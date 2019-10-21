Style Scenario: A Month’s worth of Steal Alerts (Sept – Oct 2019)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. September – October has been quite nice for Steal Alerts. We’ve had to throw on the affordable men’s style Bat Signal more than usual. But is it possible to assemble a decent looking outfit from those steal alerts? Here’s an attempt at just that, while looking back on the last month. I think most would agree that there are worse ways to present yourself to the world. Sadly, not all items are still available/on-sale. Because steal alerts seem to expire pretty quick. Because that’s how they work.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Tai Brown Plaid – $240 w/ EXTRA40 ($500). From the extra 40% off Bonobos Sale items post. Lightweight construction, just butterfly lined in the back, and a fall-appropriate shade and pattern that’s both contemporary and classic. Think 21st century Indiana Jones at his day gig (professor). Code ends today.

The Jeans:Banana Republic Rapid Movement Jeans – $59 $70.80 w/ STYLE ($118). The $59 price point is an expired deal, but the code STYLE seems to be working, today, for 40% off. Yes there are cheaper jeans. But if you want a performance style jean fabric that still looks and feels like jeans, BR’s rapid movement is the choice for many of us.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Chalet 49mm Polarized Sunglasses – $33.98 ($60) SOLD OUT. Part of the big, quiet, Nordstrom price-matching Columbus Day weekend spree. Gone now. How’s about some Sunski Topeakas instead?

The Watch: Timex Q Reissue Diver – $179. Was $16 off over at Todd Snyder, but those are back-ordered now. Timex just got a new batch in for direct sale.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Regular Fit Long Sleeve Polo in Light Blue Melange – $29.75 ($59.50). Also from the big Nordstrom Columbus Day markdowns event. And this one is still on sale. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

The Coat: Billy Reid Bond Peacoat – $521.25 ($695). Expired Deal. A splurge. A reach. A luxury item. A steal all the same if you’re looking at investing and you can get it on sale. Too pricey? There’s always the J. Crew Dock peacoat. Or, hit your local Army/Navy surplus store and see if they have the real thing on hand.

The Shoes: adidas Samba OG in White/Black/Gum/Blue – $60 ($80). Expired deal. But still in stock at Nordstrom. The more casual, untucked-nature of the long sleeve polo goes great with the sneakers here. Weather not conducive to wearing sneakers? The 1901 Barrett Chukka would be a good, also steal-alert alternative. Just apply some weatherproofing spray (and let them dry/air out) before you wear them in the weather.