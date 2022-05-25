Long Weekend Sales Hoedown (Unofficial Start of Summer edition) – Banana Republic, Target, adidas, & More

It’s not just a handful. It’s a Hoedown.

Why hoedown? Too much to be called a handful.

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in.

Just a reminder though that come Monday we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.

Thank the style gods BR is actually running a sale. Haven’t seen a site-wide-ish (exclusions apply of course) sale since MARCH. 30% off this time, with 40% off if you’ve got a BR, GAP, or Old Navy credit card and use that BRCARD40 code instead. The times, they aren’t just a changin’, they’ve changed. But while the days of 50% or 40% off seem to be gone (for now? forever?) that doesn’t mean to some of us BR still isn’t one of the best style to good-value (not cheap feeling junk) propositions in the menswear world. Core Temps forever!

Okay then. That’ll do. While it doesn’t apply to factory 2nds, that DOES mean these picks should be first quality AND they’ll ship and return for free. RE those Fifth Avenues: If you want a Dainite sole, they have those too and they’ll run you $247 with the SALE25 code.

Yes they’ve added items to their sale section since Monday’s tripod. Looks like a few hundred extra items. Sizes can be scattered though. Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. Very few final sale items lurk, but there are a few in there. No returns on those. Anything over $98 (and not final sale) ships and returns for free.

There’s actually quite a bit up for that MAY20 code this time around. Fewer exclusions than usual. Yes there are still exclusions of course. But fewer.

No chinos or other pants. Limited to tops/shorts/swim since they’re leaning into the “it’s now summer” vibes. Plenty of basics though. From chino shorts to e-waist shorts to printed button downs to tees.

Clearancey. Very Clearance-y. Everything ships and returns for free though, which is terrific.

More picks here if you’d like them. Pretty much the exact same as the preview sale they ran the other day. They even still have that 50% off select full priced “hot weather styles” section set aside. Final sale items are now an extra 50% off, but it doesn’t look like much has been added. Yet. We’ll keep an eye on that sale section for any fresh infusions of stock. Stretch chinos are excluded. As are their cotton/linen unsuits. Dang. Code SUMMER runs through Monday.

A rare sale at Ledbury. Really, really nice shirts. Terrific fabrics and collars, two fits, and that perfectly placed second button, which has been a complete game changer (and by extension wallet wrecker) for those of us who wear dress shirts a lot without a tie. Still waiting on the fine-twill mid-spreads to come back into stock. Those haven’t landed yet. Fingers crossed that’s in the works. Note that it’s not just their shirts that are on sale. Most of the site is up for these tiers. But there are exclusions: Olivers, Faherty, HELM Boots, Druthers, Patara, SeaVees, Nectar, Metro Modern (furniture), TAFT, Ascot X Charile, Myles Apparel, Pistol Lake, Criquet, Shockoe Atelier, Maho, Nectar, Beltology, Tanner Goods, Tangier Pre-Sale, Made-to-Measure suiting and shirting, Bespoke shirting, gift cards, sleeve shortening, and Year of Shirts.

“But doesn’t CT do shirts?” Yes, yes they do. BUT. They do much, much more than shirts. And they’re pretty good at that other stuff. Head here for an in person look at their Goodyear welted shoes (specifically some suede chelsea boots). Orders ship from the UK, shipping is pretty spendy, and returns will cost you an $8.95 return label fee. Which, isn’t half bad, considering it’ll have to eventually head back to the UK.

No personal experience with Madewell. Just heard good things, and some people swear by their jeans. 3rd party is not surprisingly excluded. Those sunglasses could be timeless winners.

The (deal) Pick: 25% off Made in the USA Smartwool Socks $10.73 – $25.83

And you don’t have to be a member to partake. Some items are member exclusives, others are up for anyone to pick up at a discount. Like those USA Made Smartwool socks. No-shows. Athletic socks. Socks that can be used for casual or smart casual wear. Hard not to really like Smartwool.

Not the most thrilling goods, but those Bushacre 3s are a vast improvement over the old version. Head here for a full review.

New items added to their sale section here. No additional discounts as of post time. Todd Snyder has a foot in both the timeless and the trendy camps. They just charge a lot. But that’s because their stuff is built really well. Still out of range for a lot of us, but fun to window shop and maybe grab a deal here and or there. Watch out for final sale stuff. No returns on any items tagged as such.

A reminder that END. is based in the UK. So while prices might be lower than you’re expecting, and they might carry items hard to find stateside, you’re on the hook for international returns. Woof. You might want to consider anything above as final sale. That’d be a major a pain in the rear. Outbound international shipping is pretty reasonable though. $9.99 via FedEx, with free shipping on orders over $250. Lots of shoes. They go by UK sizes with the shoes, so use those conversion charts.

Also worth a mention: