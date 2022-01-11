Best Posts of 2021: Back to Cold and Back to School

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2021, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2021. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

This has become an annual tradition on this site that (we hope) many of you guys look forward to. From waxed truckers to cashmere overcoats, there’s typically something included for every style and budget. Many options are still available in multiple sizes, so if you’re still in the market for a new coat… look no further.

We did things a little differently in 2021, breaking up the usually very stacked Autumnal Temptation post into a series of 3 posts, as seen above. If you want to take a little scroll down memory lane as a reminder of what you were getting excited about in the world of men’s style this past September, be sure to check these out again.

We had a lot of great articles contributed by some talented guys this year, including Ryan N. (Stay tuned for a roundup of those contributors later this week.) Ryan took it upon himself to review the autumn crop of menswear from Target’s uber affordable Goodfellow & Co. line. There were some hits, far fewer misses than 2020, and there were some must haves. Plus we showed you how to put it all together into 5 different outfits…

In 2021 both Ryan N. and Jason P. took on two menswear lines well known on this site: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. and Amazon’s Goodthreads. The reviews are great, but going one step further the picks were organized into looks easily created within a Dappered wardrobe.

This post took some of the most common back-to-school items and translated them into potential pick-ups for the grown up guy who has an eye for style. Essentially, we hijacked back to school and used it as a shameless rationalization to pick up some new, great looking items for the fall. Why let the kids have all the fun?

A reboot from 2018, and updated with picks that could be sourced in 2021. This post focused on how to dress better in college without looking like you’re trying too hard. From t-shirts to watches, and even just solid life advice, this was a helpful post for guys who want to present well while still pursuing higher education.

The annual dads and grads watch roundup once again showcased a variety of timepieces that would make fitting gifts for the graduate (or father) in your life. Attention was paid to price and quality, and if you’re in the market for a watch, you don’t have to be a dad or a grad to benefit from the picks in this post.