Steal Alert: 25% off the Billy Reid Bond Peacoat

Update: Well those went fast. All sizes WERE available at post time, but they sold out quick. Congrats to those who got one!

The Daniel Craig era as James Bond hasn’t been without debate. Quantum of Solace. That couch in Spectre. Skyfall’s… plot.

But one thing most people agree upon? The peacoat in Skyfall was pretty sweet.

Shoulda taken the stairs.

It is also exceptionally difficult to find it on sale in the classic, deep dark navy that Craig sports in Shanghai. Except for now.

East Dane has the made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon melton, six button front, gorgeous leather under the collar Bond peacoat on sale, right now, for 25% off with the code STOCKUP19. In Navy no less.

It’s still quite the investment at almost half a grand, but for a piece of really, really nice outerwear, which’ll last you for a good chunk of your existence? Some of us consider that money well spent.

Since East Dane is powered by the Amazon machine, shipping is free 3-day if you’re NOT a member of Amazon Prime. If you are a member of Prime? It’s free 2-day just like normal Prime purchases. So, you can have it by the weekend (we live in amazing times). No final sale nonsense here. Returns on USA orders are free within 15 days, and they include a return shipping label in the box. Also available in black if that’s more your thing.

Code STOCKUP19 expires on Saturday. Not sure if their stock on these things will last that long. All sizes available at post time.

That’s all, carry on.