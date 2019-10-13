Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s Super Sunday Price Matching + Sale Section?

I don’t know what’s going on, but the number of legitimate steal alerts lately seems to have increased. Maybe it’s just the ultra competitive environment, maybe retail knows something we don’t about potential economic headwinds, or maybe it’s a combination of the two. Maybe it’s neither. Whatever the case, Nordstrom has now jumped on the bandwagon with a very, very quiet early fall sale.

At least I think there’s something going on here. Usually their sale section sits around 1500 – 2000 items. Now? 3300. And there are a ton of price matched goods that ship and return for free, being that it’s Uncle Nordy. Off we go with some quick Sunday Steal Alert picks.

Let’s do it again! Just a week after they price matched these, they’re doing it again, with BOTH the navy and green options available this time. Total classics.

A Nike Killshot alternative. Gum sole here. Blue accent on the tongue branding. Black stripes and gray suede accents. Another price matched white sneaker from adidas. I mean, that’s gotta be the lot of ’em, no?

NNNNNNNnnnnnnnnnnnope! They’ve got the Continental 80 on sale too. Full review here.

Still spendy, but Nordstrom is gonna provide you with what an authorized detailer will provide you with. Namely, a manufacturer’s warranty card, full papers, and serious peace of mind. Old school, wire-style lugs here. 43mm case. Modeled after marine chronometers. Gorgeous in its simplicity. I think the dial is a little closer to an off white than the almost true white shown above?

You can get these for less through gray market dealers, but again, Nordstrom gives the peace of mind as an authorized detailer that those gray market dealers aren’t gonna give. Some people don’t mind the risk. Some people do. These are for the latter.

Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole. A Nordstrom exclusive. Now a hundred bucks off.

Ooh. That suede option. Nice price here too. No cap toe. No wingtip. No nothin’. Sleek looking suckers.

Sunglasses are one of those accessories that are hard to take risks with. Because they’re literally SITTING ON YOUR FACE. So, gray frames and blue lenses? Could look great. Could look silly. $34 is a low threshold for that risk, AND they ship and return for free? Nifty.

The rugby shirt is back! These? They are NOT rugby shirts. They’re just long sleeve polos. A little less trendy than the rugby, which, will almost certainly go back out of fashion in a year or two. These here are timeless. And perfect to wear under a knit sportcoat/swazer.

What’s the difference? 1901 is also a Nordy house brand, but it tends to lean a little younger. So I’m guessing the 1901 options might be cut a little closer than the Nordstrom Men’s shop version? Perhaps. Not sure. Basics, but well executed basics.

There’s plenty more in the sale section, but, I’d like to watch some football now. So I’m going to go do that. No word on when these prices expire, but expect them to eventually expire (especially on the price matched stuff like the sneakers and watches.) Remember, since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free, even if it’s on major sale.