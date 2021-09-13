Autumnal Temptation 2021: Men’s New Fall Arrivals – The Clothes

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. And this year, we’re going to divide this pile of autumnal temptation into three different posts:

The Clothes

The Shoes/Boots/Watches/Accessories (coming soon)

(coming soon) The Outerwear (coming soon)

Even if the climate in your neck of the woods hasn’t even begun to approach autumn yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to it doing so. So get ready, get excited, and here come the new arrivals. As always, brand new stuff can usually take a little while to drop in price or go up for codes, so keep that in mind when the sticker shock hits you.

And they’re back. And in even MORE colors this year. Spier introduced these 100% merino “chunky” shawl collar cardigans last year, and they sold out pretty fast last go around. Because they’re kinda the perfect house sweater. Not cheap but it can double as outerwear if you’d like it to. Look at that friggin’ texture to the knit. 100% merino wool.

It’s really, really hard not to like the Havana fit from Suitsupply. Not super tight, but still not boxy, and the fabrics and construction are top notch. All Italian wools and wool blends. Flannels. Textured wools. Soft stuff. Rugged stuff. Modern stuff. Traditional stuff. Everything ships and returns for free too.

Flint and Tinder’s hugely popular 365 pant, only cut and sewn in a subtle chino/jogger hybrid. Choggers, if you will. Button + zip front with an internal drawstring. Elastic waist just in the back. Elastic just on the back of the ankle hems too. Four colors.

Almost was expecting cotton, but nice Australian Merino wool for under a hundred bucks seems plenty fair of them. Available in Navy, Heather Cream, or Green.

Meanwhile… no super fancy wool, intricate knitting, or other spendy details on these. Just a good, lighter weight, all cotton shawl collar with smart stripes or alternate shawl/placket/hem colors.

BR’s annual cords crop inspired by the softness and hint of stretch that comes with their Traveler 5-pocket. Just a heads up that these are backordered. Delivery date depends on the color/fit you’re after. Expect backorders across a lot of brands this year. Supply chains are still seriously creaking. Also a reminder that BR’s friends and family starts this Thursday.

It’s finally cool enough to bring back back out the business mullet. Sportcoat up top, dark wash jeans on the bottom. And Bonobos has made a few new Italian Wool Unconstructed Sportcoats in fall ready patterns and textures. That burgundy plaid is a pretty crazy blend: 38% Wool, 27% Polyester, 17% Cotton, 14% Polyamide, 3% Cashmere, 1% Elastane. The Grey plaid is 50% wool, 40% cotton, and 10% linen. Still unconstructed with only the sleeves lined.

60% wool, 25% nylon, 15% acrylic fabric. Faux suede elbow patches. If these somehow become one of their excellent $45 boxes of awesome, they could be a real fall/winter sweater winner for that price.

Haven’t seen this much flannel across menswear since the grunge days. Flannel’s not for everyone. But if you want to get your mountain man on, these brushed on both sides flannels should do the trick. One of those items that you’ve gotta think would go up for codes pretty often.

Super classy. Mercantized cotton for a silky feel. Hidden button down collar points keep everything in line. Wearing a polo (or t-shirt) with sportcoats and suits got super popular this past year and a half… because nobody wanted to tuck their shirt in. Hell, nobody wanted to put on pants. So, putting on a jacket? That was a big deal. And thus, not wanting to tuck a shirt in too. These should be super nice to lean on over the colder months when you want to look good, but don’t want to look super dressed up. Will go on multi-buy deals for around $50 sometimes, but you have to buy four shirts and/or polos all at once. Machine washable = a big plus.

Nice to see Lands’ End is still producing their incredible moleskin fabric. 98% cotton / 2% stretch here. Moleskin can be tough to describe. It’s a super soft fabric that has an almost suede or velvety like feel, only with a tight, short nap. They don’t look like you’re wearing suede or velvet pants. So fear not about that. Pretty much the perfect pair of pants to wear on a cold fall or winter night around the house, or, out and about in all that stereotypical late-year crispness. Four colors to pick from.

Can cheap GORP-core also be… chic? Kinda seems like these would be that, with their outdoorsy quarter high snap necks, yet smaller quilting pattern, and dead simple pale “beige” or black option. Twenty five bucks. Not bad.

The Italian wool BR uses in their annual fall/winter sweaters is always really, really nice. Warm without being stuffy. Soft without costing cashmere levels. V-necks have limited colors at post time. But the crewnecks, as shown above, come in a LOT of colors this year. Drops to $53.70 when 40% off.

Following the Spier instagram has been all sorts of autumn-y spectacular lately. Tweed. Corduroy. Texture for days. Keep an eye out for this stuff to start hitting their site soon.

Of course they waited until after the big 40% off labor day weekend sale to release these things. Merino / nylon blend.

It’s gonna take a lot to make most of us move off Spier or Suitsupply, but when 40% off these suit separates would drop to $340. That shade of blue looks pretty perfect, the patch pockets are a nice traveler-style/more casual touch, and if it really is as comfortable as their other core-temp products… then it could be a winner. Fabric blend is 40% wool, 30% recycled polyester, 30% polyester. Looks to be pretty soft construction. Just butterfly lined in the back. Fingers crossed for a decent sale on these.

Before Spier became the best bang for the buck suit and sportcoat maker in the game, they started off by making really nice shirts at super reasonable prices. And they’re still doing that today. Look at that burgundy buffalo check. Good gracious. Sold in neck and sleeve sizes instead of the usual Small/Medium/Large ballpark stuff. Also comes in three different fits (extra slim, slim, and contemporary). These are shirts you can wear with suits and blazers. If you choose. Or, just wear it like a regular flannel under a sweater and with jeans.

While a flannel suit isn’t really anywhere near the top of the suit purchase priority guide… it can be super versatile in the cold months. Wear the jacket with jeans. Wear the trousers with a sweater and button down. Wear the whole suit with a dress shirt and tie, or go more casual and wear a cashmere or merino crew underneath. An investment, but you’ll get a lot of miles out of these two pieces. Light construction, with just a butterfly lining in the back. Italian wool flannel.

Hooray for it being dark-wash jeans season again. And these dark wash jeans from Banana Republic are really, really good. Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/190. So what’s the difference between these “luxe” traveler jeans and the traveler jeans they had been making forever? They do wear the same and look pretty similar, but the fabric has been changed from cotton/poly/stretch blend, to something different: 44% cotton, 42% Tencel, 13% polyester, 1% elastane. Still super stretchy, but these are even softer. Yet they still look like jeans. To me, they’re an improvement over the original.

Paging Mr. Ryan, he who not only loves himself some Tar-zhay, but specifically Goodfellow Henleys. Target’s Goodfellow & Co. brand continues to prove that well executed basics need not cost an arm and a leg.

Good gravy what a sweater. And speaking of, don’t go near any gravy while wearing this off white fisherman’s sweater. Italian 80% recycled wool, 20% nylon yarn used for the knit. Fit is “relaxed.” Or as BR says, “almost oversized.” So know that. Would drop to $137 during a 40% off sale, but… wouldn’t be surprised if this thing is excluded.

Probably the biggest hit they’ve had in the last few years, and it piggybacked on the WFH life (lyfe?). Six new colors for fall, and they’ve updated the fabric to a softer, slightly stretchier, year-round 83% Cotton / 15% Rayon / 2% Elastane blend.

Another batch of crewneck sweaters from Bespoke Post’s exclusive “Line of Trade” brand. Fingers crossed that these somehow, someway become one of their $45 boxes of awesome (which is already happening with their Corduroy shirts from the same line). 100% Shetland wool here. Cable knit body with jersey knit sleeves and back. Tapered fit.

Check out those collars. Purposefully larger & swept back so they tuck nicely under a sportcoat or suit jacket lapel. 100% Australian merino wool. Lay flat to dry. Don’t tumble dry these.

That taupe with the blue window pane looks all sorts of terrific. Would go really well with jeans, navy trousers, etc. Sleeve cuffs ARE functioning here, so unless they hit right on your arms, tailoring them could be a pain.

98% cotton, 2% spandex, with workwear style chest pockets and made in a host of traditional and not as traditional colors and patterns. For the Bonobos fans, being that a lot of us (most?) are hesitant to spend a hundred bucks on a shirt.

A shawl collar cardigan made in the USA out of premium French Terry sweatshirt material. Nice looking branded buttons, ribbed cuffs, bottom hem. They call these things “iconic and practical”. Pretty much sums it up. It’s a pre-order though. That’s what Gustin does to save their customers money. These won’t ship until October or November.

97% cotton, 3% spandex. Oxford cloth, so less of a super crisp dress shirt, and more of a worn in favorite. And the hidden button down collar is a really nice plus. Ships and returns for free.

Looks like Huckberry’s “45” t-shirt brand got some new, ready for fall stock in? Lots of earth tones. Remember, if you buy 3 at a time, they drop to $31.66 per. Spendy for a t-shirt, but lots of guys like to support Made in the USA. More info on these things can be found in our best t-shirts round up.

Every year J. Crew teams up with the UK’s Moon Mills for a tweedy, unconstructed blazer. This year is no different. Unpadded shoulders. Charcoal or Navy wool Donegal. Patch pockets on the lower half. Wear it with everything. Drops to around $200ish with codes and promos.

Ahhhh man. Even the most anti-sweatpants among us might have to make an exception here. 75% cotton / 25% recycled poly. And that quilting just looks great.

I. LIKE. TURTLES.

Italian corduroy, “dark plum” color, slim fit, and easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. I don’t know what in the hell is going on with the model/styling though. Looks like they took the standard 1997 Dad uniform and threw a blazer on top. Light wash jeans + undershirt + untucked flannel +… plum cord blazer? This is a test right, to see if one really can just throw any and all things together to see if it works? Not sure if it does here. Try it with dark wash jeans and an OCBD. Or, dress it up with gray trousers (maybe even flannel) and a crisp white shirt. I dunno, just seems like a weird combo above. But that’s J. Crew for you. Of course, as always, style is subjective.

Amazon’s 100% merino sweaters have quietly become one of the best affordable options on the market. All merino wool, fair price, ships fast and free if you have prime. And they make these in SEVENTEEN different colors.

A chino/jogger hybrid. Chino style cuffs at the legs, but an e-waist with a button and zip fly + internal drawstring. 98% cotton / 2% spandex.

Looks like these might slowly be starting to come back in stock? These things are straight up awesome. Weirdly impressive, being that they’re from a company who made their name making cheap ties. Perfect weight of merino. Thicker than UNIQLO’s paper thin merino sweaters, but not weighty. Great piping/retro accents.

Is that knit? If it is knit, it’s the fanciest sweatshirt-blazer ever. Mainly wool but with a bit of cotton in there too. Natural shoulders. Fully unconstructed.

For those who live in climates where the cold weather is a long way off… or non existent. Looks great with chinos and chukkas. Or jeans and sneakers. Lots of fun colors and patterns, many of which lean towards more saturated looks for autumn. No matter the temp outside.

Pre-order. This thing won’t show up until December, which is a bit of a bummer, but what a sweater to have on hand when old man winter really starts to blow snow and ice. 100% extra fine merino wool. Medium weight. And check out all those textures. Handsome as hell.

Dock pants for the cooler months. Stretch cotton and Cordura nylon instead of air weight chino or seersucker or whatever. Probably not going to be super thick or heavy, but the inclusion of the Cordura Nylon should add some durability. Great colors too.

Seawool sounds like it smells. But it’s actually pretty cool. Seawool = a fabric spun from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells, and then combined with a bit of viscose, nylon, and wool. Plus, the cable knit pattern is timeless. So it’s a seafaring sweater that also has a bit of a heart. Something land-lubbers and deckhands can both enjoy.

Oh man, that “red currant” color. Perfect. And the off-white isn’t bad either. Serious fall vibes.

For those that want a chunky house sweater, but prefer cotton on their skin and/or don’t want to pay the upcharge for wool. Should drop to around $90 with the every-so-often 40% off promos BR seems to run.

JCF seems to take a swing at a tweed suit every year. And this year’s is green. Quite green. “Forest floor” green. But green has been pretty popular so far with new suits & blazers starting to roll in. Suitsupply has leaned on green a lot. This is one way to get in that green game for maybe not as many dollars as one would think. And yes, that blazer should look mighty fine with jeans if you just want to do that.

Love those stripes. Not thick or weighty like some other thermals. Four colors as well as that striped option above available. 100% cotton. Spendy, but yeah. Love those stripes.

Flat out terrific, especially when they go on sale for $29.90. An annual favorite. Not chunky sweaters in the least. Downright thin. But not see through, and super strong. And that makes for a perfect layering piece, since it won’t overwhelm a shirt or be super thick and mushy under a blazer.

Jersey knit construction but the wool in the blend should help keep it from looking too much like a sweatshirt. Just one review on the J. Crew site so far, and word is they run about half a size big. So if you’re in-between sizes/unsure, it might be worth sizing down and/or getting two sizes and sending one back.

These are the best. And they are just… really expensive. There are no compromises in this pair of jeans. The quality is superb from the fabric to stitching to metal quality. The stretch is just right- natural movement, without feeling like spandex. Fabric blend is 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. That last bit is the stretchy portion, and it works beautifully. If all things were equal, this would be the pair that dominates all of our closets. That said, they don’t. Because they cost $149.

A leather jacket for the rest of us. And by “the rest of us” I mean those of us who are afraid that we’d look ridiculous wearing some smooth leather jacket, a la The Fonz. Matte suede here. Quilted. Water repellent too, so it’s not useless in precipitation. Looks like it could be a little darker/richer in person? Lots of potential. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

Because those early AM workouts are about to get noticeably colder. Cheap athleisure here. 74% polyester, 19% Tencel, 7% spandex fabric.

They say it’s “quilted”, but it appears to be more of a waffle thermal. So, more sweatshirt than outerwear. Contemporary without getting weird. Sometimes (often) EXPRESS gets weird.

The kind of jacket you wear while driving a sports car that has a wooden steering wheel. Four bills! That’s a lot of money. Love that pattern with the subtle blue added though.

These freaking pants are so popular (for good reason) that they’re never in stock. They were picked over, sizes-wise, for almost all of summer. And Lululemon finally has them back in stock. They are expensive. They are also tremendous. All performance fabric but a perfect weight that’s both easy wearing and strong. Breathable. Flexible. The works. For a size reference, a 32×30 in the classic (but not bulky) fit is dead square perfect on my 5’10″/185lb thunder-thighs and bike riding caboose. Also, you want joggers? Freaking-A they do the warpstreme fabric in joggers too!

More long sleeve henleys. They’re a fall staple after all. Via J. Crew Factory, so… not expensive. Should get pretty cheap during big sales.

Those are awesome (*sees price*) oh COME ON Todd. A quarter of a grand for track pants?

And that’s just the first wave. We miss something? Something just come out that should have been mentioned? Send any and all of those tips into joe@dappered.com … apologies if we did miss something obvious. New Fall arrivals have been pretty late this year, industry wide. Stay tuned for boots/shoes/watches/accessories up next. And then we’ll finish it all off with outerwear after that.