclusions apply.
- GAP: 40% off w/ GREAT
- Banana Republic Factory: 50% – 70% off almost everything,