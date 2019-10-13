Steal Alert: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Jeans are under $60

Buried deep within a quiet “up to 50% off” section, there lies three fits of Rapid Movement Denim in their dark, inky blue, “rinse” wash.

And they’re getting the max discount. Half off.

Quelle surprise.

Hardly a better sale than this. Cardmembers can drop them to $53.10 with the extra 10% off code BRCARD too.

We’re big fans of the BR Rapid Movement around here. They’re a little more “jean like” compared to BR’s Japanese Traveler Denim, and unlike the Traveler, they come in multiple fits. They’re still a stretchy “performance” denim though, with a fabric mix clocking in at 92% cotton, 6% elasterrell, and 2% spandex. They also smoked the competition in our recent Athletic Fit jeans round up.

Those are the athletic tapered fit at the top of the post. I’m 5’10″/195 and (now) wear a 33×30. I was wearing a 34×30 at around 200ish lbs for awhile there, until I recently dropped a waist size. I’ve moved some mass around. But that’s a story for another post.

Big thanks to Matt H. for the tip here. Sale apparently ends tomorrow.

That’s all. Carry on.