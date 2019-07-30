Banana Republic: 40% off Regular Price, No Exclusions (Core Temp is IN!)

Does it get better than 40% off at Banana Republic? Yes it does. But there have been a LOT of exclusions lately, and its been awhile since we had one of those rare 50% off Friends and Family sales. So, 40% off all full price, NO exclusions (yes core temp is in!!) AND there’s a bunch of new arrivals? Absolutely worth a good look if you’re a fan of BR. No code needed here. Cardmembers should get an additional 10% off at checkout with the usual BRCARD code. Off we go with the picks…

New colors that debuted back in the spring. Lots of ’em. And the fabric? Really, really… (wait for it) really good. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. There have been attempts to find cheaper alternatives. We haven’t been successful yet. These are still #1 with a bullet. Full review here.

Remember J. Crew’s old Abingdon stuff? Right. I don’t know why they stopped making most of that stuff either. But it looks like BR is picking up where J. Crew dropped that waxed canvas ball. Prices start at under $30 for that basic pouch, and run up to just under $100 for the briefcase and backpack.

Four colors to pick from. Just quarter lined. Pick a matching pant and you’ve got a core temp suit for under $210 (some of the colors might not be an exact match though? Be careful here, and be prepared to inspect upon arrival and send back if they’re not a match.) Not bad at all. Also available in taupe and black, as well as the navy and stone shown above. Stone is also top right of this post, and that’s an unaltered, 42R on 5’10″/200lbs. Fits me just fine off the rack.

Two new additions to the Nicklas sneaker lineup. And they’re not white! I want those charcoal sneakers as bad as the rodent on our back patio wants to poop on our lawn furniture. Meaning: a lot.

Core temp in a 5-pocket jean-like style? O RLY?? Yes please and thank you. Still just the Aiden slim fits though.

Suede accessories often get excluded, but not this time. Perfect for this warm weather, and can also be worked into cooler weather outfits for a bit of color and texture.

Perfect for the guy who wants the breathability and stretch of a tech short, but hates the snow-pant like “swish swish” sound that fully synthetic shorts (and pants) seem to make when you walk. 9″ length is neither too long nor is it shorty-shorts-short. Nine colors to pick from.

BR’s vegan suede jackets were a surprise hit last year. Vegan suede has apparently come a lonnnnnng way. And the looks of this jacket? Spot on. Would absolutely wear when it becomes jacket weather again.

Hugely versatile. More-so than you might think. And the “how to wear it” post, with plenty of proof, can be found here.

Lots of these are already on sale, which is good! But don’t forget that this deal only works on items that are full, regular price. Now, these luxe touch polos are exceptional with one big exception. Many have reported shrinkage problems with these. Especially when it comes to the length. So much so that some suggest ordering a “tall” size even if you’re not. I don’t have this issue, and I can’t tell you why. I wash on warm or cold and dry on medium or cool. Do they shrink up a little in the wash? Maybe. But not to the extremes that I’ve heard. That said, if you struggle sometimes in the laundry department, you might want to heed those warnings. Anyway, it’s the fabric that sets these apart. They’re all cotton, yet somehow manage to be super smooth, stretchy, and soft. Like there’s almost some silk in there. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Size shown above is a Large Slim.

You could do a LOT worse at this under $100 price point. A lot worse. Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seems true. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them. Are they gonna last you your whole life? Nah. Will they look good with a navy suit for an interview? You bet.

I know. Too darn hot for dark denim. But in case you’ve been going through a body transformation of some kind and want to get a new, well fitting pair before autumn rolls around. Obligatory mention because they’re often excluded. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 34×30 tapered fit on 5’10” / 200lbs in rinse. Enormous fan of these.

Holy moly so many options here. Stretch but with a leather & standard buckle front.

Obligatory mention. A new classic from BR. Can a new classic be inspired by the success of the J. Crew Nike Killshot? I don’t see why not. White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

Grown up casual. Think of it as a henley… with a collar. I very much look forward to the season in which these can be worn. 100% extra fine Italian Merino. Which, come to think of it breathes great and regulates temp great too. It’s just the long sleeves and the dark colors. But maybe, maybe under a dove gray suit for some mod-style contrast?

Some dillweed on the snapface got a bad case of diaper-rash the other day and took it out in the comments under one of our Chinos/Chukkas/Polos posts. Something about how we need to stop “trying to make chukkas happen.” First of all, if you’re getting upset about something on Facebook, by rule you shouldn’t be taken seriously. It’s proof that your decision-making-skills are lacking. Because even if you’re under the age of, I dunno, dead, FB is still the world’s dive-bar where old pensioners toss around conspiracy theories cooked up by the mixing of medications they fumbled out of their SMTWTFS pill boxes and into their morning Cream of Wheat. (DARLENE?? IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH MY MALT-O-MEAL? IT TASTES LIKE BORAX.) Twitter? Twitter is the depressing cocktail party where over-the-hill hipsters slowly get wasted on “craft” everything, everyone is terrified to acknowledge their own insignificance, and therefor everyone has doubled down and is attempting to shout their way out of their own existential crisis (which, since everyone is having one, even THAT isn’t unique!) Second, I can’t “make chukkas happen,” because they already have. They’re about as timeless as a shoe design can get. And these latest suede chukkas from BR? They look fantastic. Especially now.

A 68% , 32% cotton blend and is just half lined in the back. Cool shade of blue with a houndstooth pattern. All kinds of summery here. Precisely the kind of thing I’ll wear when I BECOME that pill-drunk pensioner who wants to spout conspiracy theories on the snapface. This’ll be my go-to pub-wear. And just this. Nothing else. Porky-piggin’ it in a drafty dome hon.

Not as cooling as the core temp, but still worth a mention because of the huge success of its regular weight brother. Full review here.

SO CLOSE. Rats. Elastic waistband here. That’s a no go for many of us. But at least they’re in an athletic tapered fit. Three colors to pick from.

84% cotton, 14% modal, 2% spandex. Lots of potential here. Wear with lightweight chinos or linen pants now, and jeans later on. Cotton/Modal/Spandex blend. Just half lined in the back.

Favorite pants that are usually excluded. 4.8/5 stars after 1500 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

All cotton. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henleys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts. Stone option, for whatever reason, is on a separate page.

BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Two fits to pick from. Sizes shown above appear to be a, the heck is that, a 24×40? I don’t know why they look so long and lean online like that. Friggin’ Close Encounters alien proportions there.

Affordable brogue bluchers. So… certainly leaning more smart casual than dressed up. But at a laid back summer wedding? Or with jeans and a sportcoat for a smart social-studies teacher look in the fall? They’d also look great with a cool gray linen suit.

All cotton chambray. Just half lined in the back. Center vent in the rear. Extremely well reviewed.

Aw look. SNOW! It’s not snow season. It is not jeans season. But these are still, well, a legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

This 40% off no BR merch exclusions deal, no code needed this time, expires tomorrow, 7/31/19.