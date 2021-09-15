Autumnal Temptation 2021: Men’s New Fall Arrivals – The Outerwear

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. And this year, we’re going to divide this pile of autumnal temptation into three different posts:

Even if the climate in your neck of the woods hasn’t even begun to approach autumn yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to it doing so. So get ready, get excited, and here come the new arrivals. As always, brand new stuff can usually take a little while to drop in price or go up for codes, so keep that in mind when the sticker shock hits you.

It’s the obligatory annual Melton wool topcoat from Banana Republic. They just seem to nail it every year. Italian 72% wool, 21% nylon, 7% polyester fabric. Herringbone pattern. Dress it up but don’t be afraid to wear it dressed down either. Topcoats look good with everything. It’s your coat. It’s meant to be worn a lot. Don’t stash it and save it for special occasions. Wear it. Wear it well.

Annnnd also made in navy. Hard not to love those subtle camel accents. Still Italian milled fabric, but this time the blend is 45% recycled wool, 35% virgin wool, 15% nylon, 5% recycled nylon.

If there’s such a thing as a luxury puffer, than these are them. Wool flannel from famed Italian Mill Vitale Barberis Canonico. Treated to be water resistant. Button closure, hand warmer pockets, and there’s even a curved “boat” style barchetta pocket on the chest.

Simple mac jackets are weirdly difficult to find. So this one, in a perfect shade of blue for under $100, might just be the steal of the season. From BR Factory, not mainline BR. Mac jackets are all class. Less fuss than a true trench since there’s no belt our epaulets, and nicer looking than a field or puffer jacket. They also go with everything from a t-shirt and jeans, to a suit and tie. Not insulated and lighter than a wool topcoat, they’re a 3-season (or year round if you live in a warmer climate) coat that just looks handsome as hell.

And now, something much more casual than a mac or topcoat. Somewhere between a barn jacket and a hunting style jacket. Corduroy collar. Tartan lined interior. And lots of pockets. Pockets pockets pockets.

Fleece that doesn’t look like it came off a clearance rack at wally world. Retro “Morel” shade of brown, tipped with orange and black. A Huckberry exclusive.

Suitsupply has gotten the jump on the competition by getting their super simple, timeless, wool topcoats out and up for purchase early this year. Hits mid thigh, which is a goldilocks perfect length. Covers a suitcoat/blazer tail, but doesn’t drown your knees and chop your frame awkwardly in a visual sense. Know that Suitsupply runs trim. Truly trim. So if you’re broader and/or you’ve been hitting the weights, be sure to try it on OVER some winter layers. It might be a struggle. If it’s a struggle, it has to go back. Coats gotta go on with some comfort. You don’t want to get into a fight with your outerwear every time you want to head out into the cold. Ships and returns free at least. So, no harm in trying.

And the fancy option. Eight hundred bucks, but it’s 100% Italian cashmere. Simple design and silhouette. I’d be scared to death I’d spill coffee on it.

Bomber jackets need not be expensive. They’re a pretty simple, classic design after all. Should drop in price with sales and codes.

Chore coats are surprisingly great. Even if you’re a long time hold out on them (like I was), this is worth a try. They’re great to have around when a cardigan seems too heavy, yet you’re in short sleeves and you could use an extra layer. 100% organic cotton here. Garment dyed then washed for softness.

Damn.

There’s just something about a camel colored topcoat. It just looks rich amongst all the black and navy coats of fall and winter. Merino wool here from Charles Tyrwhitt. Half a grand is far from cheap, but be patient and you might be able to get it for 15% – 20% off during a sitewide code. Also available in light grey, navy, and black.

Bit of a legend and for good reason. I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which is plenty toasty). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. Full review here if you want it.

UNIQLO’s affordable, packable, Ultra Light Down line is one of their biggest hits. And they’re saying now they’ve improved it. If these really do have a more streamlined cut, then they might have a monster 2021 winner on their hands. Seven colors to pick from.

Banana Republic has set the bar for Vegan Suede pretty high. But this is little brother BR Factory. So, slight hesitation here. Yet the online reviews are positive, and that dark charcoal is pretty darn tempting.

That’s a lot of peacoat for four hundred bucks. “But you could just go to an Army/Navy Surplus store.” Couldn’t encourage that more. You can find some serious steals when it comes to outerwear there. But a surplus peacoat might not fit, feel, or move like this. A bit of extra coverage to cover a suit jacket or blazer tail. “Martingale” at the back to keep the coat from looking boxy. Broad collar for turning up against the wind. Ships and returns for free.

Simple, reliable, and affordable. They’ve been making these for years. Comes with a couple buttons/tabs on the back of the jacket for a more customized fit.

Dark and moody for a… shirt jacket. British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA this time.

Dang that looks great. A deep, dark navy cord. Snap front with patch pockets. Could be a real winner for the transitional period between late summer and true-fall (when it gets downright cold).

Not many reversible jackets and vests look good. This one looks good! Nice work outta Marine Layer. RDS-certified down. Retro color blocking/stripes. 100% recycled nylon shell.

One of those jackets (and vests) that J. Crew makes year after year. Because they’re good. Often on sale.

Released last year, but still available and just in time for jacket weather. From our man Ryan: You’ve got classic pilot looks, but a little more warmth, and zero bulk. It’s about as bulky as a packable down jacket. That kind of versatility pays big dividends when you’re not sure what kind of weather you’ll be up against. I mean, classic flight jackets were designed for fighter pilots in open WWI cockpits, so.. it should probably be able to handle a cool afternoon into a past-chilly night with ease, right? Full review here. Also available in Navy. Just sizes medium and large left at post time.

Two longer, traditional but dashing looking coat options. Topcoats are 90% wool and 10% cashmere. If past is prologue, don’t expect these to be heavyweight. Or even medium weight. They are lightweight topcoats, which is GREAT for those guys who live in warmer weather climates and love the look of traditional winter outerwear… but would sweat to death in a standard insulated coat. Balmacaans are made of a fabric with a “wool like” appearance, but according to reader Zac K. they look great, and as long as you size down, they’ll fit pretty great too.

Another retro puffer from Marine Layer, this time in an overshirt form. “Matte and shiny tonal contrast.” 100% recycled nylon shell and responsible down standard (RDS) certified down.

Dead simple. Already on sale and will drop further with extra stacked codes and discounts. Not insulated. Good for fall and/or warmer climates. Cotton/Nylon fabric with a water resistant finish akin to waxed canvas, which’ll make it look more casual. If you want something dressier but still not wool and not insulated, try the BR Factory option instead.

Not cheap for a quilted jacket, but these things seem to be pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free via Huckberry.

Flannel lined, corduroy collar, classic good looks, should go on sale plenty for a more than reasonable price. Somewhere between a barn jacket and a trucker, for a bargain of a price.

British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Flannel lining from the UK’s Moon Mills. Corduroy trim. Pockets. Lots of pockets. A heck of a hunting style jacket for 21st century life… whether you live in the city or the country. Fit is more straight than slim. Made for layering/warmth. Full review here.

Hyper affordable. All those shades of gray. Perfect for the guy who wants an updated bomber without paying an arm and a leg.

Not cheap, but in terms of fit and execution, a step above your standard puffer. Makes you look athletic instead of, y’know, puffy. Super easy to move in too. It’s like they’re a company built around movement or something. Size shown here is a large on 5’10″/195.

They do vests too!

That jacket costs a grand. It’s also… (wait for it, gets jazz hands ready)… one. grand. jacket. (HANDS!) Made in Italy. Italian suede. Plenty of colors. One of those items that some guys invest in, while plenty of us are happy to just gawk at.

Could be the sneaky best coat of the year. Italian wool-blend from Vitale Barberis Canonico, cut in a slim, timeless, mac style. Medium gray shade should go with just about everything. No hood or other unnecessary nonsense. Just a great, three season, classy as all heck coat. Ships and returns for free.

Spier & Mackay always does terrific wool and wool/cashmere topcoats and peacoats. And they’re always high value. Lotta bang for the buck. They just don’t seem to be out yet. But that’s how 2021 is going. Stay tuned. We’ll let you know when they show up. Last year’s excellent Italian donegal wool peacoat also happens to be shown at the very very top of this post.

And that’s just the first wave. We miss something? Something just come out that should have been mentioned? Send any and all of those tips into joe@dappered.com … apologies if we did miss something obvious. New Fall arrivals have been pretty late this year, industry wide. Head here for our round up of what we think are the best new fall clothes, and here for shoes and accessories. Thanks for reading. If you’ve really scrolled this far, I owe you a fruit basket or something. (I will not be sending you a fruit basket. Sorry.)