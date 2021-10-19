One Store, Five Outfits: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Men’s Brand Fall/Winter 2021

How to Wear It: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Brand Fall 2021
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Here’s just five, clickable outfits that we put together from this year’s fall crop of Target’s exclusive Goodfellow & Co brand. You can find Ryan’s full review featuring fit observations over here. And yes, we added some stuff from other brands just to fill out the outfits a bit. Target excels in some things, but not in others. For example, shoes. Probably not gonna wanna buy shoes at Target just yet. They have some work to do there.
Outfit 1: Upgraded Athleisure
Goodfellow & Co: Colorblock Bomber – $39.99, All in Motion Performance Tee – $12, Pintuck Joggers – $24.99,
(Huckberry Sunglasses – $35, Dan Henry 1963 Pilot Chronograph – $280, Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX – $140)
Outfit 2: Weekend Casual Lunch Date
Goodfellow & Co: Denim Trucker Jacket – $39.99, Regular Fit Crewneck Long Sleeve Tee – $12.99, Skinny Fit Jeans in Masonry Gray – $27.99, Leather Roller Belt – $9.99,
(Timex Weekender – $39, Vintage Foundry Ashton Suede Chukka – $119.97)
Outfit 3: Date Night at Home
Goodfellow & Co: Skinny Fit or Slim Fit Jeans in Black – $29.99, Micro-knit Patterned Crew Neck Sweater – $20 (won best in show!), Leather Roller Belt – $9.99,
(TheTieBar Wool blend “Miracle” Jacket – $195 (efforting an in-person review soon – standby), Orient Bambino – $125, Vintage Foundry Ashton Suede Chukka – $119.97… versatility AND proving black & brown can go together.)
Outfit 4: A Night Out
Goodfellow & Co: Stretch Chore Shirt Jacket – $39.99, Denim Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $24.99, Skinny Fit or Slim Fit Jeans in Black – $29.99, Leather Roller Belt – $9.99,
(Q Timex x Huckberry – $131.98 ($189), CREVO Wendell Chelsea Boot – $69.97 ($95))
Outfit 5: Kicking Back, Staying In
Goodfellow & Co: Shawl Collar Cardigan – $29.99, Long Sleeve Waffle Henley – $16.99,
Pintuck Joggers – $24.99
(Greys Outdoor Slipper Boots – $108, Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch – $44.98,
The suggestion: turn off your phone and disconnect)