Steal Alert: The Timex Q Reissue Diver is back in stock

They’re back. For now.

These things went very, VERY fast last time they hit the Timex site. Seems like they’re are a bit of a limited release, and hoping for them to trickle down to 3rd party retailers (where other Timex models get hefty price cuts,) seems like a fool’s errand.

A design Timex brought back from the 70s. Quartz movement of course, which at the time of original design was new-ish fancy tech for consumers. Acrylic crystal, so it’ll scratch, but believe it or not that’s what a lot of guys want. Especially in a retro design like this (it’s more authentic to the original design.) 50m water resistance. So, you can get it wet, but diving or swimming? Nah. I wouldn’t.

But it looks great if you’re after that 1970’s vibe. And be honest with yourself. “It looks great” is kinda a big factor. Especially if you’re reading a style website.

No word on how many they have, or, if they have more stock this time than last.

That’s all. Carry on.