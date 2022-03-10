Banana Republic: 40% off Friends and Family Event

Banana Republic hasn’t run a large scale site-wide-ish (w/ exclusions of course) sale, code, or promo since… (checks notes)… Cyber Monday?

That can’t be possible. Can it?

Long time BR customers and/or readers of this website would find that positively bizarre. But something changed at the end of 2021 with Banana Republic. The often rotating 40% if not 50% off codes and deals seemed to evaporate into the ether. So 40% off (with exclusions) is quite a big deal these days.

Lots of new spring arrivals which is great bec.. WHY IS EVERYONE WEARING BANDANAS AROUND THEIR NECK. Jaunty Bandana Banana Gang is coming for our money. Off we go with picks.

It wasn’t broke, but BR might be trying to “fix” their famous core temp chinos. Now branded as “BR SPORT”, they have a snap front, and a slightly slimmer fit from the knee down (not good news for those of us with calf muscles). Also, no gray option at post time. The fabric blend percentages are still the same as always: 55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex. Not sure if they feel or wear the same, since this is a major surprise.

Zig while others zag? BR has gone for it with their suits this year. While the rest of the affordable retail world is stepping back from suits, BR is now cranking out hopsack and nailhead Italian wool suits. Okay then. Sold as separates, so you pick the jacket and then the pant. No getting stuck in a “drop” zone from other suit makers. Is this “more, better suits” strategy from BR good for guys like you and me? Yeah. Is it gonna be good for their business? Goodness I hope so.

A little suede in sunny, warmer weather is always welcome. Helps knock down the harsh glare that can be picked up by smooth leather belts and shoes.

Easy wearing, smooth, poplin button up shirts that you could easily wear with that hopsack suit and suede belt for a relaxed but still handsome as all heck springtime wedding look. Just need some shoes and we’d…

There you have it.

They’re back! A new favorite when it comes to basics. Uses American grown Supima cotton. Garment Dyed for that vintage look without ending up looking like a ratty old vintage t-shirt. All pima cotton in a tight weave. This is NOT some wispy tri-blend, slub, or overly squishy/smushy feeling tee. But it’s not a heavyweight beefy tee either. Just right. Pocket at the chest keeps things from looking too “undershirty.” Tons of colors to pick from. Shown above is a machine washed and dried Medium on 5’10″/190. It’s actually pretty smooth in person.

Athletic tapered too! 4.7/5 stars after 2500+ reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. Comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Full review here. Also available in a traditional chino-style with the welt pockets at the side and rear. Although those are priced a touch higher.

Maybe the perfect warm weather chelsea. Matte nubuck uppers. (With some waxiness or burnishing to them? Hopefully it’s not overdone if so). Desert boot like crepe sole. Easy to pull on and off as you’re headed in and out of the house, now that that’s a thing again. Would look terrific with those traveler 5 pockets and maybe a simple but not boring t-shirt. Such as…

Ta-da. Stripes. Still wearing “just” a t-shirt, but the stripes make it look like anything but a forgotten old rag from the bottom of a drawer. We’ve spent the last couple years looking like we just rolled outta bed. Now’s not a bad time to be a little more intentional, even on our down time? Maybe?

These are now called “performance” polos. Why? No idea. They’re still 100% cotton… which is the opposite of what most of us think the word “performance” means. Fingers crossed they’re still the silky, almost glass smooth polos of years past. Will get one in person for our annual polo palooza round up.

An update to their best selling classic court sneaker. Thicker sole and laces. Still has the ortholite insoles for a bit of bounce.

For those that want a chunky shawl collar cardigan, but prefer cotton on their skin and/or don’t want to pay $200 for the Spier wool option. (Not that you can get those anymore. They’re long sold out.) Used to be priced at $129 MSRP. Prices. They’re going up everywhere. But it’s one of those foundation items that you can wear with just about everything.

Warm weather Bucks meet Chukkas. Buckkas, if you will. BR’s shoes are usually a pretty good bet when they go on sale, which as already mentioned, doesn’t happen much these days. Crepe outsoles.

It’s plenty understandable that after the last few years of absolute crap-a-hoola, putting on a dress shirt feels a little weird. So start here. Button down collar keeps your points in-line. Supima cotton + Coolmax poly blend is made to be breathable and easy to wear. And a little spandex for stretch. This may be the official shirt of “don’t overthink it, clothes are meant to be worn.” Full review here.

Word is these run large. So sizing down may be the way to go. As classic as it gets, and nice to see BR is making these in navy and black as well as a traditional “Inspector Gadget” Khaki. A lot of us prefer a mac style jacket, simply because it’s more simple. Less doo-dads and what not. But if you want the full Bogart, here’s your coat. Note that navy and black are backordered until later in March.

Perhaps the best all-around stretch dark wash jeans on the market. Genuinely surprised that these haven’t been excluded. Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/190. So what’s the difference between these “luxe” traveler jeans and the traveler jeans they had been making forever? They do wear the same and look pretty similar, but the fabric has been changed from cotton/poly/stretch blend, to something different: 44% cotton, 42% Tencel, 13% polyester, 1% elastane. Still super stretchy, but these are even softer. Yet they still look like jeans. A lot of us would say they’re an improvement over the original. Which is saying something.

And the aran-knit style option shown at the very, very top of this post. Spendy though. Noticeably more expensive than the already mentioned supima version.

The absolute no *bleeps* left to give, let chaos reign, f-it-all attitude by the photog/stylist on this one.

“It’s an ‘untucked’ length shirt.”

“tuck it in.”

“but it’s..”

“tuck it in.”

Affordable bucks for the warm weather ahead. Go with the “vintage tan” if you’re looking for versatility. Off-white if you’re in the south and/or want to knock it out of the park on Derby Day.

BR’s take on the “luxe”/dressy t-shirt thing. Smoother. A neckline that’s not as ragged as worn/washed/”broken in” looking tees.

Because gingham season (spring and summer) is almost upon us. Not that you can’t wear it year-round. You absolutely can. One of those timeless basics that’s not gonna go out of style anytime soon.

Yes to the retro-perfect silk linen sweater polos. Maybe not as much for those linen cargo shorts. But fits have been expanding and expanding fast in the last year or so. Guess it’s not that surprising.

This might hold the record for most Dappered style scenario mentions. Nice belts, these. Also available in black or burgundy. Pretty surprised they aren’t excluded.

Can we all take a moment to recognize the extreme layering that model is being subjected to? A denim shirt, under a suede jacket, and THEN a cotton suit jacket on top. And don’t forget the bandana. This is quickly reaching “Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothes at once” levels of layering. It’s like a runaway nuclear chain reaction. At some point he’s gonna walk down the street, and other articles of clothing are going to jump off their wearers and attach themselves to him. I’m pretty sure that’s how the theory of relativity works. The higher the mass the more it bends space time, and thus, gravity/force of attraction. Nailed it. I should teach.

Spring? Boots? Absolutely. Especially in a neutral, tough, waxed-looking nubuck. Head here for a full review of the previous, smooth leather version.

It’s the obligatory slim-fit non-iron dress shirt mention. Because sometimes (often?) you need to have one on hand in a crisp white or sharp pale blue.

Don’t be fooled by the winter-styling. These suits are made from year-round appropriate, Italian suiting wool. If you need a suit, fast, these could deliver. 99% wool / 1% Elastane from the Italian mill Marzotto. Sold as separates so you can mix and match your sizes. Trousers come pre-hemmed. A Spier or Suitsupply suit will always be more high quality, but BR’s Italian wool suit separates are great for guys on a budget and a tight timeline.

It’s never a bad time for a henley. Classic, masculine, and looks good on everyone. Wear it on its own with jeans, or layer up under cardigans, truckers, etc.

Even those of us who aren’t exactly members of the joggers fanclub would have to admit these look like they’ve got lots of potential. According to the product description, the “feels” are: Stretchy, smooth, and lightweight. That should do. They look contemporary without looking “fashsion-y”.

No direct experience with these, but the online reviews are promising. Guessing they feel at least a little similar to the super smooth, almost silk-like, 100% cotton Luxe Touch Polos? Available in white, navy, gray, or black.

Every season is sweater season when your v-neck is made from breathable merino wool. That and there’s a good amount of time left before we hit the hot hot heat of summer.

One of those items that came out last year but appears to have earned a spot in BR’s permanent rotation. And by the looks of it, it’s well earned. Snap front with patch pockets.

4.5/5 stars after 200+ reviews. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet. Available in three different colors.

Stripes, long sleeves, soft supima cotton, and a chest pocket. The kind of elevated basic BR built a zillion stores around. Before malls started going extinct.

We live in a world where these exist. What a time to be alive. 100% wool.

Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temps. More of a “True” chino feel to them, yet still a more engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton/8% poly/2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from.

The Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family event ends Tuesday March 15th. Interesting that they’re now positioning it as their “Semi-annual” event. So 40% off for F&F is only gonna happen twice a year now? Doesn’t mean 40% off can’t happen again, labeled as something other than Friends and Family, but it feels like F&F used to be once a quarter. Could be wrong.