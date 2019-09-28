Steal Alert: $18 off the back in stock (for now) Timex Q Reissue Diver

It’s back. For now. Who knows how many of these things Todd Snyder has in stock, but, if the rush that hit the Timex site when they originally came back is indicative of anything, then these watches might not last super long at Todd’s shop.

A design Timex brought back from the 70s. Quartz movement of course, which at the time of original design was new-ish fancy tech for consumers. 38mm in diameter. Acrylic crystal, so it’ll scratch, but believe it or not that’s what a lot of guys want. Especially in a retro design like this (it’s more authentic to the original). 50m water resistance, which, well, that should be good I guess?

It looks great if you’re after that 1970’s vibe. And be honest with yourself. “It looks great” is kinda a big factor. Especially if you’re reading a style website.

Code TODD10 is good for 10% off. It’s not much, but considering that these things are hard to keep in stock, anywhere, it’s 10% less than you’d normally pay.

That’s all. Carry on with your weekends.

Pro Tip Update: Do you get the Todd Snyder paper snail-mail catalog? Look in there. You might have a $100 off $250 user specific code. Throw a (wait for it) $75 t-shirt (!!!) in your cart, and that gets you to $254. Use the $100 off one-time-use code, and now you’re at $154. Seven bucks LESS than the 10% off code above, and… you get to experience a $75 t-shirt. For, well, “nothing.” Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!