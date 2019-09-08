Sunday Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s 1901 Barrett Chukkas for $80

These? These are not the well loved, highly respected Loake Kempton. Nor are they the new, and also loved and respected Rhodes Felix. BUT… they are as close as one is gonna get to those two, higher priced options, for under a hundred bucks.

Originally debuted back in 2016, the 1901 (a Nordstrom house brand) Barrett Chukka has been off and on in stock at Nordstrom Rack over the last few months. And now, they’re back.

The dark brown shade of suede that’s in stock at Nordstrom Rack.

Note that the boot that’s available is a DARK brown suede. The pair that we reviewed in person was in plain ol’ brown. Which I think is slightly lighter. So if you take the plunge here, expect your boots to be of a bit darker, more saturated shade of suede.

Still, expect good suede, a subtle studded rubber sole, and a shape that’s versatile. Not clunky like a buck. Not pointy or spear like either. Versatile. Linings are leather. Only minor design cues are small pieces of tonal, smooth leather at the very top of the heel and tongue. Barely noticeable, and certainly doesn’t detract from the overall look. Sizing seems true. A 10.5D fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box just fine. Yes they’re made in China but they feel darn good for the price.

Since they’re being sold at Nordstrom Rack they don’t ship free. Orders at the Rack over $100 ship free. So unless you tack an extra $20 or so onto your order, you’ll be shelling out $7.95 for shipping. And while you can return them for free to any Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar, returns through the mail will run you $5.95.

Head here for our original review.

Big thanks to Pete S. for the style tip on this Sunday.

That’s all. Carry on. Enjoy the football.