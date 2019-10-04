Steal Alert: ExOfficio Give-N-Go Boxer Brief 3 Pack for $21 – $30 at Amazon

UPDATE: As of a few hours after this published, it looks like Amazon’s pricing robots have bumped the price up to $34 for the black or gray three packs. Still not bad, considering that a two pack will cost you, wait for it, $42.

Sound the cheap underpants klaxon!

Yo Chef, that’s… not a klaxon. And strangely inappropriate being that we’re talking about underwear. But, whatever. It’s a Friday and I’m burned out.

Anywho, Amazon has the highly popular (for good reason) Ex Officio Give n Go Boxer Brief on sale. Three, that’s right THREE pairs for $29.98. That’s half off. And it drops to three pairs for $21 if you’re a size small.

Deal seems to be applicable for only the black or gray 3-packs, but, that works just fine for plenty of us.

Remember, it has to be a 3 pack and in either black or gray.

Huge thanks to Richard D. for the tip here (yes, a dude named Dick D. sent us a tip on underpants). Who knows when they’ll run out. But when they do, and they probably will, the price will go back up. Because that’s how Amazon works.

Head here for a review if you want one.

That’s all.

Carry on.