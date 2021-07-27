One Store, Five Outfits: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Men’s Brand Spring/Summer 2021

How to Wear It: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Brand Summer 2021
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Here’s just five, clickable outfits that we put together from this year’s fall crop of Target’s exclusive Goodfellow & Co brand. Head here for a full review, run down, and fit observations. And yes, we added some stuff from other brands just to fill out the outfits a bit. Target excels in some things, but not in others. For example, shoes. Probably not gonna wanna buy shoes at Target just yet. They have some work to do there.
Outfit 1: Early Morning Coffee Run
Goodfellow & Co: Knit Chore Jacket – $39.99, Crew Neck Tee – $9.99, Slim White Lightweight Denim – $25.49
( Todd Snyder Timex 41mm Maratime Sport Watch – $64.97, Huckberry Weekender Sunglasses in Cola/Slate – $35, Made in Italy Good Man Brand Edge Sneaker – $129.90 on sale tomorrow for Nordy Anniv.)
Outfit 2: Weekend Casual Lunch Date
Goodfellow & Co: Short Sleeve Button Down – $20, Sunglasses – $15 (warning: they run small),
Beard Balm – $8, Timex – $45, Belt – $20, Shorts – $20
(Allen Edmonds Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $149.97 ($275))
Outfit 3: Cool(ish) Sunset Stroll
Goodfellow & Co: Pocket Trucker Jacket in Green – $44.99, Standard Fit Short Sleeve Henley – $12.99, Slim White Lightweight Denim – $25.49
( Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Dial Watch – $225ish, Rhodes Tyler Chukka – $175 , 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses – $75)
Outfit 4: Patio Drinks
Goodfellow & Co: Untucked Slim Fit Button-Down Shirt – $24.99, Timex – $45, Sunglasses – $15 (warning: they run small), Slim-Fit Hennepin Chinos in “Dusky Green” – $22.99
(Jack Erwin Decker Driving Loafer – $145, Amazon canvas web belt – $9)
Outfit 5: Farmer’s Market Run
Goodfellow & Co: Standard Fit Navy Tipped Pique Polo Shirt – $14.99, 7″ Linden Flat-Front Linen-Cotton Shorts in Gray – $19.99, Goodfellow & Co. Slim Ballistic Nylon Tote Backpack – $34.99
(Amazon Web Belt – $9, Kent Wang Browline Sunglasses – $55, Obra Canvas Wrap Toe Slip On – $120)