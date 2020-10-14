In Review: The Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Field Jacket

A lot of folks are gonna love this jacket. Based on the reviews, a lot of folks DO love this jacket. It’s a true heritage workwear piece, with a sharp field jacket vibe and all the appropriate Flint and Tinder detail goodies. This jacket does not lack for much. It’s really great.

But if you feel a but coming… then you’re a good but fee… wait, nevermind.

So why the long face? The fit. It was just a miss for me. So take that with a grain of salt in this review, and potentially size down if you’re unsure.

Another note before we get into it.. in what’s becoming a bit of a trend for Flint and Tinder, this jacket is not made in the USA, but Indonesia. While we added a note to our 365 Pants article from yesteryear about their pending switch to a “sustainable factory in Indonesia,” I believe this is our first in-person with a piece made in Indonesia. And apart from their classic Waxed Trucker, 10-Year Hoodie, and a few others, it seems like the “Made in the USA” banners appear on fewer and fewer Flint and Tinder products. A situation to watch, if that’s something important to your commerce habits.

Ryan N. is 5’9″ and 150 lbs, wearing a size Small.

All that aside.. the Flint and Tinder Hudson Field Jacket is a shining example of what the brand gets right. The materials, workmanship, hardware, and other details are impeccable. The package you get for the price is right on the money. Flint and Tinder have recently been taking some cues from vintage jackets, like their recent Harrington jacket, to bring a modern twist to heritage style. Originally meant for “protecting sporting men on misty mornings in the English countryside,” the rugged Hudson jacket pays homage with a cozy flannel lining, corduroy trim and a dashing waxed canvas outer shell.

Good sized collar for turning up against the wind and rain.

The materials are something that has always set Flint and Tinder apart. The coconut-wax coated outer shell is very waxy, almost sticky to the touch, protecting the British Millerain canvas. Flannel from Abraham Moon (one of the UK’s oldest operating woolen mills) lines the inside and the collar detail, everything nice subtle neutrals. After all, these were hunting and gaming jackets, so you wouldn’t want garish or bright patterns to draw attention if you needed to remove your jacket for any reason, right?

Sizing could be an issue. Was swimming a bit in my normal size Small. Might want to size down?

There’s no getting around it – I’m 5’9, 150ish lbs, and this size Small was just too big in the body for me. The arms were roomy, even with a chunky sweater on. If I had to do it again, I would size down. The sizing chart on the website notes that you should order your normal jacket size, or size up if you want to layer. However, I recommend ordering a size down if you want a closer/regular fit, and your standard size if you want to layer. Heck, just for kicks I threw it on OVER the Sherpa denim trucker from the recent 2020 Goodfellow & Co. Fall roundup, and I could still close it easily with a good 2″ to spare. That’s.. too much room. For me. Many reviews say it fits great, but I can’t count myself among them.

A note on color here – yes, this is the “tan” color option, and it’s much darker than depicted in the main product photos. The main photos make it look like a lighter British khaki, or something like these BR suede double monks. Wrong-o. The photos you want to look at are the on-model photos, and even those lean a little more saturated than in-hand. But that’s waxed material for you. Waxed material is a lot like suede, in the way that it messes with cameras. Light bounces off and/or is absorbed by those materials a bit differently. So it can be a challenge to get color “right” on screen.

The color in person is definitely darker than online, but still a sharp, muted tan.

The hardware is finished in a beautiful brassy patina, and they close fast and tight. A double zipper gives your waist some freedom, since there’s no back venting, and you also have the option of buttons on the placket. Adjustable corduroy-lined cuffs, too. I’d have loved to see the inclusion of an inner drawstring waist adjustment, for the sizing issues noted earlier. Tons of pockets, as field jackets do, and they’re pretty huge. Function over form here, as there’s plenty of space to carry whatever you’d need for an excursion. Strangely, the front drop-in pockets are unlined on the front side, leaving the rivets unfinished. Seems a bit out of place given the finish of everything else.

Pockets upon pockets upon pockets. Tons of room to stash your belongings and gear.

Every other pocket is fully lined in either flannel or corduroy, including the truly traditional “game pocket” that spans the entire back of the coat from side to side. Now, a “game pocket” was used for precisely what you may think, carrying small game that was caught on the day’s hunt.

The interesting “game pocket” can be used for gloves, a scarf, or the daily newspaper.

Sure, you could put your gloves back there, or a scarf, or a newspaper, but.. there are so many other pockets. The entrance is only about 6″ wide, so you can’t fit an iPad or anything bigger than a small paperback book. Being half-corduroy-lined, you’re certainly not using it for its heritage purpose. I guess you could always call it a gaming pocket and tote your Nintendo Switch?

All in all, it’s a solid heritage workwear jacket, but it seems to be for a particular niche of audience. Warm, rugged, and a lot of bells and whistles.