J. Crew: 30% off Select Full Price, 50% off Swim Trunks + Slub Cotton Tees

Dear assembled well dressed readership:

I have no idea what to make of this one.

Gal showering sparks off her metal corset gets me every time.

Here’s J. Crew throwing a 30% off code on the table, set to expire Monday. But that week following (obligatory mention of the phrase “unofficial start of summer”), is traditionally one of the busiest promotional periods for retail. The week leading up to Memorial Day weekend isn’t quite Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but it sure isn’t some dreary, crap weekend in late February.

So is this an appetizer? Bait? No idea.

With all that said, let’s knock out some quick picks. Because I don’t want to go full coverage only to have a better deal sprout up just down the track, and have some of you at the gates wielding pitchforks. Off we go. Good luck.

From the sneaky 50% off (but not final sale) section they’re running in tandem. I’m thinking those items are the real deal of this sale. And swimwear can get expensive in a hurry. So thirty-five bucks seems like a possible steal. Key word = possible. No personal experience with these. Can’t vouch for how they hold up, especially in the water. Solids or patterns. Lots of options to pick from.

Another random half off deal. Lightly slubbed. Enough so that you barely notice that slight (very slight) variation in texture. Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation. Classic fit only here. No slims. Size shown here is a large in that classic fit on 5’10” / 185.

ANOTHER half off deal. And they have these in slim fit! For it being “just a t-shirt” they sure get a LOT right about these things. Garment dyed gives it that visual interest. Slim fit = you won’t look boxy in it. Slub cotton gives it a bit of worn-in feeling and texture, without looking sloppy. And the pocket at the chest keeps it from looking overly simple/basic. DON’T like the chest pocket? They make them pocket-free too. Those are also half off.

OH. Okay then. A slightly different take on chukkas. Not dressy. Not desert boots. But a silhouette that has been taken from boat shoes/mocs. Just in. A new arrival.

Cheaper sunglasses that don’t look like cheap sunglasses. There’s a difference. A bit of one. Half off and NOT final sale. Which is nice. Because even though they’ll nail you with a $7.50 pre-paid label for the return (unless you can go in-store), final sale sunglasses are often a bad deal. Anyone who has ever stood in front of one of those drug-store spinner racks putting on and taking off different pairs because some frames just look WEIRD, will know you gotta see how they look on your face first.

Perhaps J. Crew’s answer to the Banana Republic Core Temp. No personal experience with these, but they seem to be mainly cotton with some nylon and spandex woven in. Not a full tech fabric like the Lululemon warpstreme. Nowhere near as expensive though.

The epitome of J. Crew style is not a garment-dyed tee or polo. Instead, it’s one of these secret wash button downs. Available in slim, classic, tall, etc.

The Derby is over, but there’s plenty of furnace-blasting-heat and soul-walloping-humidity on the way. The nice thing about these separates is that you can easily wear each piece separately with other gear, to greatly tone down the dandiness. Totally unlined back on the jacket. Should keep you nice and cool as the weather heats up.

Casual but still polished. That can be tough to do. Yet a pair of clean, classic sneakers, a trim fitting tee or polo, and these = the perfect blend. Well reviewed too.

Final sale. No returns. Our man Adam recommends a half size larger than your true to size brannock measurement. The not nearly as expensive alternative to the Victory Sportswear x Huckberry collaboration, as well as the Todd Snyder Victory Sportswear tango. Sorta.

A beach bag, grocery-getter bag, or diaper bag (what’s up Dappered Dads!) that doesn’t look like a beach bag, a grocery-getter bag, or a diaper bag. 17″H x 20 1/2″W x 7 3/4″ D.

Sharp dress trousers in a cotton/elastane blend. Dressy enough for warm weather weddings, the office (if you have an office), or a fancy night out. Wear them with a dressy-ish fabric polo (not slub) and loafers and you’re set for a warm to hot weather “I don’t want to be under-dressed but I don’t want to be overdressed” event.

The 30% off select full price, 50% off “Hot Weather Styles,” & Extra 30% – 50% off sale items J. Crew code SUMMER expires this Monday, May 23rd. And who knows what’s coming after that.